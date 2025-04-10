Compare moving home mortgages

How does the value of my new home affect my mortgage when I move?

Whether you're moving to a more expensive home, downsizing to a lower value property or buying one that's equivalent to your current home will impact your decision on whether to port your existing loan or take out an entirely new mortgage:

Moving to a more expensive house

When you look at a costlier home, you'll need to consider the loan-to-value or LTV. This may be higher, because the property is more expensive, but if you have equity in your home, it may balance your LTV.

The lower your LTV – the better the mortgage rates you’ll be offered, and if your new property would significantly increase your LTV, you won't always qualify, depending on your current circumstances.

Can I increase my mortgage with the same lender?

Some lenders will allow you to increase your loan size when you port your mortgage, which will likely be the easiest option. However, your lender may want you to take out an additional loan for the extra borrowing. For example, with HSBC, porting your mortgage and borrowing more means you'll have a new rate for the additional borrowing.

Moving to a cheaper house

If you’re buying a less expensive property but want to keep the same size of mortgage, your LTV will increase - as the loan is a larger proportion of the new property's value.

For example: a £70,000 mortgage on a £140,000 property is 50% LTV A £70,000 mortgage on a smaller £100,000 property is 70% LTV Even though you're borrowing less overall, your loan is a higher percentage of the total property value

Can I port and reduce my mortgage?

If you’re moving to a property of a very similar value then porting can be the simplest option. If you’re buying a much cheaper home, your lender might not allow you to port if the LTV of your borrowing would increase dramatically. They may ask you to repay some of the loan to maintain your current LTV.

Can I reduce the size of my mortgage with a new lender?

If you're unable to meet your current lender's requirements for porting to a cheaper home, you'll could potentially compare mortgage rates and take out a new mortgage with another lender.

However, this could mean paying ERCs to your existing lender if you leave the deal early. You'll also need to meet the criteria of the new lender.