  1. 2 Year Fixed

    Am I eligible?
    Please ensure you meet these criteria:
    • Are resident of England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland
    • Are older than 21 and younger than 80 at mortgage end
    • Have no CCJs, arrears, defaults, bankruptcies, repossessions

    Additional criteria may apply

    Monthly repayment

    £616.86

    Initial rate

    1.19% until

    Fees

    £1,194 fees

    APRC

    3.3% overall cost
    Representative example
    Repayment mortgage of £160,000 with 300 monthly repayments. At end of initial period mortgage reverts to Standard Variable Rate (currently 3.59%, costing £793.17 p/m) for 276 months. Total amount payable £234,914: Interest (£73,720); Application fee (£999); Mortgage discharge fee (£195); Any fees are assumed to be paid up front and not included in the amount borrowed. Costs based on assumed completion date of 31/08/2021.

  2. 2 Year Fixed

    Monthly repayment

    £616.86

    Initial rate

    1.19% until

    Fees

    £1,369 fees

    APRC

    3.3% overall cost
    Representative example
    Repayment mortgage of £160,000 with 300 monthly repayments. At end of initial period mortgage reverts to Standard Variable Rate (currently 3.59%, costing £793.17 p/m) for 276 months. Total amount payable £235,089: Interest (£73,720); Application fee (£999); Legal fee (£175); Mortgage discharge fee (£195); Any fees are assumed to be paid up front and not included in the amount borrowed. Costs based on assumed completion date of 31/08/2021.

  3. 2 Year Fixed

    Monthly repayment

    £619.06

    Initial rate

    1.22% until

    Fees

    £944 fees

    APRC

    3.3% overall cost
    Representative example
    Repayment mortgage of £160,000 with 300 monthly repayments. At end of initial period mortgage reverts to Standard Variable Rate (currently 3.59%, costing £793.39 p/m) for 276 months. Total amount payable £234,776: Interest (£73,832); Application fee (£749); Mortgage discharge fee (£195); Any fees are assumed to be paid up front and not included in the amount borrowed. Costs based on assumed completion date of 31/10/2021.

  4. 2 Year Fixed

    Monthly repayment

    £619.06

    Initial rate

    1.22% until

    Fees

    £944 fees

    APRC

    3.3% overall cost
  5. 5 Year Fixed

    Monthly repayment

    £624.23

    Initial rate

    1.29% until

    Fees

    £944 fees

    APRC

    2.8% overall cost
  6. 5 Year Fixed

    Monthly repayment

    £624.23

    Initial rate

    1.29% until

    Fees

    £944 fees

    APRC

    2.8% overall cost
  7. 2 Year Fixed

    Monthly repayment

    £628.68

    Initial rate

    1.35% until

    Fees

    £1,132 fees

    APRC

    4.1% overall cost
    Representative example
    Repayment mortgage of £160,000 with 300 monthly repayments. At end of initial period mortgage reverts to Standard Variable Rate (currently 4.49%, costing £867.21 p/m) for 276 months. Total amount payable £255,570: Interest (£94,438); Application fee (£999); Funds transfer fee (£8); Mortgage discharge fee (£125); Any fees are assumed to be paid up front and not included in the amount borrowed. Costs based on assumed completion date of 30/06/2021.

  8. 2 Year Fixed

    Monthly repayment

    £628.68

    Initial rate

    1.35% until

    Fees

    £1,132 fees

    APRC

    4.1% overall cost
    Representative example
    Repayment mortgage of £160,000 with 300 monthly repayments. At end of initial period mortgage reverts to Standard Variable Rate (currently 4.49%, costing £867.21 p/m) for 276 months. Total amount payable £255,570: Interest (£94,438); Application fee (£999); Funds transfer fee (£8); Mortgage discharge fee (£125); Any fees are assumed to be paid up front and not included in the amount borrowed. Costs based on assumed completion date of 30/06/2021.

  9. 5 Year Fixed

    Monthly repayment

    £628.68

    Initial rate

    1.35% until

    Fees

    £1,194 fees

    APRC

    2.8% overall cost
    Representative example
    Repayment mortgage of £160,000 with 300 monthly repayments. At end of initial period mortgage reverts to Standard Variable Rate (currently 3.59%, costing £772.63 p/m) for 240 months. Total amount payable £224,347: Interest (£63,153); Application fee (£999); Mortgage discharge fee (£195); Any fees are assumed to be paid up front and not included in the amount borrowed. Costs based on assumed completion date of 31/08/2021.

  10. 5 Year Fixed

    Monthly repayment

    £628.68

    Initial rate

    1.35% until

    Fees

    £1,369 fees

    APRC

    2.8% overall cost
    Representative example
    Repayment mortgage of £160,000 with 300 monthly repayments. At end of initial period mortgage reverts to Standard Variable Rate (currently 3.59%, costing £772.63 p/m) for 240 months. Total amount payable £224,522: Interest (£63,153); Application fee (£999); Legal fee (£175); Mortgage discharge fee (£195); Any fees are assumed to be paid up front and not included in the amount borrowed. Costs based on assumed completion date of 31/08/2021.
