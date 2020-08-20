Business as usual for energy switching

Why pay more for the same energy? Switch and beat the price cap today! Your postcode

The number of people switching their energy providers is starting to grow after the Coronavirus lockdown, a new report has revealed.

A total of 519,700 people switched their electricity provider in July, according to the latest figures from Energy UK. This is a 17% increase compared to June and only 1% lower than the number of switches this time last year.

Despite the disruption caused by the Coronavirus pandemic, 3,447,234 people have switched their electricity provider so far in 2020.

Emma Pinchbeck, Energy UK’s chief executive, said: “It’s encouraging to see switching numbers continuing to pick up following an understandable slow down earlier in the year.”

Half of UK households still overpaying

According to energy regulator Ofgem, more than half (53%) of Brits are on their supplier’s standard variable energy tariff. These are typically the most expensive type of energy plan, meaning these households could make big savings by switching.

Ofgem’s energy price cap was reduced recently, cutting the average cost of a standard variable tariff by £84 a year from October. But these types of tariffs rarely offer the best value - with the cheapest fixed deal currently available on Uswitch £201 cheaper than the new price cap rate.

Emma Pinchbeck said, “Although Ofgem announced a forthcoming cut to the price cap, it’s still very much worth customers checking they’re on the best deal for them - either by contacting their own supplier or checking across the rest of a very competitive market.”