Broadband in Glasgow

Glasgow residents will have access to most of the major UK providers, depending on your location and the property you live in. So when looking for the best broadband deal for you, you should have plenty of providers to choose from.
For those who only use the internet occasionally for casual browsing and social media, standard broadband with speeds of around 11Mbps should be more than adequate. However, if you plan on using streaming services regularly or have multiple users in the home connecting simultaneously, a fibre deal is likely to be a better option.
Therefore, it's important to understand what services you expect to use your broadband for, as well as what extras will be useful to you. For example, if you have multiple users connecting via Wi-Fi, a provider that offers a quality wireless router will be a must, while extras like parental controls and the ability to manage your connection easily via an app may be useful to some users.
Like most UK cities, the exact speed you can achieve will depend on where you live, and the quality of services can vary from place to place. While most locations can enjoy fast fibre solutions, there may still be some streets where this is not available. In general, most residences can expect a speed of around 11Mbps for standard ADSL broadband, or 36Mbps for entry-level fibre services.
Although the majority of places can access fibre broadband, some faster services such as Virgin Media's cable network and FTTP may be more limited in their coverage.
With so many providers offering broadband deals in Glasgow, from major players such as BT, Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin to smaller independent providers, it can be tricky to determine what's the best option for you.
To find out exactly which services are on offer to your home from which providers, the best solution is to use Uswitch's postcode checker to see what's available. This will show you all the services that you can access at your home, what speeds you can expect and the prices you can expect to pay.
There are a range of great broadband deals on offer in Glasgow. As well as broadband-only packages, you can choose from bundles that include home phone, TV and even mobile phone services all under the same contract.
Options available for consumers in Glasgow include standard ADSL broadband, superfast fibre and cable solutions.
Some locations can also benefit from even faster fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) services, which is the fastest broadband technology currently available in the U.K.
If you're looking to bundle multiple services, such as a broadband and TV packages, you'll be able to get them from triple-play providers like BT, Sky, Virgin Media and TalkTalk. You could also get TV add-ons through smaller providers like Plusnet and NOW Broadband.
Cheap broadband deals can be found in Glasgow for a very low price. For this, you can expect to receive a standard internet deal that offers you average speeds of around 11Mbps. However, even on the cheapest deals, you should still expect unlimited downloads, so there should be no need to worry about usage caps.
Fibre broadband prices start a little higher, though there are often offers available that can make your effective monthly bills even cheaper than this, with some providers throwing in extras such as shopping vouchers, cashback of other freebies.
At the premium end of the market, the most expensive broadband deals in Glasgow are a few times this. As well as lightning-fast download speeds, these offers ensure your home can enjoy a full TV and broadband package including premium sports, cinema and entertainment channels, in addition to phone services.
If your business is based in Glasgow, you can search your office's postcode for broadband options on our business broadband checker. This way, you'll get personalised results to your area, only including deals you can actually get.
You should be able to compare a range of broadband speeds, depending on the availability in your area and the budget you want to stick to.