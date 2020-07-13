With so many options, which type of account should you choose, and, which provides the best saving rates?

The best savings account for you depends on the type of access to your money that you require and how you like to run your account.

It could be time to find a new savings account, find and compare ISAs with our partner money.co.uk

Why should you open a savings account?

The benefits of saving regularly means that you’ll be able to see your money grow, and have access to funds for emergencies or future plans.

For many, this means saving for university, buying a new house, or even saving for a well deserved holiday. All are easier to envision with a pool of savings available.

Before you open a saving account, it’s a good idea to compare saving accounts, to find the best one for you.

Within this guide we will look at five different savings accounts.

Easy access, notice, regular savings, ISA, and fixed term savings.

Easy access

Easy access savings accounts do exactly what the name suggests. They offer you the flexibility you may need to access your accounts as you would a current account.

Most accounts will come with an ATM card, giving you access to your money when you need it. These are simple accounts that let you earn interest on your bank account balance.

The best savings rates are generally paid on accounts you run over the internet. Although with the right savings account you can also earn good rates on those you run through a branch, or post or over the telephone.

On internet and telephone savings accounts you can switch your money easily between your current and savings accounts.

Easy access usually also suggests they’re easy to open, and can often be opened online with an initial payment of around £1.

Advantages

Small deposit amount

Instant access to your money. So good for emergencies

No fee for withdrawal

No maximum saving amount, and save when you want

Disadvantages

Usually have lower interest rates

Possibility of paying tax on the interest

Easy access to account, can make it harder to save

Good to have if you're saving for: emergencies

Fixed-Term savings accounts

Fixed-Term accounts also known as fixed-rate bonds, may be the best savings account for you, if you're happy to tie your money up for one, two or three years.

As the name suggests, they let you save money for a fixed amount of time, earning you interest whilst you save. Some start at six months and others last up to five years. It's sometimes possible to take money out during the term if you decide you need it, but you will lose interest if you do.

In return for tying up your money, you earn a fixed rate of savings interest over the term. These accounts often pay the best savings rate, but there's a wide gap between the best savings account rate and the worst.

Unlike some savings accounts, the interest is only paid at the end of the term. When the term ends, the money and interest is usually transferred into a current account.

Advantages

Guaranteed interest rates for a fixed period of time

Allows you to invest a lump sum amount

Can offer better investment options than an easy access account

Disadvantages

You're tying your money up for a specific period of time, with the intention not to spend

If you’re allowed to withdraw money during your ‘fixed term’, you will lose out on the maximum interest amount

Good to have if you're saving for: future plans

Notice savings accounts

A notice savings account requires you to give your bank or building society advanced notice before withdrawing any money.

This is usually between 30 - 90 days. But they can change the interest rates at any time without giving you warning.

If you require your money earlier than the required notice period, you may have to pay a penalty amount.

Advantages

A notice period makes it difficult to withdraw money frequently

You can earn a high interest rate

Disadvantages

Having a notice period, can also be considered a disadvantage withdraw money

Subject to fine/penalty for early withdrawal

You have to state how much you wish to withdraw

Not suitable for emergency situations

Good to have if you're saving for: a house or future plans

Regular savings account

A regular savings account requires you to pay a certain amount into the account each month. The range will vary depending on the bank or building society.

You're often required to keep up with the terms and conditions of the account, such as making monthly payments. The account is open for a year, before turning into a standard savings account. If not, the account could be closed and you will lose out on the potential to earn interest.

Advantages

Potential for higher interest rates

Good for new savers

Helps form habit of saving/provides structure

Disadvantages

Interest is paid at the end of the 12 months

Account becomes a standard savings account after a year, meaning the rate will not remain the same

Good to have if you're saving for: being more responsible/getting into a habit of saving

Individual Savings Accounts (ISAs)

An Individual Savings or investment account most commonly known as an ISA, allows you to save your tax-free account for the year.

Examples of an ISA include, Help to Buy ISA (no longer open to new applicants), Lifetime ISA and a Stocks & Shares.

Some ISAs do have restrictions on how much you can save in them per year, such as the Lifetime ISA, which has a maximum amount of £4,000.

The current tax allowance for an ISA is £20,000 (2020-21).

Advantages

You can save in multiple ISA accounts, as long as you don’t exceed your tax allowance for the year

Your savings in these accounts are tax-free

Disadvantages

Unused allowance for the year doesn't get carried over into the following year

After April 2021 the lifetime ISA will return to charging a withdrawal fee

With some ISAs once you withdraw money, you can’t then replace the amount you have withdrawn. For example, if you paid £200 a month into a Help to Buy ISA you can’t put £400 into that account the following month

Good to have if you're saving for: a new house, car, university