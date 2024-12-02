What tariffs are offered by E (Gas and Electricity)?

E solely offers a prepayment standard variable energy tariff. This means that costs for its customers can go up or down depending on the level of the prepayment energy price cap, which will be £1,690 per year from 1 January to 31 March 2025.

However, it’s the unit rates that are capped, not the total bill. However, this also depends on the amount of energy that customers use. If they use more energy, they’ll pay more. If they use less, they’ll pay less.

Does E (Gas and Electricity) charge exit fees?

E doesn’t charge exit fees, which means that customers who wish to switch away to another supplier are free to do so without incurring any extra charges.

E (Gas and Electricity) 2024 reviews

As of November 2024, E has a TrustPilot rating of 4.7 out of 5 from nearly 2,000 reviews. Reviewers particularly praise the company’s customer service. The poor reviews are predominantly focused on technical issues with meters that take a long time to be resolved.

Does E offer energy-efficient products?

At the time of writing, E concentrates on providing reliable, affordable energy to its prepayment customers and does not offer additional energy-efficient products.

Can I get a smart meter with E?

E offers free smart meters to customers, which it encourages them to take advantage of because they come with several advantages:

£15 emergency credit if needed

No standing charges when no energy is used

Friendly credit hours so customers don’t lose power during evenings, weekends and bank holidays.

You can contact E via the following methods:

Email at customer.service@e.org

Phone on 0333 103 9575 (Monday to Friday 8am-7pm, Saturday 9am-5pm)

Post at E, T3, Trinity Park, Birmingham, B37 7ES

E’s phone number is not a national or premium rate phone number, so it will be included free of charge in a mobile plan’s inclusive minutes package.

Does E have an app?

E does have an app called MySmartE which is designed to work in tandem with a smart meter, if the customer has one. Using the app customers can:

See live balance

Top-up on the go

View usage over the previous weeks and months

Set targets and alerts to help manage usage.

Which providers are similar to E?

There aren’t many suppliers similar to E because it deals solely with prepayment energy. The closest alternative is Boost, which is also exclusively a prepayment supplier.

How do I cancel my E supply?

You can cancel your E supply by switching to another prepayment tariff from a different supplier, or by switching to a credit meter. This would mean you’d have to switch away from E as it’s a prepayment-only supplier.

Is E going bust?

There is no indication that E is going bust, despite the challenges and unpredictability of the energy market.