No matter what type of mortgage deal you’re looking for, remember to consider fees alongside the rates, as sometimes the best rates available come with higher fees. It’s important to weigh up which will suit you best in the long term. A mortgage broker can help you to compare Santander mortgage deals with others across the market, taking all fees into account.

To get the best Santander mortgage interest rates you'll need a large deposit and strong credit history, although this is true of any lender.

For joint mortgage applications they will accept up to two applicants only

Repayment mortgage of £180,000.00 over 25 years, representative APRC 6.1%. Repayments: 64 months of £971.18 at 4.22% (fixed), then 236 months of £1,262.54 at 7.5% (variable). Total amount payable £360,114.96. Early repayment charges apply until 02-Sep-2029. Arrangement, mortgage discharge, valuation and CHAPS fees total £1224. Legal fees £184.75.

How to compare Santander mortgage deals

Whether you’re an existing customer or are considering a mortgage with them, it’s important to compare all Santander mortgage deals to see which one best suits your needs.

It's equally as important to compare mortgages in Santander's range with those available from other lenders. Even if you bank with them or already hold a mortgage with them, it won't guarantee you their best rate, or even that they'll approve your application.

The most efficient way to compare Santander mortgages with other deals on the market is utilising an experienced mortgage broker - such as our award winning online mortgage broker partners at Mojo mortgages.

Santander mortgage reviews

Another good gauge of whether to choose a lender or not is to look at their reputation. Checking out feedback from their existing mortgage customers on sites like Trustpilot or Which can give you a good feel for their performance.

They currently have a Which review score of 71%.

How do I apply for a mortgage with Santander?

You can apply online for most of Santander’s mortgages or by calling 0800 068 6064.

You can also apply through our broker partner Mojo mortgages, who will provide you with tailored advice and help you to make a successful application.