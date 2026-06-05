Broadband in Cardiff

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Yes, Cardiff has a good range of full fibre options across the city. Openreach has extensive full fibre coverage all over the area, and there are a couple of smaller alternative providers that supply fibre-to-the-premises to a decent number of Cardiff properties.
Full fibre uses fibre optic cabling all the way to your home, as opposed to most standard fibre services, which still use copper for the last part of the journey. Full fibre results in speeds that can be up to 12 times faster than part-fibre connections, which most residents still use.
Openreach has the widest full fibre coverage because it already has the largest broadband network in the country. It's much easier for it to convert its existing part-fibre connections into full fibre ones than for smaller providers, which need to install brand new networks in each area.
In fact, as of June 2026, more than half of those in Wales who can get Openreach's full fibre have now upgraded to the new service.
However, this hasn't stopped smaller providers like Hyperoptic and YouFibre from making some good ground in particular regions of the city. So, depending on where you live, you may find that these networks are available to you as well.
Cardiff is well-covered by high-speed broadband services, including Virgin Media cable broadband and several full fibre networks.
The fastest widely available speeds are from Virgin Media, which offers packages of up to 1.1Gbps through its dedicated cable network, though this may not be available to everyone. The same goes for full fibre, which is available to most Cardiff residents and provides speeds around 1Gbps (1000Mbps).
The speeds available to your home depend heavily on whether these networks are available on your street, so it pays to check what's available. Our speed test tool can show you the speeds you can expect to receive at your home.
In addition to providers using Openreach's network, several other providers offer full fibre broadband in Cardiff. For example, city-focused firm Hyperoptic runs FTTP services to dozens of buildings in the city centre, most of which are large, modern apartment blocks.
In addition to the nationwide broadband networks, there are a number of smaller, independent full fibre operators in Cardiff called 'altnets'. However, unlike some other major UK cities, Cardiff doesn't have any CityFibre availability. This is the UK's largest altnet with over three million properties nationwide.
This said, there is still a notable number of alternative providers in the city:
“Cardiff has a nice range of full fibre options and excellent indoor 5G coverage, so getting an ultrafast broadband deal should be quite a simple process for many residents.
If you can't access these services though, not all is lost. Many households can do just fine with a part-fibre broadband connection up to 70Mbps.”
Cardiff appears to have excellent 5G coverage. But in order to enjoy the full experience of 5G broadband, you'll need to make sure that you have a good indoor 5G connection, as your router will have to be placed inside your home.
Here is the 5G signal strength in Cardiff for each of the main UK mobile operators:
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