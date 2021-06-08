You can still switch broadband with confidence. The majority of broadband switches are unaffected by COVID-19. For the few installations that are affected, you can find out more here.
Unlimited broadband offers heavy broadband users total flexibility. If you're sick of being restricted by your download limit every month, unlimited broadband deals are the way to go.
Sales of broadband-enabled gadgets — such as PlayStations, Xboxes, Nintendo Wii U's as well as laptops, iPods, smartphones and iPads — have skyrocketed over the last five years.
As these devices are increasingly being used to connect to the internet over home broadband connections, many households are hitting and exceeding their download limits on a monthly basis. If you're among them, an unlimited broadband deal could be just the ticket.
Unlimited broadband suits:
As you may have already suspected, unlimited broadband isn't always completely unlimited. If you’re on an ADSL line, you share your internet connection with the surrounding properties. Couple that with the fact that there is a limit to the amount of information that ADSL lines can transmit and it leaves broadband providers with little alternative but to put some sort of restriction in place on heavy downloaders.
For this reason, ISPs try to make sure that 'super users' don't unfairly slow down the connection for others by subjecting users to fair usage policies.
Fair usage policies are your ISP's way of trying to manage online traffic fairly and work by limiting the speed of your connection during peak times. For more information on FUPs, read our fair usage policy guide.
