Skipton Building Society has grown since its beginnings in 1853 to be the 4th largest building society and seventh largest mortgage lender in the UK.
They provide a wide range of mortgage products, alongside other traditional financial services, most notably, their Track record mortgage, which is currently the only 100% mortgage product available in the UK.
As a building society, Skipton is owned by it's members, and is rooted in community values, providing both student scholarships and a charitable foundation.
Skipton offers the full range of mortgage products, including:
First-time buyer mortgages at up to 100% LTV
Home mover mortgages at up to 95% LTV
Remortgages at up to 90% LTV
Buy-to-let mortgages at up to 75% LTV
Interest-only mortgages at up to 70% LTV
Mortgages for foreign nationals living in the UK
Right to buy and right to acquire mortgages
Let to buy mortgage arrangments
Mortgages for non-standard construction property
Second home mortgages
'Track Record' is currently the only 100%, no-deposit mortgage in the UK. It's intended for renters struggling to save a deposit. Dependent on affordability, you can get a mortgage with equivalent repayments to (but not more than) you currently pay in rent. This means that if you pay £1000 in rent, you could potentially borrow £163,000 over 25 years. To qualify you need to:
Be a first-time buyer or have not owned a property anywhere in the world for at least three years
Provide 12 months proof of paying rent and bills on time
Be borrowing up to £600,000, but not for a new build flat anywhere in the UK, or any property based in Northern Ireland
A deposit is not required, but you can provide up to 5%
The maximum term length with Skipton is 40 years
There is not minimum loan size
They do not have a minimum income requirement
The maximum income multiple offered is 5, for both single and joint applications
Skipton will consider the income of up to 4 joint applicants on a single application
Skipton mortgages are portable, subject to criteria
Minimum age on application is 18
Maximum age on application is 70 year and at end of mortgage term is 75 years
Overpayments of up to 10% allowed without early repayments charges (ERCs)
Both existing customers and those considering a mortgage with Skipton should compare their mortgage deals with those available across the market, to ensure they get the best product for their needs.
Using a mortgage broker like our award winning online mortgage broker partners at Mojo mortgages, can help you secure the right mortgage for your circumstances. They can compare Skipton mortgage rates with other lender rates to ensure you don’t miss out on a better offer.
Feedback from existing mortgage customers and general reputation of a lender can help you to decide whether they’re right for your mortgage needs.
Looking at Trustpilot ahead of time will give you a good idea of their performance and general customer satisfaction.
Skipton Trustpilot score is currently 4.3 out of 5 which is classed as excellent.
Skipton mortgages can be applied for in branch, by phone or online. You can also apply via our broker partner Mojo mortgages, who will provide tailored advice and help you to make a successful application.
Skipton are a fairly flexible lender, when compared to some bigger name high street banks. They offer options that are fairly niche, such as joint mortgages where all 4 applicants' income is counted, mortgages on unusual property types, such as timber-framed houses, and at up to 100% LTV.
As with all lenders, however, there are criteria to meet to qualify for each product. It's a good idea to speak to an experienced mortgage broker for advice if you feel that you may struggle to qualify - for example, if you have bad credit.
Skipton consider certain elements of bad credit, but if you have very severe bad credit you'll likely need a more specialist bad credit lender.
If you have a default that's older than 12 months, Skipton may consider this, but they won't consider your application if you have any registered in the last year. They may also consider 1 CCJ, so long as it's below £500. They will not consider applicants with a debt management plan (DMP) or IVA.
Lenders won't typically turn you down on the basis of being self-employed. However, self-employed mortgage criteria varies considerably from one lender to the next. Skipton have fairly flexible self-employment criteria and will look at the most recent year's income, rather than an average of the past three years, which not all lenders are willing to do.
If you're self-employed, you'll benefit from speaking to a broker to ensure the lender you opt for are able to meet your needs.
Last updated: 07 September 2023