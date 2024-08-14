Google Pixel 9 series: Everything you need to know

Google has officially launched its new lineup of four Pixel 9 devices, all of which include the company’s latest advancements in AI technology.

At the forefront is the new Gemini Live conversational experience, which aims to deliver real-life back-and-forth conversations with an AI assistant, like something out of Marvel’s Iron Man with Jarvis.

All four phones are powered by Google’s next-generation Tensor G4 chip, which is equipped with a significantly faster AI processor. This makes them strong competitors to Apple and Samsung’s flagship models, which have also made moves in the AI phone market this year.

The new Gemini Live AI is the standout feature, designed to help make conversations with the AI assistant more natural and dynamic. Additionally, Google has introduced Pixel Studio, an image generator, and a smart “Add Me” feature for the camera, allowing users to insert themselves into group photos by blending two consecutive images.

Google Pixel 9