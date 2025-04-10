Barclays mortgages

Barclays mortgage rates

The best Barclays mortgage rates will be available to those applicants with a large deposit and strong credit history. A large deposit reduces the loan to value (LTV) of your borrowing, which often gives lenders confidence to offer you a better mortgage rate.

As rates change regularly, especially in a turbulent market, it's a good idea to speak to a broker quickly when you see a competitive rate. It's not always possible to get rates you've seen available online, especially from comparison sites, as lenders could pull them without warning. Below are Barclays mortgage rates for purchase and remortgaging, though are subject to change.

Remember, you could lose your home if you don't keep you with your mortgage repayments.