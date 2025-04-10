What is an offset mortgage?

An offset mortgage lets you use your savings to reduce your mortgage interest. Offsetting is when the lender takes your savings balance away from your mortgage balance, before calculating the interest. This means you pay interest on a smaller balance – reducing the amount you’ll owe.

With offset mortgages your savings remain accessible to you if you need them. You can use them to help you repay your mortgage more quickly, but still have the savings to fall back on in an emergency. Sometimes people find this more appealing than using their savings to make mortgage overpayments or provide a larger deposit.

Offset mortgages are available on both purchase and remortgage products and as interest-only or repayment, however, you'll typically benefit more from an offset repayment mortgage.