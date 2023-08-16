We use cookies and similar technologies. You can use the settings below to accept all cookies (which we recommend to give you the best experience) or to enable specific categories of cookies as explained below. Find out more by reading our Cookie Policy.
HSBC began life way back in 1865 as Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation in 1865. It became an official UK institution in 1990, when the headquarters were relocated to London.
Now the UK and the world's largest banking group, it’s also one of the largest mortgage lenders in the UK.
First-time buyer mortgages at up to 95% LTV
Home mover mortgages at up to 95% LTV
Remortgages at up to 90% LTV
Buy-to-let mortgages at up to 75% LTV (85% LTV may be possible for new build)
Variable-rate mortgages (HSBC tracker mortgage and their standard variable rate mortgage)
HSBC has a fairly standard range, with not many specialist products, but is able to offer:
Interest-only mortgages at up to 75% LTV
Mortgages for foreign nationals (Non-UK-based)
Let to buy mortgage arrangements
The maximum term length with HSBC is 35 years
The minimum loan size is £10,000
They do not have a minimum income requirement
The maximum income multiple offered is 4.49, for both single and joint applications
For joint mortgage applications they will accept up to two applicants income towards income calculations
HSBC mortgages are portable, subject to criteria
Minimum age on application is 18
Maximum age at end of mortgage term 80 years (75 for interest-only)
Overpayments of up to 10% allowed without early repayments charges (ERCs)
Whether you’re an existing customer or are considering a mortgage with them, it’s important to compare all HSBC mortgage deals to see which one best suits your needs.
HSBC offers certain remortgage benefits for certain banking customers, however being a current customer of HSBC won't guarantee approval of your application. It’s also possible that other lenders may have lower rates available to new customers.
Using a mortgage broker like our award winning online mortgage broker partners at Mojo mortgages, can help you secure the right mortgage for your circumstances. They will also be able to compare HSBC mortgage rates with those of other lenders to ensure you don’t miss out on more competitive rates elsewhere.
Looking at a lender’s reputation and feedback from existing mortgage customers can help you to decide whether they’re the right fit for you.
Trustpilot and Which can both give you a good feel for lender performance and customer satisfaction.
HSBC currently has a Which review score of 68%.
HSBC mortgages can be applied for in a number of ways, including in branch, by phone or online.
Our broker partner Mojo mortgages can also help you to apply for an HSBC mortgage, as well as providing you with tailored advice and helping you to make a successful application.
For new and existing HSBC mortgage customers, the contact number is 0800 783 6533.
HSBC are quite strict when it comes to bad credit applications, so you’ll need to be 36 months clear of any defaults or CCJs to be considered.
Bad credit mortgages are available from plenty of specialist lenders who may be able to help you. A broker can help you find one that suits your financial circumstances.
HSBC considers self-employed mortgage applications so long as the most recent accounts and SA302 details are no older than 18 months old.
