Google Pixel 9 series: Everything you need to know

Google has officially launched its new lineup of four Pixel 9 devices, all of which include the company’s latest advancements in AI technology.
At the forefront is the new Gemini Live conversational experience, which aims to deliver real-life back-and-forth conversations with an AI assistant, like something out of Marvel’s Iron Man with Jarvis.
All four phones are powered by Google’s next-generation Tensor G4 chip, which is equipped with a significantly faster AI processor. This makes them strong competitors to Apple and Samsung’s flagship models, which have also made moves in the AI phone market this year.
The new Gemini Live AI is the standout feature, designed to help make conversations with the AI assistant more natural and dynamic. Additionally, Google has introduced Pixel Studio, an image generator, and a smart “Add Me” feature for the camera, allowing users to insert themselves into group photos by blending two consecutive images.
Google Pixel 9
Specs:
- Dimensions: 152.8 x 72 x 8.5 mm (6.02 x 2.83 x 0.33 in)
- Weight: 198g
- Build: Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus 2), glass back (Gorilla Glass Victus 2), aluminium frame
- Display: OLED, 120Hz, 2700 nits (peak brightness)
- Resolution: 1080 x 2424 pixels
- Processor: Google Tensor G4 (4 nm)
- Memory: 128GB 12GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM
- Main camera: Dual set-up 50 MP, f/1.7, 25mm (wide), 1/1.31", 48 MP, f/1.7 (ultrawide)
- Selfie camera: 10.5 MP, f/2.2, 20mm (ultrawide)
- Battery: Li-Ion 4700 mAh, non-removable
- Colours: Obsidian, Porcelain, Wintergreen, Peony
- Starting price: £799
The Pixel 9, the most affordable phone in the series, differs from the Pixel 9 Pro by not having the telephoto lens, but it does share the same 50MP main sensor and 48MP ultrawide camera as the higher-end model.
The standout improvement is the 48MP ultrawide lens, a massive leap from the 12MP lens in the standard Pixel 8, with a 110% increase in light sensitivity. The front-facing camera also receives an upgrade with the addition of autofocus, resulting in sharper selfies and clearer video calls.
The display is now 35% brighter, and battery life has seen a boost, lasting 20% longer during active use and 25% longer with the screen off.
Compare our best Google Pixel 9 deals
Check out our range of Google Pixel 9 deals
Google Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL
Google pixel 9 Pro specs:
- Dimensions: 152.8 x 72 x 8.5 mm (6.02 x 2.83 x 0.33 in)
- Weight: 199g
- Build: Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus 2), glass back (Gorilla Glass Victus 2), aluminium frame
- Display: LTPO OLED, 120Hz, 3000 nits (peak brightness), 6.3 inches
- Processor: Google Tensor G4 (4 nm)
- Memory: 128GB 16GB RAM, 256GB 16GB RAM, 512GB 16GB RAM, 1TB 16GB RAM
- Camera: Triple set-up 50 MP, f/1.7, 25mm (wide), 48 MP, f/2.8, 113mm (telephoto),
- 48 MP, f/1.7, 123˚ (ultrawide)
- Selfie camera: 42 MP, f/2.2, 17mm (ultrawide)
- Battery: Li-Ion 4700 mAh, non-removable
- Colours: Porcelain, Rose Quartz, Hazel, Obsidian
- Starting price: £999
Pixel 9 Pro XL specs:
- Dimensions: 162.8 x 76.6 x 8.5 mm (6.41 x 3.02 x 0.33 in)
- Weight: 221g
- Build: Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus 2), glass back (Gorilla Glass Victus 2), aluminium frame
- Display: TPO OLED, 120Hz, 3000 nits (peak brightness)
- Size: 6.8 inches
- Resolution: 1344 x 2992 pixels
- Processor: Google Tensor G4 (4 nm)
- Memory: 128GB 16GB RAM, 256GB 16GB RAM, 512GB 16GB RAM, 1TB 16GB RAM
- Camera: Triple set-up 50 MP, f/1.7, 25mm (wide), 48 MP, f/2.8, 113mm (telephoto), 48 MP, f/1.7, 123˚ (ultrawide)
- Selfie camera: Single 42 MP, f/2.2, 17mm (ultrawide)
- Battery: Li-Ion 5060 mAh, non-removable
- Colours: Porcelain, Rose Quartz, Hazel, Obsidian
- Starting price: £1,099
In a first for a Google flagship range, the Pixel 9 Pro will be available in two sizes: a 6.3-inch model (similar to the Pixel 8) and a larger 6.8-inch version, the Pixel 9 Pro XL, similar in size to the Pixel 8 Pro.
Apart from screen and battery size, both models share the same specifications, so you won't have to compromise between having the best Pixel phone or one that’s easier to carry.
Both phones feature a triple-lens camera system with a 50MP main sensor, a 48MP ultrawide lens, and a 48MP telephoto lens. This year, the selfie camera has been significantly upgraded, boasting a 42MP sensor, a wider 103-degree field of view, and 30% greater light sensitivity for enhanced selfies and video calls.
See our best Google Pixel Pro deals
Compare our best Google Pixel 9 Pro deals
As mentioned above, Google has rebuilt the entire camera and image-processing system around artificial intelligence, branding it the first AI-powered camera—a central theme in the company’s AI-focused keynote presentation.
The Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL have 16GB of RAM and are powered by the latest Tensor G4 processor. Charging speeds have also been improved, with Google claiming the Pixel 9 Pro can reach 70% charge in just 30 minutes.
The Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL are now available to pre-order in four colour options: obsidian, porcelain, hazel, and rose quartz.
Compare our best Google Pixel Pro XL deals
Browse our range of Pixel 9 Pro XL deals
Google Pixel 9 Fold pro
Specs:
- Dimensions: Unfolded: 155.2 x 150.2 x 5.1 mm
- Folded: 155.2 x 77.1 x 10.5 mm
- Weight: 257g
- Build: Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus 2) (folded), plastic front (unfolded), glass back (Gorilla Glass Victus 2), aluminium frame
- Display: Foldable LTPO OLED, 120Hz, 2700 nits (peak brightness)
- Size: 8.0 inches
- Resolution: 2076 x 2152 pixels
- Cover display: OLED, 120Hz, HDR, 6.3 inches, 1080 x 2424 pixels
- Processor: Google Tensor G4 (4 nm)
- Memory: 256GB 16GB RAM, 512GB 16GB RAM
- Main Camera: Triple set-up 48 MP, f/1.7, 25mm (wide), 10.8 MP, f/3.1, 112mm (telephoto), 10.5 MP, f/2.2, 127˚ (ultrawide)
- Selfie camera: Single 10 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide)
- Cover camera: 10 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide)
- Battery Type: 4650 mAh, non-removable
- Colours: Obsidian, Porcelain
- Starting price: £1,749
Google introduced a folding phone, the Pixel Fold, for the first time last year. This year, the device has been rebranded as the Pixel 9 Pro Fold and was launched alongside the Pixel 9 lineup. Google is promoting it as the thinnest foldable on the Western market, featuring the largest screen of any phone, with an impressive 8-inch inner display and a 6.3-inch outer display.
Like the rest of the Pixel 9 series, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold sports thinner and more uniform bezels. The phone also benefits from several software improvements that make the most of its unique form factor, such as YouTube Multiview, which allows users to watch up to four sports live streams simultaneously.
Around the back, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold has a capable yet not-so-different camera setup compared to its predecessor. There’s a 48MP main camera, a 10.5MP telephoto lens (5x optical zoom), and an updated 12MP ultrawide module.
The Pixel 9 Pro Fold will get 7 years of software updates and has a massive 4,650 mAh battery which Google claims will last 24 hours of normal use. Wired charging is capped at 21W.
Compare our best Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold deals
See our range of Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold deals