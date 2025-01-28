Automatic car insurance

Are automatic cars more expensive to insure than manual cars?

Our data indicates it is pricier to insure an automatic car than a vehicle with manual transmission. Automatic cars are less common and tend to be more expensive to buy, so this increases insurance costs. The higher price pushes a lot of automatic vehicles into higher car insurance groups.

Another factor is that the gearboxes in automatics are more complex and cost more to repair or replace. And some insurers may see drivers of automatics as more of a risk than those who learned to drive in a manual.