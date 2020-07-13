The idea of a major bank collapsing has gone from being unimaginable to being a reality in a short space of time, so it makes sense to know what protection is in place to keep your savings safe.

Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS)

There is government protection in place to keep your savings safe. The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) is a government savings protection programme which would provide savers with compensation if a bank were to collapse.

FSCS protection

In the event of a bank going bust, FSCS protection would refund your savings up to a maximum of £85,000 or £170,000 if it is a joint account. This £85,000 limit includes any interest earned on your savings.

The FSCS covers money in savings accounts, current accounts & ISAs held with banks that are registered with the Financial Services Authority (FCA).

The FSCS does not include investments, so if your investment performed poorly or if you had shares in a company which collapsed you would not be covered, although if the provider of your investment were to fail you would get compensation.

Multiple accounts and joint savings account

The FSCS savings protection limit of £85,000 is for each bank, not each individual account - so if you had two accounts each containing £85,000 with one bank you would only be entitled to a total of £85,000 in compensation.

It is important to remember that if you have more than one account containing £85,000 with two banks in the same banking group you would get total compensation of £85,000, unless each of the banks are individually authorised by the FCA.

Similarly, if you had a joint account the limit would still be £85,000, despite the fact that two people's savings were held there.

For example, although RBS and NatWest are part of the same group, they are authorised separately by the FCA, so if you had £85,000 in an account with NatWest and £85,000 with RBS, you would be entitled to £170,000 compensation in total. However, in the case of HSBC and First Direct you would be entitled to a maximum of £85,000, because they share an FCA registration.

To find out how safe your savings are, check who your bank belongs to and whether it has an independent FCA authorisation from its parent company.