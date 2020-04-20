Uswitch launches audio guides

During this current period of change and uncertainty, it can be difficult to find actionable advice from trustworthy sources. For vulnerable people and those with additional needs, it can be even more difficult to quickly and easily get the advice they need.

That’s why we’ve put together a number of audio guides that outline what energy, broadband and mobile phone providers are doing to help their customers during the Coronavirus outbreak.

The audio guides are voiced by Uswitch’s community engagement manager, Jean Graham. Jean usually travels the country to help people to understand how to use less, waste less and pay less for their energy.

While she’s currently unable to attend community events, Jean has lent her voice to the audio guides to improve the accessibility of information on the Uswitch site and to spread useful tips to those who need it most.

The audio guides will be distributed amongst councils, housing associations, community hubs, charities and debt websites.

Commenting on the new guides, Jean said:

“We’re always looking for new ways to bring useful information to those who need it most, and we’re pleased that we’ve been able to improve accessibility by providing some of our guides in an audible format.

“Given we are unable to run our usual community events due to the national lockdown, we’ve decided to use this time to trial providing audio versions of some of our new COVID-19 guides.

“By creating these audio guides, we hope to help the most vulnerable who are likely to be disproportionately affected by the coronavirus epidemic.”

You can find the original text guides alongside their new audio versions here:

Support from energy suppliers during the Coronavirus outbreak

What broadband providers are doing to help customers during COVID-19

How are mobile phone networks supporting people through Coronavirus?