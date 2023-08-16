We use cookies and similar technologies. You can use the settings below to accept all cookies (which we recommend to give you the best experience) or to enable specific categories of cookies as explained below. Find out more by reading our Cookie Policy.
Founded in 1884, Nationwide is the largest building society in both the UK and in the world. They have a heavy focus on social investment and donate 1% of all pre-tax profits to charity to contribute to building a more caring and respectful society.
It is the second largest provider of mortgages in the UK, with a wide range of products on offer across the residential mortgage market.
NAtionwide offers a wide range of mortgage products for a wide range of needs, including:
First-time buyer mortgages at up to 95% LTV
Home mover mortgages at up to 95% LTV
Remortgages at up to 90% LTV
Variable-rate mortgages (Nationwide offers tracker mortgages and standard variable rate mortgages)
Although all products won’t be available in all circumstances, Nationwide is also able to offer:
Interest-only mortgages (Max 60%LTV)
First Homes Scheme mortgages
Expat mortgages
Minimum loan size is £25,000
Minimum mortgage term length of two years, maximum term length of 40 years
It’s possible to choose capital repayment or interest-only repayments
They do not have a minimum income requirement
For joint mortgage applications they accept a maximum of two applicants
Nationwide mortgages are portable, subject to criteria
Minimum age on application is 18
Maximum age at end of mortgage term 75 years (72 on application)
180 day mortgage offer eligibility as standard
To get the best Nationwide mortgage interest rates you'll need a large deposit and strong credit history, although this is true of any lender.
A broker can help you to compare Nationwide mortgage deals with others across the market to see where you can find the best rates for your circumstances.
Whether you’re an existing Nationwide customer or are considering taking out a mortgage with them, it’s a good idea to look at all of the different deals they have to offer alongside other lenders.
Being an existing Nationwide customer won't necessarily guarantee you their best rate, or even mortgage approval. Nationwide offers over 500 mortgage products alone, so the most efficient way to compare mortgage deals across the market is using an experienced mortgage broker - like our partners at Mojo Mortgages.
Another good gauge of a lender is their reputation. Check out feedback from their existing mortgage customers on sites like Trustpilot and Which to get a feel for their performance.
They currently have a Which review score of 80% making them a Which recommended lender.
You can make a full mortgage application with Nationwide online, in branch or via phone or video call. You can also apply through one of their intermediaries.
You can apply for a Nationwide decision in principle, also known as a mortgage in principle both online and in branch.
Nationwide customers have the option to overpay their mortgage by 10% of the remaining outstanding balance per year, as standard.
Self-employed mortgages are not actually a product, but this term is often used to describe lenders that offer their range of mortgages to self-employed individuals.
Nationwide do accept self-employed mortgage applications, so long as the applicant is able to demonstrate proof of their self-employed income for a minimum period of 24 months.
All Nationwide mortgage offers are valid for 180 days, both for new-build and older properties.
Lenders don’t often quote approval rates, as approval time can vary significantly, however, Nationwide are very transparent, quoting their measured service standards for each stage of the application on their website.
At the time of writing, the Nationwide website quotes that the current average length of time from application to offer is around 10 days, and 19 days for referred cases.
Lenders reject any applications that don’t fully meet their lending criteria, but Nationwide are fairly flexible compared to many high street banks, probably given their mutual status as a building society. Nevertheless, you’re most likely to be rejected by Nationwide if: Their property valuation doesn’t match up to your requested loan amount You have more serious bad credit, such as a DMP, IVA or bankruptcy You’re unable to provide an address history of at least three years You’ve been self-employed for less than 24 months You’re reliant on non-standard income (bonuses etc) to boost your affordability If you’re unable to meet the criteria of Nationwide, however, a mortgage broker will be able to help you look at more flexible specialist lenders.
Nationwide will consider some bad credit applicants, such as those with defaults and CCJs, as well as satisfied DMPs (debt management plan) - although ongoing DMPs are not accepted.
They will also look at discharged bankruptcy after three years, which is fairly flexible for a high street lender, as many require six years clear of this type of debt. However, they will still want to know the details of any credit issues that you have and assess on a case by case basis.
