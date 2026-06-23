What does annual mileage for car insurance mean?

Annual mileage means the total number of miles you expect to drive in your car over a full year of insurance cover. It’s not based on the calendar year, and it doesn’t reset in January. Instead, it covers the 12-month policy period.

This includes every type of journey you make. That means commuting to work, school runs, weekend trips, shopping, and holidays. Even short trips add up quickly over the course of a year.

Insurers ask for this because mileage is closely linked to risk. The more time you spend on the road, the higher the chance of being involved in an accident. That’s why annual mileage is one of the main factors used to shape your insurance price.

If you drive less, you’re usually seen as lower risk. If you drive more, your risk exposure increases simply because you’re on the road more often.

How to calculate your annual mileage accurately

If you’re unsure what to put for annual mileage, there are a couple of simple ways to work it out without guessing. The most accurate method is to check your MOT history. You can do this for free on the GOV.UK MOT history checker and see your recorded mileage each year.

By comparing last year’s MOT reading with the current one, you can see exactly how many miles you’ve driven. This gives you a real-world figure rather than an estimate.

If you don’t have MOT data to hand, you can estimate instead. Start by working out your weekly mileage.

For example:

A 10-mile commute each way, five days a week

Plus 20 miles for weekend trips adds up to around 120 miles per week

Multiply that by 52 weeks, and you get roughly 6,240 miles per year

It’s also sensible to add a small buffer of around 5-10%. That helps cover unexpected journeys or changes in routine. It’s better to be slightly over than risk underestimating your mileage when getting a quote.

Does annual mileage affect car insurance premiums?

Yes, annual mileage does affect car insurance prices. In general, the fewer miles you drive, the lower your premium is likely to be. That’s because lower mileage usually means less time on the road and fewer opportunities for accidents.

However, it’s not a straight-line saving. For example, reducing your mileage from 15,000 to 8,000 miles a year will usually make a noticeable difference to your price. But cutting it from 5,000 to 4,000 miles might not change your premium much at all.

There’s also a nuance at the very low end. If you drive extremely low mileage, insurers sometimes consider other risks. For example, a car that's rarely used may be parked on the street for long periods, which can increase exposure to theft or damage.

Very low mileage can also sometimes suggest less regular driving experience, which may offset savings. So, while lower mileage usually helps reduce costs, the savings often level out once you reach the lower bands.

What is considered 'low mileage' in the UK?

In the UK, the average driver covers around 7,000 miles per year. So, anything below that is generally considered low mileage. Many insurers class anything under 6,000 to 7,000 miles as low usage.

If you’re well below that, you may fall into a different pricing category depending on the insurer. For example, someone driving 3,000 miles a year is likely a very low-mileage driver. In cases like this, a traditional car insurance policy isn’t always the best value.

You may end up paying for a level of risk you don’t actually present, simply because standard policies aren’t designed around occasional driving. That’s where alternative policies can become relevant and help cut the cost of your car insurance.

Is pay-per-mile insurance better for low-mileage drivers?

Pay-per-mile insurance can be a good option if you don’t drive much. It works by splitting your costs into two parts. You pay a fixed amount for your car being insured while it’s parked, then a small fee for each mile you actually drive.

Your mileage is usually tracked using a telematics device or smartphone app. This means your insurance cost reflects how much you actually use the car, rather than an estimate.

One of the biggest benefits is fairness. If you drive less in a given month, you simply pay less. You’re not subsidising higher-mileage drivers in the same way you might with a standard policy.

It can also be more flexible for changing driving habits. For example, if you work from home some weeks and drive more in others, your costs adjust automatically.

Pay-per-mile insurance is often best suited to:

City drivers who only use a car occasionally

People working from home

Retired drivers

Weekend or leisure drivers

If you fall into one of these groups, it’s worth comparing pay-as-you-go policies alongside standard car insurance quotes.

What happens if I exceed my agreed annual mileage?

If you think you’re going to exceed your agreed annual mileage, you should contact your insurer as soon as possible. It’s always better to update your estimate than wait until renewal.

Most insurers will adjust your policy and charge an additional premium based on your updated mileage. This may include an admin fee as well as a revised risk price.

If you don’t update your insurer and later make a claim, it can cause problems. Your insurer may reduce the payout or, in serious cases, reject the claim if your declared mileage was significantly inaccurate.

Insurers can also verify mileage history if you make a claim. They may check your MOT records to confirm whether your declared mileage matches your actual usage over time.

That’s why it’s important to keep your mileage estimate up to date if your driving habits change during the year. This helps make sure your cover stays accurate and avoids issues later on.