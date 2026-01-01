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Broadband in Nottingham

A new way of exploring broadband speed, deals and providers in Nottingham! Enter your postcode to get started:

10 of 315 results 
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10 of 315 results 
Sorted by: Uswitch rated
  • Vodafone
    Vodafone Full Fibre 910
    910
    Mbps
    average UK speed*
    £23.00
    a month
    until April 2027
    price rises each April in contract by £3.50
    no setup cost
    24 month contract
  • Rise Fibre
    Rise Fibre Full Fibre 1Gbps
    1000
    Mbps
    average UK speed*
    £5.00
    a month
    for 4 months then
    £23.50
    price rises each March in contract by £4.00
    no setup cost
    24 month contract
  • Vodafone
    Vodafone 5G Broadband 150
    150
    Mbps
    average UK speed*
    £14.00
    a month
    until April 2027
    price rises each April in contract by £3.50
    no setup cost
    24 month contract
  • Virgin Media
    Virgin Media Gig1 Fibre broadband
    1000
    Mbps
    average UK speed*
    £23.99
    a month
    until April 2027
    price rises each April in contract by £4.00
    no setup cost
    24 month contract
    or call 03300 296 397
  • Sky
    Sky Full Fibre Gigafast
    900
    Mbps
    average UK speed*
    £25.00
    a month
    price may rise during contract
    no setup cost
    £5 advance fee (credited to account)
    24 month contract
  • Sky
    Sky Ultimate TV, Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max & Full Fibre Gigafast
    900
    Mbps
    average UK speed*
    Sky Atlantic
    HBO Max
    Disney Plus
    Netflix
    Discovery+
    150+ channels
    £41.00
    a month
    price may rise during contract
    no setup cost
    24 month contract
  • Three
    Three: 5G BB Unlimited
    150
    Mbps
    average UK speed*
    £15.00
    a month
    until April 2027
    price rises each April in contract by £3.50
    no setup cost
    24 month contract
  • Sky
    Sky Essential TV, Netflix & Full Fibre Gigafast
    900
    Mbps
    average UK speed*
    Sky Atlantic
    Netflix
    Discovery+
    150+ channels
    £35.00
    a month
    price may rise during contract
    no setup cost
    24 month contract
  • Rise Fibre
    Rise Fibre Full Fibre 2.3Gbps
    2300
    Mbps
    average UK speed*
    £5.00
    a month
    for 4 months then
    £33.50
    price rises each March in contract by £4.00
    no setup cost
    24 month contract
  • Sky
    Sky Essential TV, Sky Sports, Netflix & Full Fibre Gigafast
    900
    Mbps
    average UK speed*
    Sky Sports
    Sky Atlantic
    Netflix
    Discovery+
    150+ channels
    £52.00
    a month
    price may rise during contract
    no setup cost
    24 month contract

About these results

*Average speeds are based on the download speed available to at least 50% of customers with this product during peak time (8 to 10pm). Your actual speeds depend on factors like your connection type, area, time of day and distance from the telephone exchange.

Deals are subject to local availability and may not be available to existing customers. You can confirm availability and estimated speeds for your property on the provider’s website - this may be different to what we show.

Some providers may increase monthly costs each year during your contract, in line with the retail or consumer price index. Check their terms before signing up.

§Order before 8pm for next working day delivery. To find out more about delivery times, please check the provider site for more details.

We’ve highlighted some recent Uswitch Award winners on our table.

How our site works

Uswitch services are provided at no cost to you, but we may receive a commission from the companies we refer you to. This helps to keep our site free for you to use. Sometimes we have commercial agreements with providers to highlight deals that we think are worth your consideration. These deals are labelled 'sponsored'.

Exclusive deals are only available through RVU brands.
Uswitch TrustscoreTrustScore 4.7 | 39,810 reviews

Does Nottingham have full fibre broadband?

Nottingham has a good range of full fibre options, and a significant proportion of homes in the area have full fibre available. Not only does Openreach have strong coverage of the technology, but smaller broadband networks like CityFibre, Hyperoptic, and ITS Technology are available in select parts of Nottingham, too.

Full fibre, or fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) broadband, is the fastest type of broadband connection currently available in the UK. It offers much faster speeds than most fibre connections, which are restricted by the fact that they continue to rely on copper for the connection between the home and the street-level cabinet.

Full fibre brings fibre-optic cabling right to your door, thereby avoiding this limitation. However, its availability is a little more limited, with around 69% of homes nationwide able to access it as of the start of 2025.

You can use our speed test to determine your current speed and how it compares to other connections nearby to see if you're getting the best performance.

Which internet providers are available in Nottingham?

Every major broadband provider in the UK has a presence in and around Nottingham. A wide range of deals is on offer, from budget-friendly broadband-only offers to triple-play deals that add premium TV and home phone service to your package and high-speed fibre broadband.

With so many companies to choose from, it's important to compare what each provider offers and which would be best for your situation. Here are some of the most popular broadband providers in Nottingham.

Sky logoSky
Virgin Media logoVirgin Media
BT logoBT
Vodafone logoVodafone
TalkTalk logoTalkTalk
Hyperoptic logoHyperoptic

Which altnet broadband providers are in Nottingham?

Nottingham isn't just served by Openreach providers and Virgin Media. A number of smaller full fibre broadband networks are also available regionally to the city.

  • CityFibre: The biggest altnet in the country, CityFibre has very good full fibre coverage in North West Nottingham near Bulwell, Bestwood, Aspley and Beechdale.
  • Hyperoptic: Mostly available to flat blocks in central Nottingham and in pockets near Beechdale, Beeston Rylands and Mapperly.
  • ITS Technology: Great coverage throughout the city, including central Nottingham and the areas leading up to Hyson Green, Bulwell, and Hucknall.
Guide: Regional broadband providers explained

Find broadband deals across the country

Compare broadband deals in other UK towns and cities to see how broadband coverage can differ in each area.

Broadband in CoventryBroadband in BelfastBroadband in CardiffBroadband in GlasgowBroadband in LondonBroadband in Oxford

How to find the best broadband deals in Nottingham

While around 98% of homes in Nottingham can receive superfast fibre broadband, there are still a few streets where this is unavailable, while services such as Virgin Media's cable network and full fibre connections may be more limited.

Therefore, it pays to use Uswitch's postcode checker. It can show you all the options available for your address and what speeds you can expect.

There are many factors to consider when looking for broadband deals in Nottingham, but one key issue is the speed you receive. You don't want to end up with a package that's too slow for your needs, but at the same time, not everyone will require a blazingly fast, high-speed service.

If you live alone or with one other person and only use the internet for occasional streaming, social media, or working from home, you likely won't need a very fast speed. However, if you have a large household with many gadgets always on the go, you'll need a higher download speed to cope with each device's demand for data.

Compare our best broadband deals

Search on Uswitch to find the right broadband package for you and save up to £395 a year.

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