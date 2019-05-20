More households switched their electricity supplier last month than ever before, according to the latest figures from Energy UK.

More than 660,000 customers moved to a new electricity supplier in April 2019, the highest number ever recorded in a month. This means more than two million homes have switched their electricity supplier so far in 2019, an increase of 18% since this time last year.

Research for the Energy Switch Guarantee (ESG) also found that eight out of 10 consumers were happy with the switching process.

Commenting on the record switching figures, Rik Smith, Uswitch energy expert, said: “In the same week that three of the big six have announced big customer losses, these figures prove that households across the country are showing the energy companies who is boss.”

Effect of energy price cap

The high switching figures are due in part to rising energy prices after the implementation of Ofgem’s energy price cap, which added an average of £117 to the bills of those on standard variable tariffs when the cap was increased at the beginning of April.

Rik Smith said: “There can be no question that this is a direct reaction to the increase of the price cap and the subsequent wave of eye-watering price rises, which took effect on 1 April. Consumers are responding in the best way possible, saving hundreds of pounds by switching to cheaper plans.”

Switching away from the big six

According to Energy UK’s figures, 47% of April’s record-breaking electricity switches were customers moving from larger to small and mid-tier suppliers.

Uswitch’s energy expert said: “With almost half of April’s switches seeing consumers shift from the big six to smaller suppliers there is a healthy rivalry within the marketplace, and bill-payers can take advantage of energy companies needing to work harder to offer competitive prices and better service.

“Switching suppliers is so quick and easy, and the money saved makes it a no-brainer - so we urge anyone still on a poor value standard tariff to take control of their energy spending right now.”