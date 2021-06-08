Unlimited broadband offers heavy broadband users total flexibility. If you're sick of being restricted by your download limit every month, unlimited broadband deals are the way to go.

Sales of broadband-enabled gadgets — such as PlayStations, Xboxes, Nintendo Wii U's as well as laptops, iPods, smartphones and iPads — have skyrocketed over the last five years.

As these devices are increasingly being used to connect to the internet over home broadband connections, many households are hitting and exceeding their download limits on a monthly basis. If you're among them, an unlimited broadband deal could be just the ticket.

Who is it for?

Unlimited broadband suits:

Gaming broadband users, especially those playing MMORPGs (Massive Multiplayer Online Role Playing Games) such as the very popular World of Warcraft

Family broadband users with multiple broadband-enabled devices such as PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones and gaming consoles.

Heavy film and music downloaders, especially peer-to-peer enthusiasts

Unlimited broadband and fair usage policies

As you may have already suspected, unlimited broadband isn't always completely unlimited. If you’re on an ADSL line, you share your internet connection with the surrounding properties. Couple that with the fact that there is a limit to the amount of information that ADSL lines can transmit and it leaves broadband providers with little alternative but to put some sort of restriction in place on heavy downloaders.

For this reason, ISPs try to make sure that 'super users' don't unfairly slow down the connection for others by subjecting users to fair usage policies.

Fair usage policies are your ISP's way of trying to manage online traffic fairly and work by limiting the speed of your connection during peak times. For more information on FUPs, read our fair usage policy guide.