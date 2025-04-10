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Barclays mortgages

Our broker partner Mojo Mortgages can help you to compare deals and apply for a Barclays mortgage - and they can make sure you don't miss out on a better offer from elsewhere...

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Author
Jason McDonald
Updated by
Laura Hamilton
Last updated
November 4th, 2026
Reading Time -
8 minutes
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Barclays mortgage rates

The best Barclays mortgage rates will be available to those applicants with a large deposit and strong credit history. A large deposit reduces the loan to value (LTV) of your borrowing, which often gives lenders confidence to offer you a better mortgage rate.

As rates change regularly, especially in a turbulent market, it's a good idea to speak to a broker quickly when you see a competitive rate. It's not always possible to get rates you've seen available online, especially from comparison sites, as lenders could pull them without warning. Below are Barclays mortgage rates for purchase and remortgaging, though are subject to change.

Remember, you could lose your home if you don't keep you with your mortgage repayments.

LTVBarclays 2 year fixed rate mortgagesBarclays 5 year fixed rate mortgages
90%

Barclays Bank

Initial rate: 5.49% | APRC: 6%

Repayment mortgage of £270,000.00 over 25 years, representative APRC 6%. Repayments: 25 months of £1,654.72 at 5.49% (fixed), then 275 months of £1,692.69 at 5.74% (variable). Total amount payable £506,857.75. Early repayment charges apply until 31-Dec-2028. Arrangement, mortgage discharge, valuation and CHAPS fees total £1004. Legal fees £126.

Barclays Bank

Initial rate: 5.13% | APRC: 5.7%

Repayment mortgage of £270,000.00 over 25 years, representative APRC 5.7%. Repayments: 61 months of £1,597.29 at 5.13% (fixed), then 239 months of £1,679.52 at 5.74% (variable). Total amount payable £498,839.97. Early repayment charges apply until 31-Dec-2031. Arrangement, mortgage discharge, valuation and CHAPS fees total £1004. Legal fees £126.

80%

Barclays Bank

Initial rate: 5.15% | APRC: 5.9%

Repayment mortgage of £240,000.00 over 25 years, representative APRC 5.9%. Repayments: 25 months of £1,422.62 at 5.15% (fixed), then 275 months of £1,501.44 at 5.74% (variable). Total amount payable £448,461.50. Early repayment charges apply until 31-Dec-2028. Arrangement, mortgage discharge, valuation and CHAPS fees total £1004. Legal fees £126.

Barclays Bank

Initial rate: 5.13% | APRC: 5.7%

Repayment mortgage of £240,000.00 over 25 years, representative APRC 5.7%. Repayments: 61 months of £1,419.81 at 5.13% (fixed), then 239 months of £1,492.90 at 5.74% (variable). Total amount payable £443,411.51. Early repayment charges apply until 31-Dec-2031. Arrangement, mortgage discharge, valuation and CHAPS fees total £1004. Legal fees £126.

70%

Barclays Bank

Initial rate: 5.02% | APRC: 5.9%

Repayment mortgage of £210,000.00 over 25 years, representative APRC 5.9%. Repayments: 25 months of £1,228.84 at 5.02% (fixed), then 275 months of £1,312.67 at 5.74% (variable). Total amount payable £391,705.25. Early repayment charges apply until 31-Dec-2028. Arrangement, mortgage discharge, valuation and CHAPS fees total £1004. Legal fees £126.

Barclays Bank

Initial rate: 5.13% | APRC: 5.7%

Repayment mortgage of £210,000.00 over 25 years, representative APRC 5.7%. Repayments: 61 months of £1,242.33 at 5.13% (fixed), then 239 months of £1,306.29 at 5.74% (variable). Total amount payable £387,985.44. Early repayment charges apply until 31-Dec-2031. Arrangement, mortgage discharge, valuation and CHAPS fees total £1004. Legal fees £126.

60%

Barclays Bank

Initial rate: 4.95% | APRC: 5.8%

Repayment mortgage of £180,000.00 over 25 years, representative APRC 5.8%. Repayments: 25 months of £1,045.97 at 4.95% (fixed), then 275 months of £1,124.64 at 5.74% (variable). Total amount payable £335,425.25. Early repayment charges apply until 31-Dec-2028. Arrangement, mortgage discharge, valuation and CHAPS fees total £1004. Legal fees £126.

Barclays Bank

Initial rate: 4.89% | APRC: 5.6%

Repayment mortgage of £180,000.00 over 25 years, representative APRC 5.6%. Repayments: 61 months of £1,039.71 at 4.89% (fixed), then 239 months of £1,115.31 at 5.74% (variable). Total amount payable £329,981.40. Early repayment charges apply until 31-Dec-2031. Arrangement, mortgage discharge, valuation and CHAPS fees total £1004. Legal fees £126.

Date Updated 4 November 2026

The above fixed rates are provided by Mojo Mortgages and updated every 12 hours. THEY MAY NOT BE AVAILABLE WHEN YOU'RE READY TO SUBMIT AN APPLICATION.

How to compare Barclays mortgage deals

Whether you’re already an existing customer with Barclays or are considering a mortgage with them, it’s important to compare all of their mortgage deals to see which one best suits your needs. 

It's equally as important to compare Barclays mortgages with those available from other lenders. The most efficient way to do this is through a whole of market mortgage broker. Our broker partner, Mojo Mortgages, can compare mortgage deals from across a wide range of lenders - and will provide advice that's tailored to your needs.

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About Barclays

Founded in London in 1690 as Goldsmith Bankers, Barclays took it’s current name in 1736, and now has branches across the world. It’s one of the largest banks and one of the ‘big six’ mortgage lenders in the UK.

Barclays offers a broad range of different mortgage products, covering both residential and buy-to-let borrowing.

What type of mortgages do Barclays offer?

Interest rate types

Specific products

Good to know criteria

  • You can make overpayments of up to 10% of your Barclays mortgage balance per year

  • The minimum age on application is 18 (21 for buy-to-let)

  • Maximum age at the end of the mortgage term should be 80 (75 for interest only mortgages)

  • Minimum mortgage term of 5 years

  • Maximum mortgage term of 40 years available

  • Grade 1 and 2 listed building potentially accepted

  • Offer maximum income multiple of 5.5 on both single and joint applications

  • Barclays mortgages are portable as standard

Barclays mortgage reviews

Another good gauge of a lender's suitability is their reputation. Checking out feedback left by existing mortgage customers on sites like Trustpilot or Which? can give you a good feel for their performance. 

Barclays currently have a Which? customer review score of 68%.

How to apply for a Barclays mortgage

You can apply for a Barclays mortgages directly - online, via phone or in branch. They can also be secured through a broker (or intermediary). 

The benefits of using a whole of market broker versus going directly to Barclays, is that a whole of market mortgage broker will be able to compare Barclays' products against others across the market that may be better suited to your needs.

Our broker partners, Mojo Mortgages, provide a free mortgage comparison service. They can also help you proceed with your Barclays mortgage application should you decide that’s the best option for you.

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Barclays mortgage FAQs

How long does Barclays mortgage application take to get approved?

Lenders don’t tend to quote exact times, as there can be considerable variation in approval times depending on your circumstances. That said, Barclays' own website states that they take around four to six weeks on average.

Can I get a mortgage with Barclays if I'm self-employed? 

Barclays accept self-employed mortgage applicants who have been operating their self-employed business for at least two years. You’ll need to provide proof of income using accounts and tax records that reflect the two year minimum, the most recent of which cannot be more than 18 months old. 

Can I overpay a Barclays mortgage?

Yes, you will be able to make overpayments. However, if you overpay more than your mortgage terms allow, you will incur an early repayment charge. So it's always worth checking the terms of your specific mortgage to understand your overpayment allowance.

When can I switch deals if I have a Barclays mortgage?

You'll be able to arrange to switch mortgage deals up to 90 days before your current deal ends without incuring penalty charges.

If you are coming up to the end of your Barclays mortgage deal, it's a good idea to compare deals to make sure you find a mortgage product that suits your needs.

How long is a Barclays mortgage offer valid for?

A Barclays mortgage offer is usually valid for six months from the date your mortgage application is received by the Barclays team. Depending on your circumstances, you may be able to request an extension.

How much can I borrow with Barclays?

The maximum amount someone may be able to borrow from Barclays is 5.5 times their income. However, how much you will personally be able to borrow will depend on lots of different factors including your property and mortgage type, deposit size (which influences loan-to-value ratio), personal and financial circumstances, credit history and eligibility against lender criteria.

What happens when my fixed-rate mortgage with Barclays ends?

If your current Barclays mortgage deal ends, you'll be moved onto Barclays' follow-on rate. You may prefer to compare rates and look for a new deal, which may be cheaper than the follow-on rate. It may be worthwhile speaking to a mortgage broker to help you compare the market and find a deal that suits your needs.

Can I get a Barclays mortgage with bad credit?

Barclays potentially accept customers with Defaults and CCJs registered in the past 12 months, although they will typically prefer them to be satisfied (paid off). If you’ve got a current IVA or DMP (Debt Management Plan) in place, however, Barclays won’t accept your application.

There are plenty of specialist bad credit lenders that may be able to help you, so it’s a good idea to speak to a mortgage broker if you have a history of adverse credit. 

About the author

Author imageLaura Hamilton
Laura Hamilton
Laura is a qualified mortgage advisor with over five years of experience. Her deep understanding of mortgage products, combined with her supportive and people-focused approach, enables her to deliver tailored advice that aligns with each customer’s unique financial needs.

Customer Reviews

Rated 4.8 out of 5
by 10,810 people
Easy to use personal service tailored…
Trust Pilot stars
Easy to use personal service tailored to my needs. I liked I got to speak to a human that took the time to understand our specific circumstances and what we wanted out of the mortgage. They handled everything using easy to use websites that were simple to is from my phone.
Jay Patel
Used them for a remortgage
Trust Pilot stars
Used them for a remortgage, everything went super smoothly, absolutely no complaints!
Laura
Excellent
Trust Pilot stars
Excellent. Very helpful and informative. Great advisors.
Matt

YOUR HOME/PROPERTY MAY BE REPOSSESSED IF YOU DO NOT KEEP UP WITH YOUR MORTGAGE REPAYMENTS.

The FCA does not regulate mortgages on commercial or investment buy-to-let properties.

Uswitch makes introductions to Mojo Mortgages to provide mortgage solutions.

Uswitch and Mojo Mortgages are part of the same group of companies. Uswitch Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) under firm reference number 312850. You can check this on the Financial Services Register by visiting the FCA website.

Uswitch Limited is registered in England and Wales (Company No 03612689) The Cooperage, 5 Copper Row, London SE1 2LH.

Mojo Mortgages is a trading style of Life's Great Limited which is registered in England and Wales (06246376). Mojo are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and are on the Financial Services Register (478215)

Mojo’s registered office is The Cooperage, 5 Copper Row, London, SE1 2LH. To contact Mojo by phone, please call 0333 123 0012.