EDF announces second price rise in six months

EDF has followed a string of suppliers to recently hike prices — and it isn't the first time it's done so this year. EDF Energy has announced that its customers will be hit by a 7.3% price rise from 21st June.

What does the rise mean for customers?

This latest price rise from a big six supplier, equates to around £78 extra a year on the average bill. Those on EDF's standard plan with electricity only will see the most significant rise as the electricity rate is set to increase by nearly 9%.

Today's price rise follows a 5.2% cut to gas prices in January and an 8.4% electricity increase in March – in total EDF Energy prices will now rise by 8.5% or £91 this year.

Commenting on the news, Claire Osborne, energy expert at Uswitch, says:

"This is another blow to EDF customers who are only just coming to terms with the hike that came into effect last month.

"EDF’s promise to contact all customers on standard variable tariffs to review their deal and provide them with advice on energy efficiency should be noted. They have also pledged to give 67,000 vulnerable customers a one-off automatic rebate of £100 each. This will provide some welcome respite to those most in need of help paying their bills.

What can consumers do?

EDF becomes the fifth "big six" supplier to raise prices in 2017, with only British Gas choosing to freeze prices until until August.

Claire Osborne continued: "As always, consumers don’t need to sit back and accept this – they can take action to protect themselves from any unexpected price increases.

"The best way to stay in control of household budgets is to switch to a fixed deal. Not only could this save hundreds of pounds, but it will provide much needed peace of mind that you won’t be hit by rising energy bills."

