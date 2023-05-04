Mortgage news

04 May: Is it still harder for the self-employed to get a mortgage?

According to research by The Mortgage Lender (TML), it would seem so. They found that 28% of applicants with non-typical (predominantly self-employed) income types have been rejected by at least one lender. A clear sign that non-PAYE applicants have a more difficult time getting a mortgage approved, despite many lenders being open to non-typical income types.

Of the 28% rejected applicants:

46% were self-employed contract workers on a zero-hour contract

29% were freelance self-employed applicants

10% were self-employed business owners

15% were undefined - other non-typical income types may include retirement income, benefit income, otherwise complex or non-UK derived income

While the reasons quoted for rejection were varied, for 18% of applicants it was due to either a lack of tax return, tax year overview or two to three years of accountant certified accounts. This aligns with the greatest disparity in lender criteria for employed versus self-employed applicants - the proof of income required.

Whereas three to six months worth of payslips is considered adequate proof of income for employed applicants by most lenders, self-employed applicants need an absolute minimum of 12 months worth of proof of income. However, two to three years is a typical requirement, with the type of proof required dependant on the type of self-employed activity and lender.

The good news is, the same TML research also showed that many of those rejected have not been discouraged from seeking out a mortgage with a different lender. Self-employed mortgage applicants can increase their chance of securing a successful mortgage offer by speaking to a mortgage broker, who can recommend lenders who are more flexible with complex income types.