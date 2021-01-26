Please note that the send us your bill service is temporarily unavailable while our offices are partically closed during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Uswitch makes switching brilliantly simple — just send us your most recent gas and electricity bill by post, email or fax, and we'll do the rest!

Send us your most recent gas and electricity bill, and we'll compare the latest energy plans to find you a better deal, which could save you an average of £216*. Then, one of our dedicated customer service agents will get in touch with you to discuss the options.

Comparing gas and electricity and switching energy supplier online with Uswitch is easy and quick, not to mention, free!

However, we realise that some energy customers may not feel comfortable or confident switching online. Maybe you're too busy to go through the results, or you're confused by your energy bill — or maybe you're doing the switch on behalf of someone who doesn't have a computer.

If that's the case, don't worry! If you feel it's too complicated or just want help finding a better deal, we're here for you.

The 'Send us your bill' service from Uswitch is designed to help people like you. All you have to do is pop a copy of your bill, along with a filled out checklist, in the post and we'll do the rest.

Our service is completely free (even if you don't switch!)

Uswitch is accredited by Ofgem's Confidence Code

You could save hundreds a year!

So, if you've never switched energy and don't feel comfortable doing it online, send us your bill today and we'll help you save money on your gas and electricity bills.

How it works

Switching energy is a simple process once you have the right information to hand and know what you're looking for.

To make it easy for you, we've put together a simple checklist for you to fill out with your bill that will tell us what you're looking for. Simply fill it in, send us a copy of your bill, and we'll see if we can save you money.

2. Send us a copy of your bill

3. We'll compare the latest plans, and find a better deal for you

4. We'll get in touch to tell you how much you could save, and you can decide if you want to switch

Once you've sent us your bill and the completed checklist, we should be able to tell whether we can save you money. If we can find you savings, we will get in touch and, with your permission, switch you to a better energy plan.

About our comparisons

Our database is updated with rates we receive directly from energy suppliers, so you can rest assured that all our information is accurate and up to date.

Further, Uswitch is accredited by Ofgem's 'Confidence Code', a code of practice that ensures that our comparison is free, informative and easy to use.

How to send your bill to us

First, download and fill out our checklist.

Then:

Send us your bill by post

Uswitch Limited - send us your bill The Cooperage 5 Copper Row London SE1 2LH

Send us your bill by email

If you don't want to post your bill, you can email a copy of your bill to us instead. Just attach a pdf or image of bill (be sure to include all the pages) along with our checklist to an email addressed to: sendyourbill@uswitch.com.

Send your bill by fax

You can also fax us a copy of your bill along with the checklist.

Fax a copy of your bill to: 020 3214 8417

Need help?

Don't worry, if anything isn't clear you can always call us to check. Our call centre staff will help explain the checklist to you, explaining what you need to include and what you don't.

Call us on 0800 6888 557

Consider an online comparison

The concept of switching online may seem daunting, and for good reason. Most energy bills are complicated enough to decipher on their own, let alone translating that information into a form online.

However, at Uswitch we've made it our mission to ensure our switching process is as simple as possible. All you need is a copy of your latest energy bill and five minutes time, and we can show you if we can save you money.

The best way to compare energy deals is to use your consumption details in kWh. You should be able to find those on your bill but don't worry if you can't. We can run an accurate comparison for you using your spending details in pounds too. Click here for our in-depth guide to deciphering your bill.

Once you find a plan suitable for you, we handle the rest. Just fill in some basic details and submit your switch. We will then contact your new supplier and send through your details. Your new supplier will then contact your old supplier and request a switch. Most of the suppliers we work with adhere to the Energy Switch Guarantee, meaning the switch should be complete within 21 days. This includes a 14-day cooling-off period in which you can change your mind about switching.

*Between 1 July 2020 and 31 December 2020, people who switched energy supplier for both gas & electricity with Uswitch saved an average of £216.