Why an energy price cap might not be as great as it sounds

With the recent spate of standard variable tariff price rises dominating consumer news, price caps are back up for debate as a potential silver-bullet solution to rising energy bills — as set to feature in the Conservative manifesto (and rumblings of a similar approach from Labour).

A price cap could involve setting a maximum cost energy suppliers can charge for the average standard variable bill.

If you’ve never switched your energy, or haven’t for more than a year, you’ve probably rolled onto one of these expensive tariffs.

On the surface, money off people’s energy bills is a good idea — but concern lies around the effect on competition in the energy market, and whether a cap will actually result in higher bills.

Suppliers may bump their standard plans to the price of the cap, leaving some worse-off than they were. Or suppliers may lower the price of their standard tariff in line with the cap, but this could lead to more expensive fixed deals as they offset the cost of lowering their standard tariff — reducing the amount of competitive deals available.

There’s also worry over customers who have never switched, being lulled into a false sense of security that they’ll be getting a competitive deal thanks to a price cap. The proposed savings from a price cap (the Conservative Party’s plans will reportedly reduce standard variable tariffs by up to £100 per year), pale in comparison against up to £618* currently on offer from switching.

The greatest concern is whether a price cap will actually benefit bill-payers if it removes the incentive for energy suppliers to continuously drive down prices and compete for customers - this could lead to prices actually going up more than they would have done over time.

The Competition and Market Authority's take

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has already carefully considered price caps.

The CMA ran a two-year long investigation into the energy market that concluded in June 2016 — highlighting the shortfalls of the market and suggesting ways to fix it.

One of the issues that reared its head and continues to do so, is the price we pay for our energy — in particular standard variable tariffs.

As part of their analysis, the CMA considered if a standard variable tariff price cap would help keep consumers’ bills lower. The conclusion was that it should not be proposed as a remedy for credit meter customers;

The CMA believed that:

“the disadvantages of attempting to address the detriment of all SVT customers through a price cap would exceed the benefits”

“[...] potentially resulting in worse outcomes for customers in the long run. This risk might occur through a combination of reducing the incentives of customers to engage, reducing the incentives of suppliers to compete and increased regulatory risk.”

What’s the alternative?

Richard Neudegg, Head of Regulation at Uswitch believes that there are other ways to help more consumers get a good deal, whilst protecting those who are most vulnerable:

“The evidence is clear that boosting markets and competition – not heavy-handed regulation – is the best way to keep prices low and help consumers get a good deal.

“The CMA conducted a thorough and expensive investigation into the energy market and offered a ready-to-go programme to address consumers paying too much on SVTs.

“The remedies should be fully implemented and given time to succeed. This, combined with measures to protect the most vulnerable energy consumers, such as extending the Warm Home Discount, would deliver a fairer energy market for all UK households."

