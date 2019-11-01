If the thought of trading out your sunnies for scarves has you feeling down, fear not: with these five simple tips, your home can be a toasty respite from the cold.

Tip 1: Bleed your radiators

"Bleeding" your radiators is a simple task anyone can do to improve their central heating system's output without actually turning the heat up. Use our step-by-step guide to bleeding your radiators to release trapped air and improve overall efficiency — which means a warmer home and cheaper energy bills.

Tip 2: Draught proof your house

By following a few simple tricks to stop cold draughts making their way into your home, you could save 10% on your energy bills.

From keyholes to letterboxes, skirting boards to loft hatches, there are dozens of ways cold air is creeping in and dragging down the temperature of your home.

So, if you're finding that turning up the thermostat just isn't cutting it, check out our easy to follow guide to draught proofing to find out the best - and often free - ways to cut out the cold air.

Tip 3: Spring for a smart thermostat

Get better control over your home's heating with a smart thermostat (not to be confused with smart meters).

Smart thermostats cost around £200-£250 and allow you to remotely control your central heating system from anywhere via your smartphone or desktop.

Set a more tailored weekly schedule and get the ability to switch your heat on or off from virtually anywhere; with this smarter control you could save up to 31% on your energy bills.

Find out more about how smart thermostats work and the different types available.

Tip 4: Don't get caught out with a bum boiler

There's nothing worse than an icy shower in the dead of winter. If you think your boiler is on the brink of disaster, you have two options:

Get boiler cover, which starts for as little as £4.95 per month. If you've never had boiler insurance, read our FAQs about boiler cover. Or, go straight to our boiler cover comparison. Buy a new boiler before disaster strikes. Find out if it's time to replace your boiler and how much it could cost in our guide to buying a new boiler.

Tip 5: Compare and switch your energy supplier

Quite possibly the easiest and most effective tip of all: compare energy deals to ensure you're on the cheapest gas and electricity plan before winter arrives.

With energy consumption typically rising as the temperature drops, make sure you're not caught out in the cold by grabbing your energy bill and spending 10 minutes comparing all plans on the market and switching to the best one for you.

You could save up to £477^ per year by switching your gas and electricity.

^Between 1 January 2019 and 30 June 2019, at least 10% of people who switched energy supplier for both gas & electricity with Uswitch saved £477 or more.