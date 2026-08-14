Compare instant decision credit cards

How long will it take to receive an instant decision credit card?

Once you’re accepted you'll still need to wait for the credit card provider to carry out extra checks to confirm your application and for the card and PIN to arrive by post.

With advancements in technology, credit card providers can issue new cards more quickly than ever before, with cards typically arriving within 5-14 days of the application being approved.

You may need to confirm the application by signing an agreement and posting it back before your card is issued. However, most companies now use electronic signing for online applications.

Sadly, despite many online stores and apps existing that let you pay with your phone, you'll need to wait for your card to physically arrive before you can activate it.

After that, you can start using it more or less instantly.