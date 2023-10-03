Broadband in Nottingham

Which internet providers are available in Nottingham?

Every major broadband provider in the UK has a presence in and around Nottingham and there are a wide range of deals on offer, from budget-friendly broadband-only offers to triple-play deals that add premium TV and home phone service to your package in addition to high-speed fibre broadband.

With so many companies to choose from, it's important you take the time to compare what each has to offer. Here are some of the most popular broadband providers in Nottingham to consider.

TalkTalk

TalkTalk is considered one of the UK's best-value broadband providers and offers consumers in Nottingham a choice of deals, including standard broadband, superfast fibre and even full fibre.

These all come with the firm's Fixed Price Guarantee, which ensures customers won't see any increase in monthly costs throughout their contract, while there are also a range of TV packages available as add-ons.

BT Broadband

BT is the UK's largest home broadband provider and offers a range of TV and internet deals in Nottingham.

You can choose from superfast fibre and full fibre packages (depending on the speed you need), while the company also has a range of TV deals, including TNT Sports, which is the exclusive UK home of Champions League football.

EE Broadband

Mobile operator EE also offers standard and fibre home broadband deals, as well as a range of 4G and 5G-powered mobile broadband options that let you take your internet connection with you wherever you go.

The company also offers a year of free antivirus software and special deals for those who also take out a mobile phone contract with the firm, such as an additional 5GB of mobile data per month.

Sky Broadband

Those looking for a full home entertainment solution may consider Sky, which offers a wide variety of TV services in addition to broadband and home phone services.

As well as entertainment, sports, movies and kids packages, those signing up for the firm's Sky Q services can also add Netflix and Disney Plus in a single package.

Vodafone Broadband

Vodafone has swiftly emerged onto the broadband scene, offering some of the fastest speeds for some of the lowest prices.

You can also add lots of additional features to your broadband service wuth Vodafone's Pro deals. These add a lot of reliability to your broadband, by incluidng a 4G-based 'back-up' and immediate engineer help if your main broadband network has any faults.

How to find the best broadband deals in Nottingham

With so many options available, it's important you can easily compare Wi-Fi deals and see what features and extras are available.

While around 98% of homes in Nottingham can receive superfast fibre broadband, there are still a few streets where this is not available, while services such as Virgin Media's cable network and full fibre connections may be more limited.

Therefore, it pays to use Uswitch's postcode checker, which can show you all the options available for your address, as well as what speeds you can expect.

Does Nottingham have full fibre broadband?

Full fibre, or fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) broadband, is the fastest type of broadband connection currently available in the UK, offering much faster speeds than most fibre connections, which are restricted by the fact they continue to rely on copper for the connection between the home and the street-level cabinet.

Full fibre brings fibre-optic cabling right to your door, thereby avoiding this limitation, but its availability is a little more limited, with around 33% of homes nationwide able to access this as of summer 2022.

You can use our speed test to find out what your current speed is and how it compares to other connections nearby, to see if you're getting the best performance.

Getting the right broadband deal for you

There are a range of factors to consider when looking for broadband deals in Nottingham, but one key issue is the speed you receive. You don't want to end up with a package that's too slow for your needs, but at the same time, not everyone will require a blazingly-fast, high-speed service.

For example, if you're only going to be browsing the web and occasionally streaming in standard definition, a speed of 1.5Mbps should be adequate, while for those looking to stream video, Netflix recommends a minimum speed of 3Mbps for standard streaming and 5Mbps for HD — with the BBC's iPlayer recommendation slightly less.

However, If you want to stream smoothly in 4K ultra high-definition,you'll need a minimum speed of 24Mbps.

But this would only be for one internet-connected device, so you also need to be mindful of how many devices will be connecting to your wireless network. If you have a large household with many gadgets, you'll need a higher download speed to cope witheach device's demand for data.