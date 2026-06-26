Pay-as-you-go car insurance
Pay-as-you-go car insurance is a flexible option for low-mileage drivers. Find out how you could save.
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What is pay-as-you-go car insurance?
Pay-As-You-Go (PAYG) car insurance is a flexible alternative to an annual policy, allowing you to pay a per-mile or per-hour charge for the time you're on the road.
You'll pay a fixed annual or monthly cost plus a variable per-mile rate. The fixed cost covers the vehicle when it's parked, including protection for fire, theft, and damage.
Because PAYG is a usage-based policy, telematics or a black box doesn't just track your mileage; they also monitor how safely you drive. Safer drivers benefit from lower premiums, so it pays to be mindful when you're on the road.
Pay-as-you-go car insurance is ideal if you're a low-mileage, occasional driver. With a PAYG policy, you avoid paying for miles you don't use with a 'pay-by-mile' policy.
What does pay-as-you-go insurance cover?
Pay-as-you-go insurance policies offer the same 3 UK-standard levels of cover. That includes:
- Third-party only
- Third-party fire and theft
- Comprehensive
There are a few key limitations, like driving over the agreed annual mileage without adjustment. PAYG policies also include the same exclusions as a standard policy, like driving under the influence. But there are a few features that set pay-as-you-go car insurance apart from a standard annual or monthly car insurance policy:
Parked car cover (the fixed fee)
The upfront annual fee covers the car against risks like fire, theft, and damage while it's parked and not being driven.
Driving cover (the per-mile fee)
The variable, per-mile cost covers the 'on-the-road' risks, including accident damage and third-party claims, usually up to the comprehensive policy limit.
Optional extras
Additional benefits like breakdown cover, motor legal protection, and courtesy car cover are typically available as add-ons, just like with standard annual policies.
Is pay-as-you-go car insurance right for you?
That depends on how often you use your car. If the following criteria sounds like you, then pay-as-you-go car insurance might be right for you:
- Low annual mileage
If you drive under 7,500 miles per year, you're considered to be a low-mileage driver.
- You're a second car owner
If you own a second car that's only used at weekends, for example.
- You're a city driver
City drivers often rely on public transport, cycling, or walking, meaning they rack up far fewer miles. With PAYG policies, you pay a small fixed monthly fee plus a low per-mile rate, ensuring you only pay for the exact distance you cover.
When PAYG car insurance might not be right for you
Pay-as-you-go policies aren't suited to everyone, though. It's crucial that you accurately estimate your annual mileage when getting a quote. Estimating too low could mean your insurance is invalidated. This type of policy might not be right for you if:
- You're a high-mileage driver
If your mileage is higher than 7,500, then PAYG won't be a cost-effective option, as it's cheaper to buy a standard annual or monthly policy.
- You regularly take long trips
Similar to high-mileage driving, if you have to take long trips, PAYG could end up costing you more.
- You're uncomfortable with tracking
Because PAYG policies use telematics or black box monitoring, you'll need to be comfortable with your driving being tracked. If you aren't, then PAYG may not be a good fit.
Pay-as-you-go car insurance for young drivers
Pay-as-you-go policies can be a good option for younger drivers who face higher premiums because the mileage cap and tracking lowers risk. It may also be a worthwhile consideration for student drivers who choose to bring their car to university.
Pay-as-you-go insurance is a flexible option and can be particularly beneficial for young or new drivers looking to prove safe driving. Young drivers' statistics show how experience influences the average cost of car insurance for new drivers.
It's important to be aware of potential driving restrictions, though, such as nighttime curfews that may apply to specific policies for young drivers.
Pay-by-mile might be a good alternative to traditional black-box policies because it rewards you solely for driving less rather than monitoring how you drive.
"Before signing up, understand exactly what data your insurer is tracking and how it might impact your policy. Some 'pay-by-mile' policies can penalise you for driving during high-risk hours, such as late at night, or if they detect aggressive braking or speeding, even if you keep your mileage low. Always read the fine print."
How does 'pay-by-mile' car insurance work?
Pay-by-mile car insurance splits your premium into a fixed base rate plus a personal per-mile rate. The 2 main parts to most policies are:
Tracking device
If applicable, the tracking device will need to be installed. Insurers track your miles using a small, plug-in telematics device or a smartphone app that connects directly to your car’s odometer or GPS.
If you're concerned that you're going to significantly out-drive your initial estimate, it's always recommended to contact your insurer.
Mileage cap
Many insurers offer a daily or yearly mileage cap, meaning you won't be charged for miles driven past the daily limit. With pay-by-mile policies, there's usually no traditional mileage limit that invalidates your policy.
Because you are billed by the mile, you simply pay the standard per-mile rate for the extra miles.
How much does pay-by-mile car insurance cost?
The cost is split into a fixed annual premium (or base rate) and a variable per-mile rate, typically billed monthly.
The upfront cost is calculated using factors like your postcode, car model, age, and No-Claims Discount (NCD), reflecting the risk of your car being stationary.
The variable cost, charged in pence per mile, is also personalised based on your risk profile. The difference is that the total amount charged is directly controlled by the distance you drive.
The best way to save is by driving significantly less than the UK average annual mileage, which stands at around 7,000 miles* according to Uswitch data.
It's also worth knowing that some insurers cap the daily mileage charged. For example, they won't charge for miles driven over 150 in a single day, protecting you against soaring costs from long, unexpected trips.
*Average annual mileage for all car insurance policy types is 6,833 miles - Based on Uswitch data March 2026 to May 2026
How to compare pay-as-you-go car insurance quotes
When you get a quote, not all insurers will offer PAYG car insurance. There are some available from the trusted list of insurers we work with, but you'll need to check the policy details to check it meets your pay-as-you-go needs. All quotes shown from insurers depend on the details that you give us, in this case, the mileage that you expect you do.
To make the job easier, have accurate driver and estimated mileage details ready. If you're not sure of your annual mileage, make note of all your regular weekly journeys, such as work commutes, school drop-offs, gym visits, or shopping trips. You'll also want to estimate any weekend driving, including social visits, errands, or any hobbies.
If you're ready to compare Pay As You Go car insurance, get started with Uswitch.
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