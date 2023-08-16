Now the UK and the world's largest banking group, it’s also one of the largest mortgage lenders in the UK.

HSBC began life way back in 1865 as Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation in 1865. It became an official UK institution in 1990, when the headquarters were relocated to London.

HSBC has a fairly standard range, with not many specialist products, but is able to offer:

Buy-to-let mortgages at up to 75% LTV (85% LTV may be possible for new build)

For joint mortgage applications they will accept up to two applicants income towards income calculations

The maximum income multiple offered is 4.49, for both single and joint applications

How to compare HSBC mortgage deals

Whether you’re an existing customer or are considering a mortgage with them, it’s important to compare all HSBC mortgage deals to see which one best suits your needs.

HSBC offers certain remortgage benefits for certain banking customers, however being a current customer of HSBC won't guarantee approval of your application. It’s also possible that other lenders may have lower rates available to new customers.

Using a mortgage broker like our award winning online mortgage broker partners at Mojo mortgages, can help you secure the right mortgage for your circumstances. They will also be able to compare HSBC mortgage rates with those of other lenders to ensure you don’t miss out on more competitive rates elsewhere.

HSBC mortgage reviews

Looking at a lender’s reputation and feedback from existing mortgage customers can help you to decide whether they’re the right fit for you.

Trustpilot and Which can both give you a good feel for lender performance and customer satisfaction.

HSBC currently has a Which review score of 68%.

How do I apply for a mortgage with HSBC?

HSBC mortgages can be applied for in a number of ways, including in branch, by phone or online.

Our broker partner Mojo mortgages can also help you to apply for an HSBC mortgage, as well as providing you with tailored advice and helping you to make a successful application.