6 steps to apply for a mortgage

Whether you're buying for the first time or moving home, navigating the mortgage application process is just one of the steps you'll need to take before you can pick up the keys to your new place. Understanding what's involved and preparing everything you need in advance can make applying for a mortgage much more straightforward.

1. Save your deposit

The very first thing you need to do is save up a house deposit. Most lenders will ask for you to put down at least 5% of the cost of the property you want to buy. But typically speaking, the bigger the deposit you put down, the better access you'll have to rates and deals.

If you're struggling to save the deposit you need, you may find homeownership schemes helpful. For example:

Shared ownership allows you to buy up to 75% of a property and pay rent on the remaining share

First Homes scheme offers first-time buyers and key workers an opportunity to purchase a new-build home for up to 50% less than their market value

Right to buy or Right to acquire gives council or housing association tenants chance to buy their homes for less than the market value

Lifetime ISA allows you to save up to £4,000 every tax year (if eligible) and receive a 25% bonus from the government (up to £1,000 per year)

"Your deposit isn't the only thing you should be saving for. You'll likely have legal fees, product fees, survey costs, stamp duty (if applicable) and moving costs to pay when you buy a home. It's a good idea to budget for all of these expenses and make sure you have enough saved up to cover them alongside your deposit." - Jason McDonald, Mortgage Expert

2. Check how much you can afford

It's worth being aware of what size of mortgage you can afford so you can budget accordingly. Lenders will typically lend you around 4.5 times your annual income, but they also take other factors like your spending habits and credit history into account.

Our mortgage calculator can give you an idea of what you might be able to borrow based on your income and the amount of deposit you currently have saved.

It's also a good idea to check your credit report as lenders will review this to assess what kind of borrower you're likely to be. If you have a good track record of managing money and repaying what you owe on time, you'll likely be seen as less of a risk to lenders. Therefore, you may be more likely to be accepted for a mortgage. You should be able to get a copy of your credit report from each of the main credit reference agencies (Equifax, Experian and TransUnion) - if you spot any errors or inaccuracies, make sure you get them corrected.

While bad credit doesn't necessarily mean you won't be accepted for a mortgage, it can limit the deals available to you. If you're concerned your credit history might be holding you back, there are steps you can take to improve your credit score.

3. Get a mortgage agreement in principle (AIP)

Also known as a mortgage in principle or decision in principle, this document outlines what a bank or building society might be willing to lend you if you applied for a mortgage with them. A mortgage broker or lender can normally provide you with one once you've given them some details.

Getting a mortgage in principle doesn't guarantee your application will be accepted, but it does make it easier to know what your budget is for a home. Estate agents may also ask to see this document to check you are serious about buying a property.