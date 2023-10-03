How good is the internet in Cardiff?

Cardiff is very well covered by high-speed broadband services, and is home to the majority of internet services available across Wales.

The fastest widely available speeds are from Virgin Media, which offers packages of up to 1.1Gbps through its dedicated cable network — though this may not be available to everyone. But much of Cardiff can also access ultrafast full fibre deals, which are now available to over half of UK properties and offer speeds in excess of 1Gbps.

The speeds available may vary throughout Cardiff, so it pays to check what's available to your home. Our speed test tool can show you the speeds you can expect to receive at your home.

What is the best Wi-Fi in Cardiff?

Like most UK cities, the exact performance you can expect from broadband in Cardiff will depend on where you live, and the speed of services can vary even from street to street.

In general, however, almost all residences can expect speeds up to 67Mbps, half can access Virgin Media's ultrafast deals, and a third of premises can get full fibre.

How to find broadband deals in Cardiff

The best deal for you will depend on a number of factors. As well as the price per month, you should consider the speed you can expect to receive and whether this will be enough for your expected usage, as well as the performance of Wi-Fi routers and what extra features are included, such as parental controls and antivirus software.

With so many broadband providers in Cardiff, it can be tricky to know what the best deal for you is. However, you can use the Uswitch broadband postcode checker to easily find out exactly which providers and packages are available at your home.

Does Cardiff have full fibre broadband?

Yes, there are several locations within Cardiff where consumers can access full fibre broadband, or fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) as it's also known, with 50% of Wales covered at the time of Ofcom's Connected Nations report in 2023.

This technology uses fibre optic cabling all the way to your home, as opposed to most standard fibre services, which still use copper for the last part of the journey. Full fibre results in speeds that can be up to 20 times faster than other alternatives.

Cardiff was one of the first nine cities in the UK to benefit from Openreach's Fibre First programme. Work is in progress to bring this technology to the city centre, while some nearby locations have already seen the work completed.

What are the full fibre broadband providers in Cardiff?

In addition to providers using Openreach's network, there are several other providers offering full fibre broadband in Cardiff. For example, city-focused firm Hyperoptic runs FTTP services to dozens of buildings in the city centre, most of which are large, modern apartment blocks.