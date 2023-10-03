Broadband in Brighton

How to find the best Wi-Fi in Brighton

When you're looking for broadband providers in Brighton, there are lots of factors you need to bear in mind. While it's easy to simply look for the cheapest deal, or the one that offers the fastest speeds, there are many other elements to take into account.

For instance, you should consider whether the speeds they deliver will be suitable for your expected usage — there's no point paying over the odds for fast fibre services if all you want to do is browse the web and check social media. You should also consider which wireless router is on offer and whether there are any deals included, such as cashback or shopping vouchers, which could reduce your effective monthly spend.

Finally, think about the level of support that will be available. Some providers offer full, 24/7 UK-based technical assistance to answer any queries or issues you may have, which could be invaluable to some users. Therefore, it pays to do your research beforehand and know exactly what features and offers will be most useful to you.

Which is the best internet provider near me?

Brighton is well-covered for fast internet providers, and all the UK's major internet providers have a presence in the city. Therefore, consumers have a wide choice available when looking for internet deals in Brighton, although some services — such as Virgin Media's cable connections and full fibre internet — may be restricted to certain areas.

To find out the options available to you, the best solution is to use our broadband postcode checker, which can show you all the available options for your address and the speeds you can expect.

How fast is the internet in Brighton?

Overall, internet speeds in Brighton are very good compared to the country as a whole. The fastest widely-available services are on Virgin Media's network and various full fibre connections supplied by a range of providers like BT, Sky, Vodafone, Hyperoptic and others.

However, there are a number of factors that contribute to the speed your home can receive, such as whether which connections are actually available to your property. The best way to determine what speed you can currently achieve is to visit our broadband speed test, where you can find out what your upload and download performance actually is.

Can I get full fibre broadband in Brighton?

Full fibre is broadband connectivity that uses fibre-optic cabling right to a user's home, whereas most broadband packages sold as 'fibre' still rely on copper cabling between the home and the street-level cabinet, which limits the speeds that can be achieved.

FTTP can therefore offer speeds up to 20 times faster than other connections. There are currently a a third of properties in Brighton that can access this technology from providers such as Hyperoptic, but the network is quickly growing. Therefore, residents throughout the city should check to see when this capability is coming to their area.

Compare Brighton broadband deals

Consumers looking for broadband in Brighton have a range of options to choose from, including standard, fibre and cable broadband. Many providers also offer a range of incentives and offers to entice new customers, from cashback to free gadgets on limited-time offers.

It pays to compare all the options to see which provider is the best fit for your needs. Check out our range of broadband packages in Brighton to make sure you're getting the best deal.