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Broadband in Glasgow

Browse a range of broadband speeds, deals and providers in Glasgow. Enter your postcode to get started:

Uswitch Tips

Does Glasgow have fast broadband?

Broadband in Glasgow often outpaces the UK average, with many providers offering ultrafast, reliable full fibre connections.

Some purpose-built flats, however, may require wiring upgrades before installation is possible.

Find out more in our full fibre guide.

How expensive is broadband in Glasgow?

Broadband in Glasgow is generally affordable. While faster packages may cost more, the city is also served by a number of alternative providers, known as ‘altnets’.

These smaller brands often deliver high-speed broadband at competitive prices, so it’s worth checking if they cover your address.

Learn more in our guide to broadband altnets.

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10 of 315 results 
Sorted by: Uswitch rated
  • Hyperoptic
    Hyperoptic 500Mb Full Fibre Broadband
    520
    Mbps
    average UK speed*
    £14.00
    a month
    until April 2027
    price rises each April in contract by £4.00
    no setup cost
    24 month contract
  • Hyperoptic
    Hyperoptic 1Gb Full Fibre Broadband
    900
    Mbps
    average UK speed*
    £17.00
    a month
    until April 2027
    price rises each April in contract by £4.00
    no setup cost
    24 month contract
  • Hyperoptic
    Hyperoptic 1Gb Full Fibre Broadband - 12 Months
    900
    Mbps
    average UK speed*
    £23.00
    a month
    until April 2027
    price rises each April in contract by £4.00
    no setup cost
    12 month contract
  • Hyperoptic
    Hyperoptic 150Mb Full Fibre Broadband
    158
    Mbps
    average UK speed*
    £10.00
    a month
    until April 2027
    price rises each April in contract by £4.00
    no setup cost
    24 month contract
  • Vodafone
    Vodafone Full Fibre 910
    910
    Mbps
    average UK speed*
    £25.00
    a month
    until April 2027
    price rises each April in contract by £3.50
    no setup cost
    24 month contract
  • Vodafone
    Vodafone 5G Broadband 150
    150
    Mbps
    average UK speed*
    £14.00
    a month
    until April 2027
    price rises each April in contract by £3.50
    no setup cost
    24 month contract
  • Virgin Media
    Virgin Media Gig1 Fibre broadband
    1000
    Mbps
    average UK speed*
    £23.99
    a month
    until April 2027
    price rises each April in contract by £4.00
    no setup cost
    24 month contract
    or call 03300 296 397
  • Hyperoptic
    Hyperoptic 150Mb Full Fibre Broadband - 12 Months
    158
    Mbps
    average UK speed*
    £17.00
    a month
    until April 2027
    price rises each April in contract by £4.00
    no setup cost
    12 month contract
  • Sky
    Sky Essential TV, Netflix & Full Fibre Gigafast
    900
    Mbps
    average UK speed*
    Sky Atlantic
    Netflix
    Discovery+
    150+ channels
    £35.00
    a month
    price may rise during contract
    no setup cost
    24 month contract
  • Sky
    Sky Essential TV, Sky Sports, Netflix & Full Fibre Gigafast
    900
    Mbps
    average UK speed*
    Sky Sports
    Sky Atlantic
    Netflix
    Discovery+
    150+ channels
    £52.00
    a month
    price may rise during contract
    no setup cost
    24 month contract

About these results

*Average speeds are based on the download speed available to at least 50% of customers with this product during peak time (8 to 10pm). Your actual speeds depend on factors like your connection type, area, time of day and distance from the telephone exchange.

Deals are subject to local availability and may not be available to existing customers. You can confirm availability and estimated speeds for your property on the provider’s website - this may be different to what we show.

Some providers may increase monthly costs each year during your contract, in line with the retail or consumer price index. Check their terms before signing up.

§Order before 8pm for next working day delivery. To find out more about delivery times, please check the provider site for more details.

We’ve highlighted some recent Uswitch Award winners on our table.

How our site works

Uswitch services are provided at no cost to you, but we may receive a commission from the companies we refer you to. This helps to keep our site free for you to use. Sometimes we have commercial agreements with providers to highlight deals that we think are worth your consideration. These deals are labelled 'sponsored'.

Exclusive deals are only available through RVU brands.
Uswitch TrustscoreTrustScore 4.7 | 39,810 reviews

Key facts about Glasgow broadband

A recent Uswitch survey on broadband in Glasgow revealed that 37% of Glaswegians are paying above-average prices for their service. A similar number (33%) said their current broadband package isn't of good value.

What's more, when asked to list common day-to-day bugbears, Glaswegians put slow broadband in their top five issues overall. Two-thirds had even experienced some form of 'broadband disaster', where important work or study deadlines were missed or live event tickets slipped by due to an unreliable connection.

But it's not all doom and gloom for Glaswegians - there are likely many better options available in the city. In fact, nearly 90% of Glasgow residents can now get faster, more reliable full fibre broadband for usually the same price as older types of internet.

So if you're looking for a strong connection you can rely on, you can likely enjoy a better full fibre deal if you live in Glasgow.

Is full fibre broadband available in Glasgow?

Many locations in Glasgow can access full fibre broadband of some type. Multiple full fibre networks are in operation in the city, some nationwide ones and some that are more regional to Glasgow.

And while coverage isn't everywhere, there is a good chance you'll have equivalent speeds available if you can't get full fibre yet.

The best way to find out is by putting your address into our postcode checker to see which speeds and providers are available. If you're not yet able to get full fibre broadband, you may still be able to access Virgin Media's ultrafast broadband, or at the very least decent speeds from Openreach's part-fibre network.

Guide: All you need to know about full fibre

What's the fastest broadband available in Glasgow?

Like most UK cities, the exact speed you can achieve will depend on where you live, and the quality of services can vary from place to place. While most locations can enjoy fast fibre solutions, there may still be some streets where this is not available.

If your home has access to either full fibre broadband or Virgin Media, you will likely have access to 'gigabit' speed broadband, which is the fastest category currently available across the UK. This offers speeds around 1Gbps, which is equal to 1000Mbps.

If you can't access either of these, you will likely see a maximum speed of around 76Mbps in your results. This will be supplied by Openreach's part-fibre network, which still relies on copper cables to get from your local street cabinet to your home.

Which internet providers are in Glasgow?

With so many providers offering broadband deals in Glasgow, it can be tricky to determine the best option for you. Here's a brief list of all the providers that offer broadband packages in the city.

Sky logoSky
Virgin Media logoVirgin Media
Vodafone logoVodafone
BT logoBT
Hyperoptic logoHyperoptic
YouFibre logoYouFibre
Plusnet logoPlusnet
NOW Broadband logoNOW Broadband
Onestream logoOnestream
Cuckoo logoCuckoo
4th Utility logo4th Utility
All broadband providers on Uswitch

Are there altnet broadband providers in Glasgow?

'Altnets' are smaller broadband providers that have less nationwide availability than big networks like Openreach or Virgin Media, but offer similar full fibre speeds at very competitive prices.

CityFibre is the UK's biggest altnet and third largest full fibre network. It's available across most of Glasgow except for central areas and eastern parts of the city including Barrowfield, Bridgetown and Dalmarnock. It supplies full fibre for Vodafone, TalkTalk and many smaller broadband brands.

Hyperoptic is another altnet that is mostly available to apartment blocks in urban areas. You'll find most of its coverage in central and west Glasgow. Its monthly prices are noticeably low if you opt for a longer contract option.

YouFibre's ultrafast full fibre broadband is also available in the Glasgow area. While it doesn't have coverage in central parts, it's available across multiple neighbouring towns to the south and east of the city. It has good coverage in locations like East Kilbride, Hamilton, Motherwell, Coatbridge and Cumbernauld. Unlike some of the bigger providers, YouFibre commits to no mid-contract price increases during your initial term.

Guide: Regional broadband providers explained

How good is 5G broadband coverage in Glasgow?

Glasgow has good 5G coverage from all of the four UK mobile networks. However, it's important to look for indoor coverage when choosing a 5G broadband deal. This is because your router will need to connect to a strong 5G signal, which can be more difficult indoors where there are more obstacles getting in the way.

  • EE: Mostly good outdoor and indoor 5G coverage, except for an area around Laurieston. Some parts of North East and South West Glasgow only have only good outdoor coverage
  • Vodafone: Mostly good indoor & outdoor 5G signal strength, except for the South West area near Dumbreck and Strathbungo, and some eastern areas including Carntine, Cranhill and Riddrie
  • Three: Only small pockets of good indoor 5G coverage in Glasgow, namely around Tradeston, Calton and Parkhead
  • O2: Outdoor coverage is reported across the whole city except for pockets in Calton & Tradeston. O2 hasn't provided specific information on indoor 5G connection strength for Glasgow.
What is 5G home broadband?

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Compare broadband in other UK locations

Find broadband deals available in many other parts of the UK with our other local broadband pages.

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Written by Max Beckett, Broadband expert
Updated on