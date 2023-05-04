Mortgage news

According to research by The Mortgage Lender (TML), it would seem so. They found that 28% of applicants with non-typical (predominantly self-employed) income types have been rejected by at least one lender. A clear sign that non-PAYE applicants have a more difficult time getting a mortgage approved, despite many lenders being open to non-typical income types.
Of the 28% rejected applicants:
46% were self-employed contract workers on a zero-hour contract
29% were freelance self-employed applicants
10% were self-employed business owners
15% were undefined - other non-typical income types may include retirement income, benefit income, otherwise complex or non-UK derived income
While the reasons quoted for rejection were varied, for 18% of applicants it was due to either a lack of tax return, tax year overview or two to three years of accountant certified accounts. This aligns with the greatest disparity in lender criteria for employed versus self-employed applicants - the proof of income required.
Whereas three to six months worth of payslips is considered adequate proof of income for employed applicants by most lenders, self-employed applicants need an absolute minimum of 12 months worth of proof of income. However, two to three years is a typical requirement, with the type of proof required dependant on the type of self-employed activity and lender.
The good news is, the same TML research also showed that many of those rejected have not been discouraged from seeking out a mortgage with a different lender. Self-employed mortgage applicants can increase their chance of securing a successful mortgage offer by speaking to a mortgage broker, who can recommend lenders who are more flexible with complex income types.
In contrast to competitor TSB, a number of lenders have begun to raise their fixed-rate deals in preparation for the Bank of England (BoE) base rate announcement on 11 May. Whilst TSB recently announced cuts to their two and five year fixes for residential and buy-to-let purchase, HSBC, NatWest and Virgin have announced price increases across numerous products in their range:
HSBC: Implementing increases across all loan-to-value (LTV) ratios for new and existing residential customer deals
NatWest two-year fix (remortgage): up to 4.46%* at 60% LTV and 4.54%* at 75% LTV
NatWest five-year fix (purchase): up to 4.17%* at 60% LTV
NatWest five-year fix (remortgage): up to 4.20%* at 75% LTV
Virgin Five-year fix: up to 4.09%* at 65% LTV
Virgin five-year fix (buy-to-let): up to 4.52%* at 65% LTV
*Rates correct at the time of writing The BoE Monetary policy committee will make their next decision on the base rate on 11 May. Compare today's average mortgage interest rates for fixed and variable deals across the market courtesy of Mojo mortgages.
According to Rightmove, the average UK rent outside of London has risen to £1,190pcm, an increase of 9.4% in the previous 12 month. Whilst inside the capital, rents have hit a new record average of £2,501pcm, a 14% increase on the same period last year.
Despite this, high mortgage rates and house prices are keeping many prospective first-time-buyers in the rental market for the time being. Whilst there has been a slight narrowing in the gap between supply and demand, tenant demand remains at a near record high and greatly outweighs property availability.
To put this in perspective over the longer term, rental demand for the UK as a whole is 48% higher than it was in 2019. For those landlords looking to make further investments, terraced houses are in greatest demand, with availability at less than 1 property for every 4 tenants seeking one.
Meanwhile lenders are beginning to address the difficulties facing today's buy-to-let mortgage applicants. With TSB and HSBC recently reducing certain BTL fixed-rates and Accord increasing their LTV to 80% for BTL purchases, there's still hope for UK landlords looking to take advantage of the current high demand situation.
As the industry gears up for the next Bank of England (BoE) base rate announcement on 11 May, many property owners and prospective buyers are, understandably, wondering what will happen to mortgage rates as the BoE continues their mission to reduce inflation.
In a somewhat promising move, TSB has announced cuts of up to 0.25 percentage points to both their two and five-year fixed residential and buy-to-let purchase rates to:
TSB two-year fixed-rate residential: 4.49% at 85% LTV*
TSB five-year fixed-rate residential: 4.29% at 85% LTV*
TSB two-year fixed-rate buy-to-let: 4.59% at 60% LTV*
If you're looking for a self-build mortgage, Saffron building society has also cut their discounted variable rate self-build mortgage rates to 5.39%* from 5.59%. *Rates correct at time of writing
It remains to be seen whether other lenders will follow suit leading up to and following the BoE Monetary Committee's announcement next week. In the meantime you can compare the above with our average mortgage rates today.
We use cookies and similar technologies. You can use the settings below to accept all cookies (which we recommend to give you the best experience) or to enable specific categories of cookies as explained below. Find out more by reading our Cookie Policy.