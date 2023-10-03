What broadband deals can I get in Edinburgh?

The Scottish capital has a range of great broadband deals on offer. From broadband-only packages to those that include home phone, TV and even mobile phone services all under the same contract, there's something for everyone when looking for broadband deals in Edinburgh.

There are a range of options available for consumers in Edinburgh, including standard ADSL broadband, superfast fibre and even ultrafast full fibre services in some locations, which is the fastest broadband technology currently available in the UK.

Can I get fibre broadband in Edinburgh?

Edinburgh has a huge range of fibre broadband options. Depending on the availability at your home, you could choose from fibre deals between 30Mbps and over 1000Mbps (or 1Gbps).

Superfast fibre-to-the-cabinet connections have the widest coverage in the city because they still use copper phone lines to get to your home. But full fibre connections are slowly rolling out across the area, too. And they offer the fastest available internet speeds in the country right now.

What internet providers are available in Edinburgh?

All of the major broadband providers are available in Edinburgh. From large providers like BT, Sky, Virgin Media and TalkTalk to smaller full fibre ones like Hyperoptic and Giganet, all recognisable brands serve at least part of the city.

How to find the best broadband in Edinburgh

There are a large number of internet providers offering services in Edinburgh, from big brands to smaller independent providers. With so much to choose from, it pays to compare all the options before making a final decision.

To find out exactly what speeds are available to your address, you can use Uswitch's postcode checker. This will show you all the deals that are available to your home, what speeds you can expect and the prices on offer.

How fast is the internet in Edinburgh?

Edinburgh enjoys some of the fastest broadband speeds in the UK thanks to the rollout of full fibre broadband services in some locations, which can provide speeds of over 1Gbps.

Providers including CityFibre and Openreach have announced major installations of new cable in the city, with CityFibre aiming to reach every address in the Scottish capital within five years. Meanwhile, Openreach is upgrading areas including Abbeyhill, Corstorphine and Newington.

However, these ultrafast services are not available everywhere just yet, and not everybody may need these blazing fast speeds. Fortunately, there are plenty of other options.

If your home is within Virgin Media's cable network, speeds of up to 1.1Gbps are available depending on the package, while elsewhere, fibre services of up to 67Mbps are widespread from a wide range of providers.

For those who only use the internet occasionally for casual browsing, standard broadband with speeds of around 11Mbps should be more than adequate.

Find out your current internet speed with our broadband speed test.

How expensive are Wi-Fi deals in Edinburgh?

Cheap Wi-Fi deals can be found in Edinburgh for a very small monthly fee, depending on what offers are available at the time. These prices will secure you a standard internet deal with average speeds between 10 and 67Mbps.

For fibre broadband, you can expect prices to roughly the same, though the jump in speed more than makes up for any small increase. And some providers offer extras such as shopping vouchers or cashback that can make the effective monthly cost over the course of a contract even cheaper.

The most expensive broadband deals in Edinburgh will set you back quite a lot more, however for this you can expect to enjoy a full TV and broadband package including premium sports, cinema and entertainment channels, as well as home phone services.

How to find broadband deals in Scotland

By using our postcode checker, you can see which broadband offers are available in your local area, and potentially any full fibre deals that might be available at your address.

Scotland features heavily in the government's Project Gigabit, which aims to connect rural homes in the UK to gigabit-speed internet. So your options might increase significantly in the coming years.