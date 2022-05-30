Should I get a no standing charge tariff?
What is a no standing charge electricity tariff?
A no standing charge tariff – also known as a zero standing charge tariff – is a gas, electricity or dual fuel energy deal that doesn’t include standing charges.
A standing charge is a daily fixed fee that energy suppliers demand in addition to the rates charged for each unit of electricity and gas you consume. Zero standing charge tariffs only bill you for the energy you use. However, these tariffs typically charge higher unit rates for gas and electricity, which could result in higher energy bills.
Energy tariffs with no standing charge can be a good option for properties that use little gas and electricity, such as unoccupied residences and second homes. They’ve become increasingly popular concepts in recent years as the daily standard charge cost has risen, drawing criticism from those trying to manage their bills by using the minimum amount of energy.
What’s the latest on no standing charge tariffs?
Widespread criticism of the rapid rise in standing charge costs led Ofgem to announce plans in December 2024 to ensure all suppliers will offer a zero standing charge tariff alongside their regular tariffs in the near future.
Ofgem is introducing a one-year lower standing charge pilot scheme starting in April 2026. British Gas, EDF, E.ON Next and Octopus will offer eligible customers a lower standing charge tariff to test the effect of lower standing charges on customers. As of 27 July 2026, Octopus has introduced its lower standing charge tariff trial to a limited number of homes.
Ofgem expects these suppliers to increase their unit rates to cover the shortfall - the ultimate aim is to give customers a greater choice of tariffs when they decide to switch energy supplier.
How much are energy standing charges?
Under the price cap that runs from 1 July to 30 September 2026, standing charges are:
|Electricity
|Gas
|Standing charge
|57.19p per day
|29.04p per day
What makes no standing charge tariffs different to a normal tariff?
A zero standing charge tariff eliminates the set daily standing charge, so you only pay for the energy you use. Suppliers recover the fixed costs normally covered by the daily standing charge by increasing the rate you pay for each unit of gas and electricity you consume.
What would more no standing charge tariffs mean for the price cap?
There’s a possibility that when suppliers are required to offer no standing energy charge tariffs, there will be an additional element added to the energy price cap.
Currently, there’s one cap for credit customers and another for prepayment customers. It’s likely that Ofgem will need to add a cap for tariffs with no standing charge to allow unit rates to be higher to compensate for the lack of standing charges, without making them prohibitively expensive.
Why should I get no standing charge electricity?
If you’re on a tariff that includes standing charges, you have to pay them regardless of whether you’re using any energy. For those who have properties that aren’t always occupied, this is an unwelcome cost.
If you switch to a zero standing charge electricity tariff, you only pay for the energy you use, which could make it a better option.
If you're a low energy user
If you don’t use much gas and electricity in your home - perhaps you live alone, your home is well insulated or you generate some of your own electricity through solar panels, for example - you might benefit from a zero standing charge electricity or gas tariff.
If you have a holiday (or vacant for long periods) home
People with second homes that are largely left unoccupied are very likely to benefit from a no standing charge tariff because you only pay for the energy you use when the property is occupied.
How much can you save with a no standing charge tariff?
This depends on the tariff you’re on and how much energy you use. If you regularly use little or no energy, switching to a no standing charge tariff could make sense as you eliminate the standing charges.
In theory, you could save over £315 on a typical dual fuel bill over the course of a year (using July 2026 price cap rates), although the actual amount is likely to be less because at least some of those costs are recovered from the higher unit rates you’re charged.
To work out how much you might save from switching to a zero standing charge energy tariff, first get a recent energy bill.
- Look at your breakdown for the past 12 months - in particular, make a note of the amount of gas and/or electricity (in kWh) you’ve consumed.
- Divide each figure by 365 to get an average daily amount.
- Use the unit costs provided for the no standing charge tariff you’re thinking of switching to in order to calculate how much you’d pay each day on this tariff.
- Multiply the results by 365.
This should give you a figure that you can compare with your current tariff.
Who supplies no standing charge electricity?
As of April 2026, there are just two suppliers that offer no standing charge electricity (and gas) tariffs: E and Utilita. Both only work with prepayment meters, which limits your options.
In terms of the big six energy suppliers, none currently offers zero standing charge tariffs. But we expect to see new energy tariffs with no standing charges appear once Ofgem’s mandate comes into force later in the year.
Are there any disadvantages to electricity with no standing charge?
There are a couple of disadvantages if you sign up to an electricity deal with zero standing charges:
- You don’t have as many choices in terms of the supplier, meter and type of plan you go for, which might not be ideal, depending on where you live.
- The fees you pay for the energy you use might end up being higher than those charged by other suppliers as they look to offset the money lost by not imposing a standing charge.
These disadvantages might not matter to you, but it’s worth considering the whole picture before committing to a no standing charge electricity or gas tariff.
What are the alternatives to no standing charge tariffs?
You don’t need to seek out a low or no standing charge tariff to save money on your gas and electricity - there are other options. Zero standing charge tariffs currently only exist for prepayment customers and are geared very much towards those who use little electricity and gas.
Pay-as-you-go tariffs
It’s no longer the case that those on prepayment tariffs pay more for their energy than others. Since February 2024, those prepaying for their electricity and gas have paid slightly less for each unit of energy they consume compared to those using standard credit meters.
Find out more about how prepayment plans work with our guide to prepayment meters.
Fixed and variable tariffs
Those who pay for their energy in arrears, whether by standing order, Direct Debit or on receipt of a bill, enjoy the widest range of available tariffs. Standard variable tariffs are capped by the energy price cap, but you can also gain certainty over your bills by signing up for a fixed rate tariff.
Check out our guide to energy tariffs to compare these and other types, including tracker tariffs (which follow the wholesale price of energy) and time-of-use tariffs, such as Economy 7.
FAQs
Can I get no standing charge electricity with a prepayment meter?
Can I get business electricity with zero standing charge?
Zero standing charges are also available for business tariffs, and work in the same way as domestic tariffs that don’t include a standing charge. If you operate a seasonal business, such as a holiday park or a campsite, not having to pay a standing charge would be ideal.
However, like domestic energy tariffs, business energy tariffs with no standing charge are subject to higher unit rates, so calculate the impact on your bottom line when making your decision.
Is this part of a trend for new types of energy tariff?
It's likely that we'll see an increasing number of innovations in terms of available energy tariffs.
Energy use has changed and customers now have a greater understanding of how their energy habits and lifestyle influence their bills. Time-of-use tariffs, for example, are likely to become more popular, allowing people to take advantage of lower rates during off-peak hours.
Is it worth signing up to a no standing charge electricity tariff?
Ultimately, whether it’s worth signing up depends on your outgoings. Plus, whether you think it is more cost-effective to just pay the standing charge rather than potentially being subject to higher unit rates.
If you continuously live in the property, it doesn’t make sense to pay higher unit rates, because you’ll end up cancelling out the savings made by not paying the standing charge. If the property is a holiday home or a property you otherwise rent out infrequently, a tariff with no standing charges could well be the way to go.