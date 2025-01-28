Automatic car insurance
Compare car insurance quotes for your automatic car
Car insurance companies we compare
Find the car insurance company that fits you best. We compare car insurance from up to 160 UK companies to help you choose the right deal.
Compare cheap car insurance quotes
Tell us some information about yourself
We’ll need details about the drivers you want to cover, where you live, and your occupation.
Decide what cover you need
Choose from 3 different levels of cover. We’ll also need details of your car, mileage and modifications.
Compare and choose a policy
We compare over 160 car insurance providers to help you find a deal.
Are automatic cars more expensive to insure than manual cars?
Our data indicates it is pricier to insure an automatic car than a vehicle with manual transmission. Automatic cars are less common and tend to be more expensive to buy, so this increases insurance costs. The higher price pushes a lot of automatic vehicles into higher car insurance groups.
Another factor is that the gearboxes in automatics are more complex and cost more to repair or replace. And some insurers may see drivers of automatics as more of a risk than those who learned to drive in a manual.
Is it cheaper to insure an automatic with a manual licence?
If you have a manual driving licence, it should cost you less to insure an automatic car. Motorists who learned to drive in a manual are seen by insurers as less of a risk, as learning to handle a manual gearbox is more challenging. At the same time, insurance industry statistics indicate that drivers with automatic-only licences are more likely to make claims.
The type of licence you have isn’t the only factor that affects car insurance costs. But if you don’t have your licence yet, it could be worth learning to drive in a manual car as this is likely to result in cheaper premiums in the future.
How can I reduce the cost of automatic car insurance?
There are a number of steps you can take to ensure you’re not paying over the odds for your automatic car insurance. These include:
- Choosing fully comprehensive cover
Comprehensive car insurance can be cheaper than third-party cover. This is because, in the past, higher-risk drivers have tended to buy third-party insurance due to its perceived cheapness, resulting in higher claims rates.
- Giving an accurate mileage figure
Insurance costs are based on the distance driven each year, among other factors. Make sure your annual mileage figure on your application is accurate to ensure you get the right price.
- Comparing quotes with us
Using Uswitch.com to shop around for the best car insurance quote is a great way to ensure you’re paying no more than you have to.
- Installing security devices in your car
Making your vehicle harder to steal should lead to lower costs. Modern car security systems include a car immobilisers, so it's worth checking if yours has one.
- Protecting your no-claims bonus (NCB)
By paying extra to protect your NCB, your discount will still be applied to your insurance cost following a claim.
- Paying annually
Paying for your insurance up front in a single lump sum is usually cheaper than paying monthly by direct debit.
- Parking securely
Leaving your vehicle in a secure location such as a driveway or garage every night should lead to lower premiums.
Should I drive an automatic or manual?
The choice between an automatic or manual car often comes down to personal preference. Manual cars can be especially challenging if you spend a lot of time in heavy traffic and constantly need to change gear.
Automatic cars can also be more suitable for drivers who have a disability that makes it more difficult to use the clutch and change gear manually.
At the same time, if you’ve driven manual cars all your life, switching to an automatic can feel strange. And many drivers simply prefer the experience of changing gear manually.
What insurance group are automatic cars in?
Automatic cars are normally included in higher insurance groups than manual cars. This is because they are usually more expensive to buy in the first place, and also because repairs can be costlier too.
Motor insurers in the UK split cars into 50 groups. Cars that are cheaper to insure are put in the lower groups and vehicles that cost more to insure in the higher ones.
But there are many other factors that insurers use to set premiums. These include your own claims history, where you live, how much you use your car and who else you want to add to your policy.
Are all electric cars automatic?
Most electric cars are effectively automatic as they don’t have a clutch and you don’t need to select which gear to use. Unlike cars with internal combustion engines, the majority of electric vehicles don’t have gears or gearboxes. Although there are some high-end electric vehicles that do use gearboxes to boost performance, these are a small minority.
Why choose Uswitch?
Exclusive deals
We work hard to find insurers who can offer deals and discounts to help you save more.
Saves time
Compare up to 160 insurers in just 5 minutes, saving you time and money.
You're in safe hands
We're regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), which means we fully support customer's financial interests first.
What are the cheapest automatic cars to insure?
The less a car costs to replace and the less likely to is to be involved in an accident, the cheaper it should be to insure. The cheapest cars to insure are those that cost less in the first place. Cars with less powerful engines should also have lower premiums.
Compare insurance quotes for automatic cars
Comparing quotes is faster and easier with Uswitch
FAQs
Is it better to learn to drive in an automatic?
Learning to drive in an automatic car can be easier than in a manual. But if your licence is automatic-only, you won't be able to drive manual cars.
Having a manual licence may also lead to lower car insurance premiums, as many insurers think customers who have learned to drive in a manual car are more competent and less of an insurance risk.
Are manual cars being phased out?
The government plans to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2035. This is to help the UK meet its environmental targets by encouraging the take-up of electric cars, most of which are automatic. You’ll still be able to drive a manual petrol or diesel car after 2035, as well as buy them second-hand. But over the next few decades, there will probably be fewer and fewer manual cars on the roads.
Car Insurance comparison is powered by Confused.com which is a trading name of Inspop.com Limited who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Registered office; Greyfriars House, Greyfriars Road, Cardiff, CF10 3AL, registered in England and Wales 03857130. Please note, we cannot be held responsible for the content of external websites and by using the links stated to access these separate websites you will be subject to the terms of use applying to those sites. By using this system you are also agreeing to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Uswitch is an intermediary and receives a percentage of the commission if you decide to buy through us. If you already hold an account with Confused.com, the information held for you will be available to help you complete your quote more quickly - you should check the information is still accurate and up-to-date.