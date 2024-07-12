How long it takes to get a credit card depends on a variety of factors, including how you apply and how quickly the provider sends your card out. Here’s everything you need to know.

Uswitch's credit card eligibility checker won't affect your credit score and is quick, easy and free to use.

How long does it take to get a credit card?

There’s no hard and fast rule regarding how long it takes to get a credit card. The timeframe depends on:

How you apply – online, over the phone, or via the post

Whether your application is instantly approved or not

How long the card company takes to send out your new card

Overall, the process generally takes around two weeks.

Applying online and only for a credit card you’re likely to qualify for can improve your chances of receiving your new card within that timeframe. This is because online applications are quicker, especially if the lender instantly approves you for the card. On the other hand, if your application triggers a manual credit check, it can delay the card’s arrival by up to two weeks.

How do you get approved for a credit card?

To get a credit card in the UK, you must be:

A UK resident

At least 18 (or 21 in some cases)

You also have to provide:

Your full name and address

Your income and employment status

Your contact details

Your ID (passport, driving licence, etc)

Your residential status (owner occupier, tenant, etc)

The credit card provider uses this information to check your credit history and evaluate your suitability as a customer. It accepts your application if your income and credit score meet its expectations.

For a balance transfer or money transfer credit card application, you may also need to provide details of the accounts from which you want to transfer debts.

What if I get declined for a credit card?

Lenders can see when rival card companies have rejected you as a customer. So, if you’re declined, it’s wise to try to find out why before rushing off and applying for more cards. Checking your credit report is the easiest way to do this. Something as simple as not being registered on the electoral roll can trigger a rejection. Or it could be due to a bigger issue, such as a mistake on your file.

You can also use free online credit card eligibility tools to determine your likelihood of getting a particular card. These tools are useful as they give you an idea of your eligibility without leaving a mark on your credit report – which is not the case with a declined credit card application.

How long does it take to get approved for a credit card?

Getting approval for a credit card can take just a minute or two if your application meets the card provider’s criteria.

Some credit card providers offer instant approval cards, where eligibility is checked by a computer.

However, this only applies to applications that easily meet or exceed the card’s income level and credit score requirements.

If your application is borderline in any way, the provider needs to carry out further checks to ensure it is happy to give you a card.

How long does it take to receive your card?

Once a credit card provider approves your application, your new card should arrive within two weeks.

The exact time depends on how quickly your new card provider sends it out, but most companies promise to do this within seven to ten working days.

If you’re in a rush to start using your card, it may be worth asking for expedited delivery, which some companies offer either free or for a fee.

How can you speed up the application process?

The quickest way to apply for a credit card is online.

It’s faster than applying over the phone and much faster than doing a postal application, which can add two or more weeks to the time it takes to receive a credit card.

Other ways to avoid unnecessary delays include:

Preparing your personal information and documents before applying

Checking your credit report for mistakes – and to get a better idea of what cards you might get

Applying for a card you’ve been preapproved for – for example through our eligibility checker

If your credit score is low, it’s also worth looking into what you can do to raise it before trying to get a new credit card.

This could involve paying down debts, closing unused accounts, or building up a credit history using a credit builder credit card.

What should you do after you get your card?

You generally need to activate a new credit card before you can start using it. You can do this online, by phone, or at a cash machine, usually using the PIN you received separately (which you can then change to a PIN of your choice).

