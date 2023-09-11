Skipton Building Society has grown since its beginnings in 1853 to be the 4th largest building society and seventh largest mortgage lender in the UK.

They provide a wide range of mortgage products, alongside other traditional financial services, most notably, their Track record mortgage, which is currently the only 100% mortgage product available in the UK.

As a building society, Skipton is owned by it's members, and is rooted in community values, providing both student scholarships and a charitable foundation.

What type of mortgages do Skipton building society offer?

Skipton offers the full range of mortgage products, including:

First-time buyer mortgages at up to 100% LTV

Home mover mortgages at up to 95% LTV

Remortgages at up to 90% LTV

Buy-to-let mortgages at up to 75% LTV

Interest rate types

Specific products

Skipton deposit-free mortgage

'Track Record' is currently the only 100%, no-deposit mortgage in the UK. It's intended for renters struggling to save a deposit. Dependent on affordability, you can get a mortgage with equivalent repayments to (but not more than) you currently pay in rent. This means that if you pay £1000 in rent, you could potentially borrow £163,000 over 25 years. To qualify you need to:

Be a first-time buyer or have not owned a property anywhere in the world for at least three years

Provide 12 months proof of paying rent and bills on time

Be borrowing up to £600,000, but not for a new build flat anywhere in the UK, or any property based in Northern Ireland

A deposit is not required, but you can provide up to 5%

Good to know

The maximum term length with Skipton is 40 years

There is not minimum loan size

They do not have a minimum income requirement

The maximum income multiple offered is 5, for both single and joint applications

Skipton will consider the income of up to 4 joint applicants on a single application

Skipton mortgages are portable, subject to criteria

Minimum age on application is 18

Maximum age on application is 70 year and at end of mortgage term is 75 years

Overpayments of up to 10% allowed without early repayments charges (ERCs)

How to compare Skipton mortgage deals

Both existing customers and those considering a mortgage with Skipton should compare their mortgage deals with those available across the market, to ensure they get the best product for their needs.

Using a mortgage broker like our award winning online mortgage broker partners at Mojo mortgages, can help you secure the right mortgage for your circumstances. They can compare Skipton mortgage rates with other lender rates to ensure you don’t miss out on a better offer.

Skipton mortgage reviews

Feedback from existing mortgage customers and general reputation of a lender can help you to decide whether they’re right for your mortgage needs.

Looking at Trustpilot ahead of time will give you a good idea of their performance and general customer satisfaction.

Skipton Trustpilot score is currently 4.3 out of 5 which is classed as excellent.

How to apply for a Skipton mortgage

Skipton mortgages can be applied for in branch, by phone or online. You can also apply via our broker partner Mojo mortgages, who will provide tailored advice and help you to make a successful application.