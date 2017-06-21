Choosing a green energy plan could save you money

Committing to a green energy plan is often considered a pricier option — but the energy market isn't currently living up to that belief.

If you have a fixed deal ending this month, a green energy tariff could reduce your carbon footprint and also save you some money.

The seven in ten Brits languishing on expensive standard variable tariffs could cut their annual energy bill by an average of £272 by switching to a green tariff. Suppliers are offering more and more renewable energy options, so there’s now even more choice in the market.

The cheapest dual-fuel green plan is now just eight pounds per year more than the cheapest energy deal on the market. This is compared to £110 just a year ago.

Following recent price rises, the top 24 cheapest green plans are now less expensive than the average big six standard tariff.

New data also reveals that over a quarter (28%) of energy customers are now more likely to choose an environmentally-friendly deal than they were three years ago. Suppliers have kept up with this demand as the number of renewable energy deals has grown from 13 to 30 in the last year — and the first green plan from a big six supplier is expected to launch soon.

What makes an energy plan "green"?

Renewable energy tariffs are backed by at least 100% green electricity – meaning that, for every unit of electricity used, the same amount is produced and put back into the grid from a renewable source.

In addition, some suppliers provide renewable gas from biomethane — even up to as much as 100%

The five cheapest green plans available now

Supplier Plan Average Cost Fixed until Tonik Energy Positive Energy V8 £866 12 months ENGIE ENGIE Fixed Sept 18 v4 £873 30/09/18 Bulb Vari-fair £887 No end date ENGIE ENGIE Fixed Sept 19 v3 £889 30/09/19 ENGIE Green Fixed Sept 18 v4 £912 30/09/18

