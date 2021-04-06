How Raisin works

Registering for a Raisin UK Account allows you to apply to open as many savings accounts as you like, and manage everything under one roof.

Once you’ve registered for your Raisin UK Account, you’ll have access to their full marketplace, which includes savings accounts and rates that are exclusive to Raisin UK customers. Their partner banks offer fixed rate bonds, notice accounts and easy access savings accounts, with different term lengths and features, meaning it’s easy to find the option that’s right for you and your money.