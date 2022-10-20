Compare 12-month SIM only deals

A 12-month SIM-only contract is exactly what it sounds like – it’s a year-long SIM only mobile phone plan. You’ll get a specific amount of minutes, data and texts each month for a set monthly fee. You won’t get a mobile phone included as part of this deal, so you’ll need to use a phone you currently have, or buy a new one outright.

Convenient and budget-friendly, a 12-month SIM only deal could be the perfect way to get the most out of your smartphone.

And unlike pay as you go, you don’t have to go through the hassle of topping up your phone credit.

That’s because with a SIM only plan you only pay for your data, calls and text allowance, there’s no pricey smartphone to pay off.

But if you’re not bothered about getting the hottest new device and already have a mobile phone you’re happy to use for the foreseeable future, a 12-month SIM only plan is an ideal way to reduce your monthly outgoings.

Smartphones are expensive, and paying off the cost of one in a pay monthly plan can mean big monthly bills, especially if you get a new model like an iPhone 14 or a Samsung Galaxy S22.

What to look for – how to choose the best 12-month contract SIM only deal for you?

While it’s shorter than a typical two-year contract, a 12-month SIM only deal is still a long-term financial commitment. It’s important you choose a deal you’re completely happy with, that includes the right amount of data, calls, and texts – as well as any extras you may be interested in.

Data

You may think getting the most data possible is the best bet. But have you considered how much you actually need? It’s easy to be dazzled by big data deals, but if you get way more than you actually use, you’ll end up overpaying.

It’s best to think about what you primarily use your mobile phone for. If you’re big on streaming shows and music, you should probably opt for a high data, or unlimited deal.

But if you’re just into casual surfing and browsing socials, you likely won't need more than 10GB at the most.

If you only use your smartphone for the odd email or instant message, you may need even less, like 5GB.

Extras

Networks often include added incentives, like discounts on streaming services and priority access to concert and event tickets. You may also get access to TV channels, like BT Sport, included in your plan. Keep an eye out for extras when you’re shopping around for the ideal 12-month SIM only deal.