Founded in London in 1690 as Goldsmith Bankers, Barclays took it’s current name in 1736, and now has branches across the world. It’s one of the largest banks and one of the ‘big six’ mortgage lenders in the UK.
Barclays offers a broad range of different mortgage products, covering both residential and buy-to-let borrowing.
First-time buyer mortgages at up to 95% LTV
Home mover mortgages at up to 95% LTV
Remortgages at up to 85% LTV
Buy-to-let mortgages at up to 75% LTV
Variable-rate mortgages (Barclays tracker mortgages and standard variable rate mortgages)
Interest-only mortgages at 75% LTV with minimum income of £75,000
Part and part repayment mortgages
Let-to-buy mortgage arrangements
Right to buy and Right to acquire scheme mortgages
Family Assisted mortgages - (Barclays springboard mortgages)
You can make overpayments of up to 10% of your Barclays mortgage balance per year
The minimum age on application is 18 (21 for buy-to-let)
No maximum age limit at application, or at the end of the mortgage term for residential mortgages
Maximum mortgage term of 40 years available
Grade 1 and 2 listed building potentially accepted
Offer maximum income multiple of 5.5 on both single and joint applications
Maximum age at application of 74 years and 80 at the end of term for buy-to-let
Barclays mortgages are portable as standard
The best Barclays mortgage rates will be available to those applicants with a large deposit and strong credit history. A large deposit reduces the loan to value (LTV) of your borrowing, which often gives lenders confidence to offer you a better rate.
As rates change regularly, especially in a turbulent market, it's a good idea to speak to a broker quickly when you see a competitive rate. It's not always possible to get rates you've seen available online, especially from comparison sites, as lenders could pull them without warning.
Whether you’re an existing customer or are considering a mortgage with Barclays, it’s important to compare all of their mortgage deals to see which one best suits your needs.
It's equally as important to compare Barclays mortgages with those available from other lenders. The most efficient way to do this is through a whole of market mortgage broker.
Another good gauge of a lender's suitability is their or reputation. Checking out feedback left by existing mortgage customers on sites like Trustpilot or Which can give you a good feel for their performance.
Barclays have a Which? Customer review Score of 66%
Barclays mortgages are available directly - online, via phone or in branch. They can also be secured through a broker (or intermediary).
The benefits of using a whole of market broker vs. going directly to Barclays, is that they'll be able to compare Barclays products against others across the market that may be cheaper or better suited to your needs.
Our broker partners, Mojo Mortgages provide a free mortgage comparison service, and can help you proceed with your Barclays mortgage application, should you decide that’s the best option for you.
Lenders don’t tend to quote exact times, as there can be considerable variation in approval times depending on your circumstances. That said, their own website states that they take around four to six weeks on average.
There are two contact numbers for Barclays mortgages, 0800 197 1081 for new customers and 0800 022 4022 for existing customers.
Barclays potentially accept customers with Defaults and CCJs registered in the past 12 months, although they will typically prefer them to be satisfied (paid off). If you’ve got a current IVA or DMP (Debt Management Plan) in place, however, Barclays won’t accept your application.
There are plenty of specialist bad credit lenders that may be able to help you, so it’s a good idea to speak to a mortgage broker if you have a history of adverse credit.
Barclays accept self-employed mortgage applicants who have been operating their self-employed business for at least two years. There is no minimum income requirement, but you’ll need to provide proof of income using accounts and tax records that reflect the two year minimum, the most recent of which cannot be more than 18 months old.
