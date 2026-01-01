Unlimited broadband deals

Who might need unlimited broadband?

Everyone can enjoy unlimited broadband these days, as we're all using broadband more and more at home and providers have stopped pricing their deals by data cap.

When unlimited broadband was less common an option and more expensive than limited deals, it mainly suited the following people:

Gaming broadband users, especially those playing MMORPGs (Massive Multiplayer Online Role Playing Games) such as the very popular World of Warcraft

Family broadband users with multiple broadband-enabled devices such as PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones and gaming consoles.

Heavy film and music downloaders, especially peer-to-peer enthusiasts

What is a fair usage policy?

As you may have already suspected, unlimited wireless broadband isn't always completely unlimited. If you’re still using a copper line, whether for standard ADSL or part-fibre broadband, you share your internet connection with the surrounding homes.

Couple that with the fact that there is a limit to the amount of information that copper lines can transmit, and it leaves broadband providers with little alternative but to put some sort of restriction in place on heavy downloaders at moments throughout the day

For this reason, providers try to make sure that 'super users', for example student broadband users, don't slow down the connection for others by subjecting users to fair usage policies for these types of connection.

Fair usage policies are your provider's way of trying to manage online traffic fairly and work by limiting the speed of your connection during peak times. For more information, read our fair usage policy guide.

What is 'truly unlimited' broadband?

Truly unlimited broadband is a broadband connection that is both unaffected by data caps and fair usage policies. They mean that even if your household uses a lot of broadband at home, you won't have your speed limited by your provider in order to free up bandwidth for your neighbours.

The best example of 'truly' unlimited broadband is full fibre. This does away with copper cables entirely and connects much faster, more reliable fibre-optic cables directly to your home.

Since fibre cables allow for so much data to pass through them so quickly, there is no need to manage the traffic passing through it, because it won't affect the broadband connection in your surrounding properties.