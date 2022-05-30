Should I get a no standing charge tariff?

How much can you save with a no standing charge tariff?

This depends on the tariff you’re on and how much energy you use. If you regularly use little or no energy, switching to a no standing charge tariff could make sense as you eliminate the standing charges.

In theory, you could save over £315 on a typical dual fuel bill over the course of a year (using July 2026 price cap rates), although the actual amount is likely to be less because at least some of those costs are recovered from the higher unit rates you’re charged.

To work out how much you might save from switching to a zero standing charge energy tariff, first get a recent energy bill.

Look at your breakdown for the past 12 months - in particular, make a note of the amount of gas and/or electricity (in kWh) you’ve consumed. Divide each figure by 365 to get an average daily amount. Use the unit costs provided for the no standing charge tariff you’re thinking of switching to in order to calculate how much you’d pay each day on this tariff. Multiply the results by 365.

This should give you a figure that you can compare with your current tariff.

Who supplies no standing charge electricity?

As of April 2026, there are just two suppliers that offer no standing charge electricity (and gas) tariffs: E and Utilita. Both only work with prepayment meters, which limits your options.

In terms of the big six energy suppliers, none currently offers zero standing charge tariffs. But we expect to see new energy tariffs with no standing charges appear once Ofgem’s mandate comes into force later in the year.

Are there any disadvantages to electricity with no standing charge?

There are a couple of disadvantages if you sign up to an electricity deal with zero standing charges:

You don’t have as many choices in terms of the supplier, meter and type of plan you go for, which might not be ideal, depending on where you live. The fees you pay for the energy you use might end up being higher than those charged by other suppliers as they look to offset the money lost by not imposing a standing charge.

These disadvantages might not matter to you, but it’s worth considering the whole picture before committing to a no standing charge electricity or gas tariff.