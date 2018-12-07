Compare instant decision credit cards

An instant decision credit card can give you quick access to credit. Many instant credit cards offer a 'soft footprint' credit check. Compare cards from from 16 companies below.
Lloyds Bank 0% Purchase and Balance Transfer Card
Sainsbury's Bank Low Fee 18 Month Balance Transfer Credit Card
Virgin Money 29 Month Balance Transfer Credit Card
Santander All in One Credit Card
Halifax Long 0% Balance Transfer Credit Card
Barclaycard Platinum Purchase & Balance Transfer Visa Credit Card
Santander Everyday Credit Card
Sainsbury’s Bank Dual Credit Card
MBNA Balance Transfer Low Fee Card
Instant decision credit cards let you know whether you have been accepted or not as soon as you have finished your application. This means you don’t have to wait to see if you have access to credit and if you are declined you may be able to apply for a different product right away.
Whilst most credit cards can be quickly applied for online, in many cases after making an application it can take a card provider a few days to a week to get in touch within with the outcome of the application.
An instant credit card typically gives you an answer in as little as 60 seconds as to whether or not you’ve been successful. Many card providers have introduced instant decision technology as a marketing tool to encourage new customers to apply.
After submitting your application online there are three possible decisions that will be made; you will either be declined, referred or accepted.
This will be decided by using a credit referencing agency to give a score. These agencies have information on your borrowing, repayments history and ‘stability’ information (eg whether you’re on the electoral roll and how often you change address). If you are not on a local electoral roll it is a good idea to do so to help build credit history.
Your score will be compared against the credit card’s criteria, if your credit score is good and matches the criteria you’ll be instantly accepted. If your credit score is poor you’re likely instantly declined, but most credit card providers will at least get in touch to explain why your application was declined.
If you have been referred, your application was too close to make an automatic judgement on and is under closer review by the credit card provider. They may request for additional information from you to complete the application process. If you don't receive an instant decision, it doesn't necessarily mean you will be declined - it may just mean the card provider needs some additional information, or approval before making a decision.
Upon being accepted you will still need to wait for confirmation or for the card to arrive by post. With advancements in technology, credit card providers can issue new cards more quickly then ever before.
You may need to confirm the application by signing an agreement and posting it back before you card is issued. However, many companies now use electronic signing for online applications.
Many instant credit cards offer a 'soft footprint' credit check, which means that it shouldn’t impact your credit score, although it will be recorded and will be visible if a company does a credit check on you.
Also, beware that too many applications as this can damage your credit rating. If you’ve been rejected rather than applying again, it could be worth getting a credit report to see why you’ve been declined. Credit scoring is a measure of how credit worthy a lender thinks you are, based on a picture of your current financial circumstances.
That depends on your personal financial circumstances and your credit rating. It also depends on how much potential credit you already have, and whether you have made a lot of recent applications for credit.
Some instant decision credit cards may not offer the most competitive interest rates, which are referred to as APR or AER rates. If you want a credit card and plan to pay off the outstanding balance in full each month, then you do not need to worry too much about the card’s APR.
However, if you think you might not pay off the balance in full, then the APR and interest rate are very important. The higher the APR, the more you will pay in interest, and potentially, the longer it will take you to pay off your credit.
There are instant credit cards available for those with bad credit, though these typically come with higher APRs and lower credit limits. The better your credit rating, the better the offers you’ll be able to get on your credit card, so its always a good idea to have the best credit rating you can.
If you don't think you can clear your balance at the end of each month a low APR credit card may be more suitable.
Whilst instant decision credit cards can keep the hassle of applying for a card to a minimum, it’s shouldn’t be the only criteria you consider before making an application.
Make sure to examine all the features of the card to see if it’s offering the benefits and rewards you want, and you’ll be paying the best APR.
Also beware that too many applications as this can damage your credit rating. If you’ve been rejected rather than applying again, it could be worth getting a credit report to see why you’ve been declined.
Many credit-card providers have online pre-application checks. Unlike with your actual credit card application this is a ‘soft-footprint’ credit check, which won’t be recorded on your credit history. However, this might not exactly match your credit score, but it should give you a rough idea whether you’ll be accepted or not.
When we use the term ‘most popular’ on Uswitch in reference to credit cards, these cards are ranked by the number of clicks they have received on the site in the past 48 hours.
The most clicked on cards are at the top, with the least at the bottom. This reflects how popular they are with visitors to Uswitch.com. Consequently this is a good table to look at if you’re interested in seeing which cards most people think are worth getting.
We compare credit over 100 credit cards from all of the major banks and credit card providers.
However, we do not compare all the credit cards that are available in the UK.
This is because some credit card providers have offers that are only available exclusively through their own website or branch, or through other comparison websites - in the same way some credit cards are exclusively available through Uswitch.
There are also many credit cards that are only available to people in member organisations and clubs.
We sometimes receive payment from card providers to display their cards in prominent locations.
These are adverts and are designed to be distinct and separate from the other cards on our comparison tables. We hope this makes it clear which cards are top-of-table deals and which cards are paid for promotions.
The best credit cards and current accounts according to the 2018 Uswitch Banking Awards With so many credit cards and current accounts on the market, it can be hard to find the right banking product for your needs. That’s why real customer experiences can be particularly valuable. The 2018 Uswitch Banking Awards bring together insights […]
Getting the best exchange rate for your travel money by shopping around and buying currency at the right time Exchange rates move fast and there are hundreds of different rates available on the market, so if you want to get the most foreign currency. About exchange rates The exchange rate is how much foreign currency […]
You can get a credit card for a wide range of uses, far beyond the basics of simply making purchases and paying for them later. You can use credit cards to help pay off other debts using balance transfer or money transfer credit cards, or you can use them to collect rewards and even cashback. […]
Getting into unsustainable debt is frighteningly easy – a few months of irresponsible spending can land you with a debt of tens of thousands that could take years to pay back. Most people experience problem debts at some point in their lives, and it can be difficult to get the situation back under control. Many people borrow money […]
Use this guide to find essential information about how to get out of debt, including ways to reduce debt and how to get help if you’re having debt problems. If you’re starting to feel overwhelmed by your debts, you’re unable to pay them off, or there’s an increasing risk of being taken to court by the people that you […]
Debt consolidation loans are one way of dealing with overwhelming debts – read our guide to learn more What is loan consolidation? – Loan consolidation is borrowing one large loan to pay off all your other loans Is a debt consolidation loan right for me? – If you are struggling to meet your current monthly […]
While there’s no such thing as a ‘best’ credit card (you should think about how you spend and consider your personal circumstances) we’ve taken a close look at the market and picked out what we think are some of 2018’s top performers. With one of these credit cards you could enjoy: Cashback – Get back […]
Brits are set to be haunted long into the winter months by their summer credit card debt, according to new Uswitch research. More than half (57%) of those surveyed used a credit card to pay for their summer holiday this year. The average holidaymaker spent £473 on their credit card for flights, accommodation and hire […]
Millions of British holidaymakers admit they’ll get into debt to fund their summer getaway this year, according to new research from Uswitch. More than half (57%) of those surveyed said they’ll pay for their holiday on a credit card this year. Brits are set to put a total of £9.7 billion in travel costs on […]