Which are the best internet providers in Norwich?

There are a wide range of providers delivering broadband in Norwich, from large household names to more specialised independent suppliers.

Whether you're a household of one or two just looking to connect on social media, or a large household with many demanding, internet-hungry users, there will be a broadband deal to suit you.

With so much to choose from, it can be tricky to narrow down what the best option for you is. That's where our postcode checker comes in handy, as this can show you exactly which providers offer services to your address, how fast they are and how much you can expect to pay.

Here are a few of the most popular broadband providers offering services in Norwich.

Sky Broadband

Sky Broadband is a great option for anyone looking for a full home entertainment package. In addition to broadband-only deals, it offers a wide range of phone, TV and mobile services.

It provides average speeds of up to 59Mbps in most regions of Norwich, and up to 900Mbps in other parts. It's also an ideal choice for families, thanks to its industry-leading range of kid-friendly content and parental control options.

Vodafone Broadband

Speed and reliability is a top priority for Vodafone, with the firm offering very fast full fibre broadband packages and additional backups in case its network goes down.

Those signing up for Vodafone broadband deals in over 90% of Norwich can expect to see average speeds of 63Mbps, and many can also access Vodafone internet speeds of up to 900Mbps in Norwich too. Customers also benefit from the company's Ultimate Speed Guarantee, which gives you money back off your bill if speeds fail to reach a minimum standard.

BT Broadband

BT is the UK's largest broadband provider and offers a range of deals in Norwich, with consumers able to select options that offer average speeds between 36Mbps and 900Mbps, depending on the availability in your area.

As well as the firm's powerful Smart Hub 2 Wi-Fi router and the optional Complete Wi-Fi, BT customers can take advantage of a wide range of extras, including antivirus software, cloud storage and access to five million Wi-Fi hotspots around the country.

TalkTalk

TalkTalk is one of the country's favourite broadband firms, and has often been named the most popular broadband provider in the Uswitch Broadband Awards.

It's perfect if you're focused on value, as in addition to offering some of the cheapest broadband in the UK, all its deals come with the firm's Fixed Price Guarantee, which means you won't be surprised by any unexpected price increases through the term of your contract.

How good is Wi-Fi in Norwich?

Norwich's broadband speeds and coverage are better than average for the UK as a whole, with 99% of premises able to enjoy superfast broadband of at least 30Mbps and over 80%% able to receive ultrafast services, which are defined as those with speeds of 100Mbps or higher.

However, there are a number of factors that contribute to the exact speed you receive at your property, such as the distance to your nearest exchange and how many other users you're sharing your connection with. Therefore, it's a good idea to use Uswitch's speed test tool to find out what speed you currently get, as well as how your connection compares to others nearby.

Does Norwich have full fibre internet?

Norwich has a number of growing full fibre broadband services, and the availability of these services, which offer download speeds of 1Gbps and faster, is set to grow even more rapidly in the coming years as Openreach expands its network into the region.