Browse a range of broadband speeds, deals and providers in Glasgow. Enter your postcode to get started:
Uswitch Tips
Broadband in Glasgow often outpaces the UK average, with many providers offering ultrafast, reliable full fibre connections.
Some purpose-built flats, however, may require wiring upgrades before installation is possible.
Find out more in our full fibre guide.
Broadband in Glasgow is generally affordable. While faster packages may cost more, the city is also served by a number of alternative providers, known as ‘altnets’.
These smaller brands often deliver high-speed broadband at competitive prices, so it’s worth checking if they cover your address.
Learn more in our guide to broadband altnets.
*Average speeds are based on the download speed available to at least 50% of customers with this product during peak time (8 to 10pm). Your actual speeds depend on factors like your connection type, area, time of day and distance from the telephone exchange.
Deals are subject to local availability and may not be available to existing customers. You can confirm availability and estimated speeds for your property on the provider’s website - this may be different to what we show.
Some providers may increase monthly costs each year during your contract, in line with the retail or consumer price index. Check their terms before signing up.
§Order before 8pm for next working day delivery. To find out more about delivery times, please check the provider site for more details.
We’ve highlighted some recent Uswitch Award winners on our table.
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Exclusive deals are only available through RVU brands.
Many locations in Glasgow can access full fibre broadband of some type. Multiple full fibre networks are in operation in the city, some nationwide ones and some that are more regional to Glasgow.
And while coverage isn't everywhere, there is a good chance you'll have equivalent speeds available if you can't get full fibre yet.
The best way to find out is by putting your address into our postcode checker to see which speeds and providers are available. If you're not yet able to get full fibre broadband, you may still be able to access Virgin Media's ultrafast broadband, or at the very least decent speeds from Openreach's part-fibre network.
Like most UK cities, the exact speed you can achieve will depend on where you live, and the quality of services can vary from place to place. While most locations can enjoy fast fibre solutions, there may still be some streets where this is not available.
If your home has access to either full fibre broadband or Virgin Media, you will likely have access to 'gigabit' speed broadband, which is the fastest category currently available across the UK. This offers speeds around 1Gbps, which is equal to 1000Mbps.
If you can't access either of these, you will likely see a maximum speed of around 76Mbps in your results. This will be supplied by Openreach's part-fibre network, which still relies on copper cables to get from your local street cabinet to your home.
With so many providers offering broadband deals in Glasgow, it can be tricky to determine the best option for you. Here's a brief list of all the providers that offer broadband packages in the city.
'Altnets' are smaller broadband providers that have less nationwide availability than big networks like Openreach or Virgin Media, but offer similar full fibre speeds at very competitive prices.
CityFibre is the UK's biggest altnet and third largest full fibre network. It's available across most of Glasgow except for central areas and eastern parts of the city including Barrowfield, Bridgetown and Dalmarnock. It supplies full fibre for Vodafone, TalkTalk and many smaller broadband brands.
Hyperoptic is another altnet that is mostly available to apartment blocks in urban areas. You'll find most of its coverage in central and west Glasgow. Its monthly prices are noticeably low if you opt for a longer contract option.
YouFibre's ultrafast full fibre broadband is also available in the Glasgow area. While it doesn't have coverage in central parts, it's available across multiple neighbouring towns to the south and east of the city. It has good coverage in locations like East Kilbride, Hamilton, Motherwell, Coatbridge and Cumbernauld. Unlike some of the bigger providers, YouFibre commits to no mid-contract price increases during your initial term.
Glasgow has good 5G coverage from all of the four UK mobile networks. However, it's important to look for indoor coverage when choosing a 5G broadband deal. This is because your router will need to connect to a strong 5G signal, which can be more difficult indoors where there are more obstacles getting in the way.
Search on Uswitch to find the right broadband package for you and save up to £395 a year.
Find broadband deals available in many other parts of the UK with our other local broadband pages.