Buying a house is a complicated process and can seem daunting to first time buyers, our step by step guide explains what you need to do to buy a house.

How to buy a house can be broken down to nine steps:

1. Set your budget

Setting your budget is the first step. It might be a bit dispiriting if you're starting out, but it's important to be realistic and not overstretch yourself - especially while rates are low.

Deposit

According to recent mortgage statistics, you will typically need 10-20% of the value of a home saved up before you can be eligible for a mortgage. So taking the average UK house price of around £292,000 (or £550,000 in London) you will need around £29,000-£43,000 (£55,000-£82,500 in London) in savings.

But bear in mind that typically the bigger your deposit the lower your interest rate will be. But the brackets for lower rates are usually in multiples of 5%, so if you're a few thousand off hitting 20% it's worth trying to save to push your deposit over the edge.

If you're struggling to get a deposit

If you don't have a 10-20% deposit, you have a few options

Help to Buy scheme - The Help to Buy equity loan is available to first time buyers in Wales and can effectively boost a 5% deposit to 25%. It closed for applicants in England in October 2022 and closes entirely in March 2023.

Guarantor mortgage - A guarantor mortgage could enable you to borrow without a deposit as friends or family can provide your security, but be wary this option is not for everyone.

Shared ownership - This government scheme enables you to purchase a share of a property and rent the remaining share from the local housing association.



Affordability criteria

Traditionally you'd be offered a mortgage four times your income, if you earned £25,000 a year, a lender might multiply this figure by four to arrive at a mortgage offer of £100,000.

If you're applying with a partner your income may be combined together in one of two ways:

Add the lowest income on top of the highest after it has been multiplied.

Add both incomes together and use a lower multiplier figure.

Lenders tend to use whichever method results in the higher figure.

But many mortgage lenders often take your outgoings into account when analysing how much you can borrow. These include things like:

Existing debts and liabilities (i.e. what repayments you already face)

Childcare costs (or maintenance payments)

Council tax and utility bills for the home you want to buy

Insurance payments

Simply put, the affordability criteria exist to help ensure that you can meet your monthly repayments. Our guide on the size of mortgage you can get explains this in more detail.

Other costs

You will also need to factor in various fees and other mortgage costs when buying, such as:

Mortgage application fee

Estate agent fees

Surveyor fees

Solicitor's and conveyancing fees

Stamp duty

Removals costs

2. Compare properties

Once you have an idea of a your budget you have a better idea of what properties you can afford to buy. Get a feel for the market and scout out areas you'd like to live in.

Property comparison websites like Zoopla offer statistics and information on neighbourhoods to help you make a decision.

3. Get an agreement in principle for a mortgage

An agreement in principle will help when making an offer, sellers will take you more seriously as you are more likely to be able to complete on the deal.