The smart meter rollout is set to be completed by the end of 2020, meaning that soon estimated energy bills will become a thing of the past; instead these meters send your energy usage directly to your chosen supplier.

Another perk to smart meters (especially for those who are looking to cut back on energy usage and spend) is that they show energy usage in near real time and in pounds and pence using the in home displays (IHDs).

Cooking smarter with energy-saving recipes

Armed with a smart meter and display, GBBO finalist Ian Cumming has been busy combining his love of cooking with his desire to keep energy costs down in his "energy disaster of a house."

"I recently had a smart meter installed," Cumming explains. "It shows me how much energy I'm using, and how much it's costing. One of the first things I noticed was that the oven was really pushing my energy costs up."

The result? A block of delicious, low energy recipes and plenty of tips for alternative methods to making everyday meals without gorging on energy.

From a Scottish salmon macaroni cheese to a no-bake elderflower and blueberry cheesecake, Cumming's recipes cover a breadth of tastes and geographical influences — and all for under 10p's worth of energy to make.

We've included one recipe below — which uses only costs 8p of energy to create — and you can download all of the recipes Cumming has developed from the Smart Energy GB website.

You can also watch how easily these meals can come together in this instructional video series.

Ian Cumming's Energy Saving Scottish Salmon Macaroni Cheese

Ingredients

250g macaroni pasta

Apprx 900ml water

40g unsalted butter

40g plain flour

450ml whole milk

100g Mull of Kintyre Scottish mature cheddar (or similar), grated

2tsp wholegrain mustard

4tsp chives, finely chopped

150g Scottish smoked salmon

Salt and pepper

Instructions