Broadband in Leeds

Internet providers in Leeds

All of the UK's major internet providers offer broadband deals in Leeds. And there are also a large number of smaller, independent providers with over 100Mbps internet in the city.

With so much choice available to consumers, it pays to compare broadband prices, speeds and providers to find the best deal for you. Here are some of the more notable service providers.

TalkTalk

TalkTalk is one of the UK's best-value broadband providers, offering consumers in Leeds a choice of standard broadband, superfast part-fibre and even ultrafast full fibre.

You can also choose additional services such as home phone and TV, which can be added or removed from your deal at any time.

These all come with the its Fixed Price Guarantee, which ensures customers won't see any increase in monthly costs throughout their contract.

NOW Broadband

An ideal choice for entertainment fans and those who don't want to commit to a long-term contract, NOW offers a range of broadband deals with the option for a fixed term or a rolling monthly contract that can be cancelled at any time.

It offers a simple choice of standard, fibre or boosted fibre deals, as well as a range of Entertainment, Movies and Sky Sports TV passes.

Plusnet

Plusnet offers a range of straightforward internet and phone offerings for both standard and fibre broadband, and is a great choice for people who want a good broadband service at a great price.

Plusnet customers also enjoy the firm's award-winning UK-based customer service, which has secured many Best Customer Service prizes at the Uswitch Broadband Awards in recent years, as voted for by members of the public.

BT Broadband

BT offers a choice of broadband deals in Leeds, as well as some faster ultrafast fibre offerings. It also provides home phone packages and TV services, including TNT Sports.

It also offers customers a range of extras, including free cloud storage, antivirus software for up to 15 devices and its Complete Wi-Fi service, which guarantees reliable wireless broadband coverage everywhere in your home for a small additional monthly fee.

Sky Broadband

Another great choice for TV lovers, Sky has the UK's widest range of entertainment, movie and sport channels in addition to broadband only and broadband and phone deals, while its Sky Q Hub router is one of the best on the market.

It gives users many dedicated entertainment, sports and movie channels, as well as a range of parental controls and Wi-Fi management options to help keep track of kids' time online, making it an ideal choice for busy families.

How good is broadband in Leeds?

Broadband in Leeds is generally very good, with most locations able to enjoy fast fibre services.

Many locations may also be able to access ultrafast Virgin Media services, while full fibre services, which deliver speeds up to 20 times faster than the national average, are rapidly switching on in certain areas, with Openreach making Leeds one of the first cities in the UK to receive FTTP services when it first started rolling out.

These ultrafast services may not be available everywhere just yet, however, so it pays to use our postcode checker to find out exactly what packages are available where you live and what speeds you can expect to receive.

How to find the best broadband deals in Leeds

With so many options available, it's important you can easily compare deals and see what features and extras are available.

There are a range of factors to consider when looking for broadband deals in Leeds, but one key issue is the speed you receive. You don't want to end up with a package that's too slow, but at the same time, not everyone will require a blazingly-fast, high-speed service.

If you're only going to be browsing the web, keeping up with social networks and doing some online shopping, a speed of 10Mbps should be enough for your home.

But for those looking to stream video, Netflix recommends a minimum speed of 3Mbps for standard streaming and 5Mbps for HD per device — with the BBC's iPlayer recommendation slightly less. And if you want to stream smoothly in 4K ultra high-definition, you'll need a minimum speed of 24Mbps. So to do things like this, you'll need a superfast broadband speed of at least 30Mbps to handle your household's demand for data.

Generally speaking, the bigger your home and the more people who want to connect at any given time, the higher the download speed you'll need to cope with the demand.