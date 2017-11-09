Meet the Small Suppliers: Powershop UK

Our Meet the Small Supplier series features smaller, independent gas and electricity suppliers of the UK. We interview them to find out more about who they are, what makes them different and why you might choose to switch your energy to them.

Powershop UK provides a unique and digital way of understanding energy usage and buying electricity: customers can buy energy on demand like food in a supermarket or petrol for a car by using Powershop's online shop or mobile app.

Uswitch spoke to Head of Powershop UK, David Winter, about this new way of managing energy.

Can you tell us a bit about Powershop’s beginnings and where you are now?

Powershop UK launched in January 2017, and we're quickly establishing ourselves as a new and different challenger brand. We have a growing online customer base in the electricity only market, and growth is set to continue as the brand stands apart from other experiences of buying energy. In 2018, we will start providing gas too.

What makes Powershop unique in the energy market?

Powershop isn't like any other energy supplier or tariff on the market, as you don't just switch and sit back: customers have to actively take control of how and when they buy energy.

Our customers are charged for the electricity they use each month at a standard variable rate, but they can make savings against this by buying discounted bundles of energy, called Powerpacks, from our online shop. This means they have the flexibility to buy as much energy as they need, whenever they want to. Monthly payments are not fixed, and customers can pay for their energy however they choose: As they use it, after they’ve used it, or in advance. It’s up to them. That’s the beauty of Powershop - you’re in control.

Can you describe Powershop's philosophy in one sentence?

Powershop gives people one of the best prices on the market, greater control, more understanding and a totally new way of buying energy and saving money.

Anything else you'd like to say about Powershop?

At Powershop we are passionate about customer service. We don’t just want people to try our new way of buying energy; we want them to enjoy the experience. Our team are not only there to answer questions, they’re there to help - in any way they can. This customer centred approach has made us one of the most popular energy suppliers in New Zealand and it’s proving just the same in the UK.