What is pay-as-you-go car insurance?

Pay-As-You-Go (PAYG) car insurance is a flexible alternative to an annual policy, allowing you to pay a per-mile or per-hour charge for the time you're on the road.

You'll pay a fixed annual or monthly cost plus a variable per-mile rate. The fixed cost covers the vehicle when it's parked, including protection for fire, theft, and damage.

Because PAYG is a usage-based policy, telematics or a black box doesn't just track your mileage; they also monitor how safely you drive. Safer drivers benefit from lower premiums, so it pays to be mindful when you're on the road.

Pay-as-you-go car insurance is ideal if you're a low-mileage, occasional driver. With a PAYG policy, you avoid paying for miles you don't use with a 'pay-by-mile' policy.