6 million electricity switches so far in 2019

Almost 6 million people have switched their electricity supplier in 2019, according to the latest figures from EnergyUK.

In November alone, more than half a million (502,817) people switched their supplier, up 1.2% on the same month last year.

The total number of electricity switches this year reached 5,870,555 at the end of November - an increase of 8.4% compared to the same time last year. This year’s figures have already exceeded last year’s, with 2019 set to be a record year for electricity switches.

Rik Smith, energy expert at Uswitch, said: "We’re on course for a record number of switches in 2019 as a result of the huge increase in the cost of standard tariffs earlier in the year, followed by fierce competition between big and small suppliers - with attractive fixed deals becoming a feature in the battle to attract customers.

“Switching energy supplier is predominantly a cost decision. But there are other factors influencing customers in 2019, with the number of green energy deals in the best buy tables also likely to have contributed to the rise in switches throughout the year.

“In the past six months we’ve seen the lowest-priced deals becoming even cheaper, and households should be able to look forward to great value tariffs remaining on offer as we head into January. There are more than 40 fixed deals for less than £1,000 per year available at the moment - so people can get a head start on their new year’s resolution to sort out their finances by switching now.”