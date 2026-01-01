Northern Ireland is widely covered by full fibre broadband. Whether you’re in Belfast or elsewhere across Northern Ireland, you can pick from a wide range of providers including BT, Virgin Media, Sky, Vodafone and Fibrus.
*Average speeds are based on the download speed available to at least 50% of customers with this product during peak time (8 to 10pm). Your actual speeds depend on factors like your connection type, area, time of day and distance from the telephone exchange.
Deals are subject to local availability and may not be available to existing customers. You can confirm availability and estimated speeds for your property on the provider’s website - this may be different to what we show.
Some providers may increase monthly costs each year during your contract, in line with the retail or consumer price index. Check their terms before signing up.
§Order before 8pm for next working day delivery. To find out more about delivery times, please check the provider site for more details.
We’ve highlighted some recent Uswitch Award winners on our table.
Uswitch services are provided at no cost to you, but we may receive a commission from the companies we refer you to. This helps to keep our site free for you to use. Sometimes we have commercial agreements with providers to highlight deals that we think are worth your consideration. These deals are labelled 'sponsored'.
Exclusive deals are only available through RVU brands.
Full fibre broadband is available to the vast majority of homes in Northern Ireland and Belfast. This is thanks to a much faster rollout of fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) connections in the country than in other parts of the UK.
95% of Northern Ireland homes can already get full fibre broadband, which means it's highly likely you'll be able to enjoy this faster, more reliable broadband connection. And if you live in one of the 5% of NI properties that haven’t got full fibre yet, Fibrus and Openreach are actively extending their networks to get you connected.
Since full fibre and Virgin Media broadband are widely available in Northern Ireland and Belfast, most residents can access 'gigabit' broadband speeds. This is considered the fastest level of internet speed available to broadband customers right now, representing a measurement of at least 1Gbps, or 1000Mbps, though many providers offer even faster speeds than this.
1Gbps is over 12 times the maximum speed you could get on an older, slower part-fibre broadband connection. It's arguably too fast for most people – a slower full fibre speed between 100-500Mbps would likely be more suitable (and usually cheaper) for most households that can get full fibre or Virgin Media.
There are lots of great value broadband offers to choose from in Belfast. In fact, these days, full fibre connections in the capital city can cost the same as, or even less than, part-fibre broadband.
You can get full fibre broadband at speeds well above 100Mbps starting at just £17.99 a month. Nationwide brands like BT, Sky and Vodafone, as well as Northern Ireland-only broadband provider Fibrus, offer gigabit-capable broadband deals at great rates, making the most of Northern Ireland’s full fibre rollout.
Openreach’s full fibre coverage is extensive across Belfast’s entire metropolitan area, with almost all streets covered by its FTTP network. Virgin Media has good availability in Belfast’s more urban centres, such as the city centre and the surrounding towns of Lisburn, Newtonabbey, Dundonald and Bangor.
NI provider Fibrus focuses on the more rural and suburban outskirts of the city, as it does throughout most of the country.
There is a wide range of internet providers available to residents in Northern Ireland, and thanks to rural provider Fibrus, it’s not just Belfast that gets to enjoy access to fast, reliable full fibre broadband.
Wide full fibre broadband availability across urban and residential areas of Northern Ireland via the nationwide Openreach network.
Runs its own cable network in Northern Ireland’s biggest towns and cities, reaching many homes in urban areas of the country.
There aren't as many alternative broadband providers (known as altnets) in Belfast or Northern Ireland as in the rest of the UK, because larger networks like Openreach and Virgin Media have built fast networks in the country much more quickly than elsewhere.
Here are the two notable altnet brands you may be able to get if you're a Belfast resident:
Fibrus is Northern Ireland’s leading alternative provider. Set up in 2018 to serve more rural communities, it’s now built its own full fibre network across all six counties across NI, as well as parts of Cumbria in the north of England. You can find full fibre deals with gigabit speed packages wherever Fibrus is available.
As of August 2026, Fibrus is rated 4.5 on Trustpilot, giving it an ‘excellent’ score based on 19,000 reviews. It also offers a no mid-contract price rise guarantee, meaning what you pay when you sign up is what you pay until the end of your contract.
Fibrus has some availability around Belfast, but its strongest presence is in less-built-up parts of Northern Ireland, where it’s often the only full fibre option available.
YouFibre is a UK-wide full fibre altnet, covering over two million properties across 90+ towns and cities. However, coverage in Northern Ireland is limited to select areas of Belfast and Derry/Londonderry, notably Andersonstown, Kilwee, Twinbrook, Derriaghy, and Poleglass.
It’s rated 4.6 on Trustpilot from over 97,000 reviews and offers blisteringly fast speeds up to 7Gbps, with no mid-contract price increases.
Browse a range of broadband offers in many different areas of the country.
If your home can't get access to full fibre, 5G broadband is a worthy alternative if you're looking for faster broadband speeds. But you need to make sure your home has a reliable indoor 5G signal.
5G signal is usually only available in urban or well-built-up areas, so if you live outside one of the towns and cities in NI then you likely won't be able to get 5G broadband. But if you're a city resident, you should be able to get a decent connection depending on where your property is located.
For example, here's a rundown of each UK mobile network's 5G connection strength in Belfast:
Search on Uswitch to find the right broadband package for you and save up to £395 a year.