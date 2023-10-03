Compare broadband deals in Belfast

There are several types of broadband available in Belfast. For those on a budget, or with limited browsing needs, low-cost broadband is available from a wide range of providers, while busier households and more demanding users can opt for a variety of ultrafast fibre deals.

All of the UK's top internet providers offer broadband deals in Belfast, as well as a range of smaller independent providers. Therefore, it always pays to compare what's available to ensure you're getting the best deal for you.

How fast is Wi-Fi in Belfast?

There are a number of broadband speed options in Belfast. Standard deals offer speeds of around 11Mbps, while fibre is available for a very similar price with average speeds of either 35Mbps or 66Mbps, depending on the provider and deal you choose. Meanwhile, Virgin Media's own cable network can offer speeds over 1000Mbps where available.

Openreach is also in the process of rolling out ultrafast full fibre broadband in Belfast, offering speeds of around 1Gbps. This rollout began in November 2018 and is making good progress across the city.

Can I get fibre broadband in Belfast?

Fibre broadband is available to the vast majority of Belfast homes. For some years now, Belfast residents have been able to enjoy superfast fibre speeds of 30-70Mbps thanks to fibre-to-the-cabinet connections.

But full fibre is rapidly rolling out across the city too. Over 70% of homes in Northern Ireland can now get ultrafast fibre-to-the-premises, so you can likely enjoy these great speeds too.

How can I find a cheap broadband deal in Belfast?

There are lots of low cost broadband offers available in Belfast. Nowadays, you can get a fibre connection for about the same price as a far slower copper one — sometimes from just £19 per month.

When searching for cheap broadband deals in Belfast on Uswitch, make sure to sort the results by 'Price (low to high)' to find the cheapest offers in your postcode.

Internet providers in Belfast

There is a wide choice of internet providers available to residents in the Northern Ireland capital, all with different USPs for what you need. Here are some of the best options.

TalkTalk

One of the best options for budget-conscious customers, TalkTalk is a very popular provider amongst customers.

It focuses its service on value and customer experience, so if you simply ant to get online smoothly and painlessly, TalkTalk is a great option.

BT Broadband

The UK's largest provider of broadband services, BT offers a range of deals for customers in Belfast, with speeds ranging between 35Mbps and 900Mbps, depending on the availability at your home.

The provider also offers a range of add-ons and features, including a powerful Smart Hub Wi-Fi router and the optional Complete Wi-Fi package, which uses a series of plug-in discs to guarantee good wireless coverage throughout your home.

Virgin Media

One of the fastest providers available in Belfast, Virgin Media's dedicated cable network can provide lightning-fast speeds of up to 1.1Gbps.

As well as broadband-only deals, it also offers a range of comprehensive TV bundles, with entertainment channels, movies and premium sports offerings all under one package.

Sky Broadband

Another option for those looking for a full home entertainment package, Sky offers a wide range of broadband, phone, TV and mobile deals, so you can mix and match what you get to your exact requirements.

It offers speeds up to 900Mbps in Belfast, and there are a huge range of film and sports packages on offer. You can also get broadband-only deals, and its flagship Sky Q Hub router is one of the best on the market.

NOW Broadband

For those looking for easy-to-understand, straightforward broadband, NOW offers a range of packages, including standard broadband, fibre and fast fibre, at highly-competitive prices.

What's more, if you don't want to commit to a contract, all its services are also available on one-month rolling deals — though this comes with an extra setup fee. It's also easy to add daily, weekly or monthly TV passes for streaming entertainment, films or live sport to your home.

How to find broadband deals in Northern Ireland

When looking for a broadband deal in Northern Ireland, you shouldn't only be looking at the price. You also need to consider the speeds you'll need for your intended usage and look for any offers. Many providers in Belfast run deals such as cashback, gift vouchers or other freebies that can lower your effective monthly cost.

To easily compare broadband deals in Belfast, you can use our postcode checker. This will show you all the deals that are available to your home, what speeds you can expect and the prices on offer.

What is the fastest broadband in Northern ireland and Belfast?

Northern Ireland and its capital, Belfast, have access to a wide range fo ultrafast and gigabit broadband connections. Whether it's through Virgin Media, Vodafone, Sky, BT or others, many providers in the area offer the fastest internet speeds available.