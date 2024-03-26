We use cookies and similar technologies. You can use the settings below to accept all cookies (which we recommend to give you the best experience) or to enable specific categories of cookies as explained below. Find out more by reading our Cookie Policy.
First-time buyer mortgages at up to 95% LTV
Home mover mortgages at up to 95% LTV
Remortgages at up to 90% LTV
Buy-to-let mortgages at up to 80% LTV
Santander can offer the following mortgage product types:
Santander mortgages have a minimum term of 5 years and offer a maximum term length of 40 years
There is a minimum loan size of £6,000
It’s possible to choose capital repayment or interest-only repayments
They do not have a minimum income requirement
For joint mortgage applications they will accept up to two applicants only
Santander mortgages are portable, subject to criteria
Minimum age on application is 18
Maximum age at end of mortgage term 75
To get the best Santander mortgage interest rates you'll need a large deposit and strong credit history, although this is true of any lender.
No matter what type of mortgage deal you’re looking for, remember to consider fees alongside the rates, as sometimes the best rates available come with higher fees. It’s important to weigh up which will suit you best in the long term. A mortgage broker can help you to compare Santander mortgage deals with others across the market, taking all fees into account.
|LTV
|2-year fixed
|5-year fixed
|90%
Santander UK Plc
Initial rate: 5.27% | APRC: 7.4%
Repayment mortgage of £270,000.00 over 25 years, representative APRC 7.4%. Repayments: 28 months of £1,619.50 at 5.27% (fixed), then 272 months of £1,966.28 at 7.5% (variable). Total amount payable £580,174.16. Early repayment charges apply until 02-Sep-2026. Arrangement, mortgage discharge, valuation and CHAPS fees total £1224. Legal fees £184.75.
Santander UK Plc
Initial rate: 4.88% | APRC: 6.6%
Repayment mortgage of £270,000.00 over 25 years, representative APRC 6.6%. Repayments: 64 months of £1,558.01 at 4.88% (fixed), then 236 months of £1,916.42 at 7.5% (variable). Total amount payable £551,987.76. Early repayment charges apply until 02-Sep-2029. Arrangement, mortgage discharge, valuation and CHAPS fees total £1224. Legal fees £184.75.
|80%
Santander UK Plc
Initial rate: 4.93% | APRC: 7.3%
Repayment mortgage of £240,000.00 over 25 years, representative APRC 7.3%. Repayments: 28 months of £1,391.84 at 4.93% (fixed), then 272 months of £1,743.54 at 7.5% (variable). Total amount payable £513,214.40. Early repayment charges apply until 02-Sep-2026. Arrangement, mortgage discharge, valuation and CHAPS fees total £1224. Legal fees £184.75.
Santander UK Plc
Initial rate: 4.58% | APRC: 6.5%
Repayment mortgage of £240,000.00 over 25 years, representative APRC 6.5%. Repayments: 64 months of £1,343.59 at 4.58% (fixed), then 236 months of £1,694.49 at 7.5% (variable). Total amount payable £485,889.40. Early repayment charges apply until 02-Sep-2029. Arrangement, mortgage discharge, valuation and CHAPS fees total £1224. Legal fees £184.75.
|70%
Santander UK Plc
Initial rate: 4.68% | APRC: 7.2%
Repayment mortgage of £210,000.00 over 25 years, representative APRC 7.2%. Repayments: 28 months of £1,187.63 at 4.68% (fixed), then 272 months of £1,522.77 at 7.5% (variable). Total amount payable £447,447.08. Early repayment charges apply until 02-Sep-2026. Arrangement, mortgage discharge, valuation and CHAPS fees total £1224. Legal fees £184.75.
Santander UK Plc
Initial rate: 4.41% | APRC: 6.4%
Repayment mortgage of £210,000.00 over 25 years, representative APRC 6.4%. Repayments: 64 months of £1,155.42 at 4.41% (fixed), then 236 months of £1,478.12 at 7.5% (variable). Total amount payable £422,783.20. Early repayment charges apply until 02-Sep-2029. Arrangement, mortgage discharge, valuation and CHAPS fees total £1224. Legal fees £184.75.
|60%
Santander UK Plc
Initial rate: 4.61% | APRC: 7.1%
Repayment mortgage of £180,000.00 over 25 years, representative APRC 7.1%. Repayments: 28 months of £1,010.77 at 4.61% (fixed), then 272 months of £1,304.55 at 7.5% (variable). Total amount payable £383,139.16. Early repayment charges apply until 02-Sep-2026. Arrangement, mortgage discharge, valuation and CHAPS fees total £1224. Legal fees £184.75.
Santander UK Plc
Initial rate: 4.22% | APRC: 6.1%
Repayment mortgage of £180,000.00 over 25 years, representative APRC 6.1%. Repayments: 64 months of £971.18 at 4.22% (fixed), then 236 months of £1,262.54 at 7.5% (variable). Total amount payable £360,114.96. Early repayment charges apply until 02-Sep-2029. Arrangement, mortgage discharge, valuation and CHAPS fees total £1224. Legal fees £184.75.
The above fixed rates are provided by Mojo Mortgages and updated every 12 hours. THEY MAY NOT BE AVAILABLE WHEN YOU'RE READY TO SUBMIT AN APPLICATION.
Whether you’re an existing customer or are considering a mortgage with them, it’s important to compare all Santander mortgage deals to see which one best suits your needs.
It's equally as important to compare mortgages in Santander's range with those available from other lenders. Even if you bank with them or already hold a mortgage with them, it won't guarantee you their best rate, or even that they'll approve your application.
Another good gauge of whether to choose a lender or not is to look at their reputation. Checking out feedback from their existing mortgage customers on sites like Trustpilot or Which can give you a good feel for their performance.
They currently have a Which review score of 71%.
You can apply online for most of Santander’s mortgages or by calling 0800 068 6064.
Mortgage lenders don’t generally like to quote mortgage approval times, as they can vary quite a lot depending on the type of mortgage you take, the property you’re buying and your personal circumstances.
The average length of time for mortgage approval is broadly around two to eight weeks, but this will vary by lender.
The standard amount that Santander allow you to overpay on your mortgage without penalty, is 10% of the remaining mortgage balance.
Santander does offer self-employed mortgage options, however, like many lenders, they have fairly strict criteria compared to for employed individuals. You'll need to have been self-employed for a minimum of 2 years and only net profits will be considered for sole traders (salary and dividends for Limited company directors).
Santander mortgage offers are valid for 180 days for both new-build and standard properties.
Santander will look at some bad credit applications, and will even consider fairly recently registered CCJs (County Court Judgement) of 3-6 months, depending on the amount and circumstances. They will also consider satisfied DMPs (Debt Management Plan).
However, those with an IVA (Individual Voluntary Agreement) or more serious credit issues will likely need to look at a specialist mortgage lender.
