Compare instant decision credit cards

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Instant decision credit cards let you know almost immediately whether you’ve been approved for the card when you apply, so there’s no waiting around for a response.
While most credit cards can be applied for online, some providers may take a few days to process applications. Instant approval cards, however, typically give you an answer in under a minute, making them a convenient option if you need quick access to credit.
Many lenders offer this feature as a way to attract new customers and streamline the application process.
After submitting your application online there are three possible decisions that will be made:
If your credit score is good and matches the criteria you’ll be instantly accepted.
If your credit score is poor, you’re likely to be instantly declined, but most credit card providers will explain why if you ask. You can run a free eligibility check before applying to limit this risk.
If you have been referred, your application was too close to make an automatic judgement on. The provider may request additional information to complete the application process.
Once you’re accepted you'll still need to wait for the credit card provider to carry out extra checks to confirm your application and for the card and PIN to arrive by post.
With advancements in technology, credit card providers can issue new cards more quickly than ever before, with cards typically arriving within 5-14 days of the application being approved.
You may need to confirm the application by signing an agreement and posting it back before your card is issued. However, most companies now use electronic signing for online applications.
Sadly, despite many online stores and apps existing that let you pay with your phone, you'll need to wait for your card to physically arrive before you can activate it.
After that, you can start using it more or less instantly.
“Instant decision credit cards can quickly tell you if you’re likely to be approved or declined, often within 60 seconds of applying, so you’ll know where you stand right away. However, you’ll still need to wait a a week or two for your physical card to arrive before you can start using it.”
Rules in the UK mean you need to pass several checks before a card is issued to you.
In some cases, you may need to receive the physical card before you can activate it to allow you to use it online or pay using services like Google Pay and Apple Pay. Though some providers may allow you to do this via an app in advance.
Rules here say to be eligible for a credit card you need to be:
18 or older
A UK resident
Not legally restricted from obtaining credit
Have a regular income
It’s not possible to check everything and issue the card over the internet alone, so you have to wait for a card to be posted out before it can be activated.
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While instant approval credit cards simplify the application process, it shouldn’t be the only factor you consider.
It's important to look beyond just the speed of approval and evaluate the card's features. Make sure it offers the benefits, rewards, and APR that align with your financial goals, especially if you won’t be able to pay off your balance in full each month.
Additionally, be cautious about applying for too many cards in a short period, as each formal application can impact your credit score.
The rule of thumb is to leave at least three months (and ideally six) before applying for a credit card after a rejection. Multiple applications may signal financial desperation to lenders, making it harder to get credit in the future. Instead, check your credit report or ask the card provider for specific reasons behind the decline.
Many credit card providers offer pre-application eligibility checks, which perform a ‘soft search’ on your credit report. This won't affect your credit score and can give you a better idea of your chances of approval without the risk of a formal credit check.
The easiest cards to get approved for are credit card cards designed for bad credit and credit building credit cards.
These are designed for people with lower credit scores or limited credit histories - for example if you've just moved to the UK.
However, they tend to come with lower credit limits and higher interest rates than standard credit cards.
That means it's always a good idea to use an eligibility tool to see if you'll qualify for a better card than you might think.
Credit cards with instant approval offer a 'soft search' credit check, which means that it shouldn’t impact your credit score if you're rejected.
Eligibility checkers used ahead of applications also leave no visible footprints on your credit report.
However, if you're accepted and proceed, your application will be recorded and will be visible if a company does a credit check on you.
Also, be aware that too many formal applications can damage your credit rating, so always choose a soft search option or eligibility check if it's available.
If you’ve been rejected, rather than applying again it could be worth looking at your credit report to see why you’ve been declined or asking the credit card provider why.
Credit scoring is a measure of how creditworthy a lender thinks you are, based on a picture of your current and past financial circumstances.
No. It’s not possible to get an instant approval credit card without a credit check in the UK. Credit card providers are required by law to assess your creditworthiness before approving your application, and while some cards offer an instant decision, they still involve a credit check to determine eligibility.
That depends on your personal financial circumstances and your credit rating. It also depends on how much potential credit you already have, and whether you have made a lot of recent applications for credit.
There are bad credit instant decision credit cards available for people with a less than perfect credit history.
There are instant credit cards available for those with bad credit, though these typically come with higher APRs and lower credit limits.
The better your credit rating, the better the offers you’ll be able to get on your credit card. So if your credit rating isn’t up to scratch, it’s worth taking steps to improve it – such as paying bills on time and correcting any mistakes on your credit file.
If you don't think you can clear your balance at the end of each month, a low APR credit card may be more suitable.
There is a range of interest rates available on easy approval credit cards.
Some instant decision credit cards might not offer the most competitive interest rates or APRs (annual percentage rates), but others might offer lower rates.
If you want a credit card and plan to pay off the outstanding balance in full each month, you don’t need to worry too much about the card’s APR.
However, if you think you might not pay off the balance in full, the APR is important.
The higher the APR, the more you’ll pay in interest, and potentially, the longer it will take you to pay off your credit.
APR stands for "annual percentage rate" - it's the cost of borrowing the money on your credit card.
It reflects the costs you'll pay over the course of a year and includes interest and any standard fees associated with the card.
In most cases, you can avoid paying interest by paying off your credit card balance in full by the due date of every billing cycle.
The exact APR you'll get will also depend on your individual circumstances, so it's worth checking this before applying.
Once you’re approved for an instant decision credit card in the UK, it typically takes between 5 and 14 days for the physical card and your PIN to arrive, separately, by post. While you may get an immediate decision on your application, the card provider will still need to complete additional checks and process the card before it’s sent to you.
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