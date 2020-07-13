National Savings and Investment (NS&I) explained

National Savings and Investments, or NS&I, is a government-backed savings account. They're popular because NS&I savings, unlike bank savings, have no limit on the amount protected by the government. Everything you save with NS&I is protected by the government, because you're in effect lending money to the government. National Savings and Investment offer some products, like Premium Bonds and ISAs that are tax-free.

National Savings and Investment (NS&I)

NS&I is government backed, so 100% of all the savings you put in is secure. Private banks and building societies are only guaranteed up to a maximum of £85,000 per organisation should they go bust.

That means that if you and your partner had a joint account, with £100,000 in a traditional bank or building society that went out of business, you could lose up to £15,000.

If you had your savings in a National Savings and Investment account you wouldn't lose any of it. Banks and building societies are protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS), whereas NS&I are protected by the government.

There are a range of products offered by NS&I including savings accounts, a cash ISA (called Direct ISA), Premium Bonds, income bonds and Junior ISAs. There is also a new Green Bond where your money will be used to back as yet unidentified government green schemes.

If you are looking to find the best National Savings account there are a number of different options for you to choose from.

NS&I Cash ISA

Where you are looking for a cash ISA that is 100% secure, you could consider the National Savings and Investment Direct ISA. This is a cash Individual Savings Account in which all your money grows tax-free and all interest earned is free from tax. That means you don't need to tell the taxman anything about your earnings in an ISA account.

Like all ISAs the amount of money you can put in your cash ISA is capped. (The current cash limit you can put in is £20,000 in the 2022/2023 tax year). Once you have opened a Cash ISA you can top this up and put in more each year, up to the annual limit.

National Savings only has a cash ISA (it calls Direct ISA) – it doesn't offer an investment ISA, sometimes known as a stocks & shares ISA. So bear in mind that if you put all your £20,000 allowance into a cash ISA, you will not be able to open a stocks & shares ISA with a different provider within the same tax year.

National Savings Premium Bonds

Premium bonds allow you to invest up to £50,000, but the way they reward you for your savings is more like playing the lottery than traditional savings. You can start to buy Premium Bonds with a minimum investment of £25.

Premium bonds don't pay you any traditional interest, but instead enter you into a prize draw. These prize draws occur monthly and the typical prize is £50, but you could win up to £1 million.

However, while that may sound great there's no guarantee of winning anything. As there's no typical interest paid, the longer your money stays in a premium bond, the more it loses to inflation, unlike an index-linked account.

Like other types of National Savings products, Premium Bonds offer 100% security for your money. You can buy them as a gift for a child under 16, but they don't pay a regular income, nor do they provide any form of guaranteed returns.