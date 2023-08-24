Founded in London in 1690 as Goldsmith Bankers, Barclays took it’s current name in 1736, and now has branches across the world. It’s one of the largest banks and one of the ‘big six’ mortgage lenders in the UK.

Right to buy and Right to acquire scheme mortgages

Maximum age at application of 74 years and 80 at the end of term for buy-to-let

No maximum age limit at application, or at the end of the mortgage term for residential mortgages

You can make overpayments of up to 10% of your Barclays mortgage balance per year

Barclays mortgage rates

The best Barclays mortgage rates will be available to those applicants with a large deposit and strong credit history. A large deposit reduces the loan to value (LTV) of your borrowing, which often gives lenders confidence to offer you a better rate.

As rates change regularly, especially in a turbulent market, it's a good idea to speak to a broker quickly when you see a competitive rate. It's not always possible to get rates you've seen available online, especially from comparison sites, as lenders could pull them without warning.

How to compare Barclays mortgage deals

Whether you’re an existing customer or are considering a mortgage with Barclays, it’s important to compare all of their mortgage deals to see which one best suits your needs.

It's equally as important to compare Barclays mortgages with those available from other lenders. The most efficient way to do this is through a whole of market mortgage broker.

Another good gauge of a lender's suitability is their or reputation. Checking out feedback left by existing mortgage customers on sites like Trustpilot or Which can give you a good feel for their performance.

Barclays have a Which? Customer review Score of 66%

How to apply for a Barclays mortgage

Barclays mortgages are available directly - online, via phone or in branch. They can also be secured through a broker (or intermediary).

The benefits of using a whole of market broker vs. going directly to Barclays, is that they'll be able to compare Barclays products against others across the market that may be cheaper or better suited to your needs.

Our broker partners, Mojo Mortgages provide a free mortgage comparison service, and can help you proceed with your Barclays mortgage application, should you decide that’s the best option for you.