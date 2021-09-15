The UK energy market in 2021 explained

There has been a dramatic increase in the cost of wholesale energy in the past few days. This is because of a range of factors such as high gas costs, low wind energy generation and a fire at the electricity interconnector between Britain and France. These high wholesale prices and increased general market volatility have resulted in a sharp decline in the number of deals that price comparison websites like Uswitch are able to offer customers. This is due to suppliers trying to get to grips with the future costs of supplying energy to you and wanting to adjust their tariff prices appropriately.

The rising wholesale cost situation had already prompted Ofgem to announce a 12% increase to the level of its standard variable tariff energy price cap on 7 August, which took the cap to its highest ever point of £1,277. For the past few weeks, suppliers have been increasing their standard variable prices to the cap level (or just below). This recent development is the result of the same market trend that caused the price cap to rise.

Several developments in the energy sector, such as a key electricity cable connecting the UK and France being shut down due to a fire, have since caused costs to rocket even further.

But what does this mean for customers?

Can I switch? Should I switch?

At the time of writing (16 September), there are very few deals to be had via Uswitch or other price comparison websites. We are expecting the deals to come back to our site - you can leave us your details below so we can inform you about when they become available.

It is still important to check the market if your current deal is coming to an end. Suppliers might have some tariffs that require customers to switch directly through them. You should consider whether the tariff your supplier will move you on to works for you in the short-term. In the long-term, you need to be vigilant as that tariff is variable and prices can change. The best thing to do is assess all your options.

