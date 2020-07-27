Price rise for 1.5 million energy customers as fixed deals end

Why pay more for the same energy? Switch to a better deal today! Your postcode

Almost 1.5 million households could be affected by higher energy bills if they don't switch when their fixed energy plans end in this summer.

A total of 125 fixed deals from 21 gas and electricity suppliers are due to end in July and August, according to new Uswitch research*.

Energy customers that do nothing when their fixed deals end will be automatically placed on their supplier's standard variable or default tariff, typically the most expensive type of energy plan.

Those who don't switch when their fixed plan comes to an end could see their energy bills rise by an average of £149 per year if they don't switch to a cheaper deal.

Sarah Broomfield, energy expert at Uswitch, said: "There are 125 fixed deals coming to an end in July and August, and it's important to bag yourself a new one before you get dumped on your supplier's standard variable tariff."

"With some families facing financial difficulties and uncertainty at the moment, no one should be paying more than they need to for their energy."

"Britons could face an average £149 price hike if they do not take action and switch to a cheap deal now to avoid rolling onto a poor-value standard variable tariff."

"If you're unsure about when your deal might be coming to an end, check your energy bill or use our online guide about tariffs ending soon to point you in the right direction."