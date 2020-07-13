Emojis - The new language of love?

The top three most common reasons men and women from all age groups use emojis is to communicate or respond to something funny, express anger or convey a sense of ‘cheekiness’.

And with World emoji Day just around the corner, there’s never been a better time to celebrate winky faces, heart eyes and aubergines. At Uswitch, we collected data from 2,000 male and female participants between the ages of 16 and 66+ to find out about their emoji habits. Here’s what we found out:

Whether you love them or loathe them, emojis are becoming an increasingly important method of modern communication, with many linguists heralding the cute cartoons as the fastest growing language in the UK. And with a huge global reach, they transcend traditional language barriers, as well as help convey a huge range of meanings and add colour and character to our digital messages.

UK City & Region trends

Whatsapp is the most popular app for participants using emojis regularly (55%) across the UK.

Looking at the number of different emojis used, the most popular answer was between 1 and 4 across the whole of the UK.

Brits love their female friends the most, with the majority of people sending their female friends the most emojis on a regular basis (50% of all participants).

People in Northern Ireland and Scotland use emojis the most per week with 20.5% of Scots and 20% of those in Northern Ireland saying they use emojis several times a day.

A range of skin tones for families are in the most demand amongst those who live in Greater London than other regions in the UK (19%).

Those in the East of England and the West Midlands send the least emojis, with a combined 29% of people saying they don’t send emojis to anyone on a regular basis (14.5% in East of England and 14.5% of people in the West Midlands).

Those living in the North East are most likely to send emojis to their significant other or love interest. People from Cardiff use emojis as a form of flirtation more than other cities (15%).

Interestingly, those living in London are the most likely to use emojis on LinkedIn posts and messages than any other region in the UK (15.5%). This may be due to the perception that emojis aren't appropriate for a professional networking site.

Age is just a number

Uswitch’s study highlighted several trends amongst a variety of age ranges. Unsurprisingly, 16-17 year olds are the biggest emoji users, with 31.5% admitting they prefer to use emojis when they ‘can't be bothered to type’. When asking those of ages 66+ whether they feel there is an emoji that accurately expresses how they feel, the majority answered no, with 59% expressing that they prefer not to use them.