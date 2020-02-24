Brits switched on to savings with 450,000 switches in January

Why pay more for the same energy? Switch to a better deal today! Your postcode

Almost 450,000 people in the UK switched their electricity supplier in January, according to the latest figures from Energy UK.

It’s a strong start for switching in 2020, with 17% more electricity switches than the same time last year.

This follows a record year for switching, when 6.4 million people switched their electricity supplier in 2019.

Sarah Broomfield, energy expert at Uswitch, said: “With 450,000 electricity switches in January, energy customers are sending a message loud and clear that they aren’t willing to stick with what their supplier offers them, and are instead saving money by switching provider.

“Households shouldn’t be fooled by the price cap reduction of £17, announced at the beginning of February, either. People who are on poor value standard deals are paying over the odds and could be almost £400 a year better off by switching.

“Service is also key: a third of all switches in January were away from the big six providers to small and mid-tier suppliers, such as Octopus Energy and Bulb, which were among the challenger brands to top the Uswitch Energy Customer Satisfaction Awards this year. If customers aren’t happy with their current deal, we urge them to check online and switch to a better plan, saving hundreds of pounds in just minutes.”