More than 5 million switches so far in 2019

More than five million people have switched their electricity supplier so far in 2019, according to the latest figures from EnergyUK.

A total of 626,284 people changed their electricity supplier in October alone.

The number of people switching their electricity provider has grown rapidly in the last five years, increasing from three million in 2014 to a record 5.8 million in 2018.

This year is set to break 2018’s record, with the number of switches up 9.2% compared to this time last year.

Commenting on the latest stats, Rik Smith, energy expert at Uswitch, said: "2019 is closing in on being another record year for switching, proving that UK households aren't content to just sit on poor value standard deals and pay over the odds for their energy. Instead they're taking action and moving to cheaper tariffs and better service.

"If you’re not happy with your current deal and haven’t switched energy provider in years, you're probably paying too much for your gas and electricity. Households can save over £300 a year by switching away from expensive Standard Variable Tariffs, and there over 60 suppliers to choose from.

"Now that the colder weather is setting in, it’s important for everyone to have peace of mind over the winter that they can keep warm without worrying about their bills. As well as switching to a cheaper deal, some energy customers could also be eligible for help with their bills from the Government or grants to make their home easier to keep warm."