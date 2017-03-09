Learn about getting a mortgage as a first-time buyer and how to find the right deal for you

What do you need to get a mortgage?

When you buy a home you’ll need to put down a cash deposit to borrow the remaining cost of the property from a mortgage lender. The average first-time buyer in the UK uses a 20% deposit and borrows 80% of the cost of the property, but it’s possible to buy a home with a deposit as low as 5%.

You will also need the following to get a mortgage:

ID - Proof of your own identity as well as your current address will be needed

Regular income - this could be from employment, self-employment, a pension or investment and savings income. You will need to provide proof of whatever type(s) of income you have

Fee payments - As well as saving for a house deposit, make sure that you have additional funds available to cover the other fees and expenses involved with getting a mortgage (explained in detail on the table below)

Good credit score - Your credit score can impact how much you’re lent and the interest rates offered. Those with a poor credit history may need to consider a bad credit mortgage

How much do you need to save for a house deposit?

The amount you need to save will vary depending on the type and value of the property you want to buy. If you’re saving a deposit for a house, you are likely to need quite a lot more than buying an apartment in the same area. However, it’s also possible that a flat in London could cost more than a house in the north of England, so it’s important to do your research.

Look at property websites, such as Zoopla, to get a good idea of how much the type of property you’re looking for will cost. You can then use an affordability calculator to see how much you may be able to borrow based on your current income.

How much deposit do I need for a mortgage?

The minimum deposit you’ll need to get a mortgage is 5% of the property value. There are a number of 95% mortgages available on the market, but only having a 5% deposit will narrow your options.

If you’re looking at a 5% deposit, based on the average cost of a UK house, this would be in the region of £12,915 - due to an average house costing £258,297*. Of course there are huge regional variations in property value, so the deposit size needed will largely depend on where you buy.

*In March 2023. Please note average house prices are subject to frequent change.

You will have far more options available to you if you can increase that to 10 or 15%, as this will lower the loan to value (LTV) of your borrowing. A lower LTV also gives you access to more competitive interest rates.

Income requirements for getting a mortgage

Many mortgages don’t have a minimum income requirement, but where this is the case it tends to be in the region of £20-25k. If you’re looking for an interest-only mortgage, however, the minimum income requirements to purchase your own residential home can be much higher (typically £50-75k).

It’s also important to understand that whilst income is a big part of getting a mortgage, lenders are actually looking at your overall mortgage affordability, which is slightly different.

You could have a relatively high income, but if most of that is utilised, your affordability may still be lower than someone on half your income. As lenders take a close look at your outgoings, cutting back where possible is a great plan, pre-mortgage application.

Other costs when getting a mortgage

The best way to save for a house is with full knowledge of the costs involved in the home buying process - which goes beyond the deposit. The below table provides an overview of the other costs to be aware of and their average cost.