It is the second largest provider of mortgages in the UK, with a wide range of products on offer across the residential mortgage market.

Founded in 1884, Nationwide is the largest building society in both the UK and in the world. They have a heavy focus on social investment and donate 1% of all pre-tax profits to charity to contribute to building a more caring and respectful society.

Although all products won’t be available in all circumstances, Nationwide is also able to offer:

Nationwide mortgage rates

To get the best Nationwide mortgage interest rates you'll need a large deposit and strong credit history, although this is true of any lender.

A broker can help you to compare Nationwide mortgage deals with others across the market to see where you can find the best rates for your circumstances.

How to compare Nationwide mortgage deals

Whether you’re an existing Nationwide customer or are considering taking out a mortgage with them, it’s a good idea to look at all of the different deals they have to offer alongside other lenders.

Being an existing Nationwide customer won't necessarily guarantee you their best rate, or even mortgage approval. Nationwide offers over 500 mortgage products alone, so the most efficient way to compare mortgage deals across the market is using an experienced mortgage broker - like our partners at Mojo Mortgages.

Nationwide mortgages customer reviews

Another good gauge of a lender is their reputation. Check out feedback from their existing mortgage customers on sites like Trustpilot and Which to get a feel for their performance.

They currently have a Which review score of 80% making them a Which recommended lender.

How do I apply for a mortgage with Nationwide?

You can make a full mortgage application with Nationwide online, in branch or via phone or video call. You can also apply through one of their intermediaries.