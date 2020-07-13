Compare Flexible Mortgages | Uswitch

What is a flexible mortgage?

A flexible mortgage is a type of mortgage that gives you more options around when and how you repay the loan.

If, for example, you receive a windfall and want to pay off £10,000 of your mortgage with a lump sum, you generally can - without paying a penalty to do so.

That’s why flexible mortgages are also sometimes known as mortgages with no early repayment charges (ERCs) - although most mortgage deals will still impose some ERCs for the initial period.

And if you are taking a few months off work to go travelling, you can often arrange not to pay your mortgage payments during that time.

Many of the best mortgage deals now include some flexible features.