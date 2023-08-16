Your cookie preferences

We use cookies and similar technologies. You can use the settings below to accept all cookies (which we recommend to give you the best experience) or to enable specific categories of cookies as explained below. Find out more by reading our Cookie Policy.

Select cookie preferences

Skip to main content

HSBC mortgages

Our broker partner, Mojo mortgages can help you to compare HSBC mortgages and make a successful application - as well as making sure you don't miss out on a better offer from elsewhere...

Compare HSBC deals

HSBC began life way back in 1865 as Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation in 1865. It became an official UK institution in 1990, when the headquarters were relocated to London.

Now the UK and the world's largest banking group, it’s also one of the largest mortgage lenders in the UK.

What type of HSBC mortgages are available?

Interest rate types

Specific products

HSBC has a fairly standard range, with not many specialist products, but is able to offer:

Good to know

  • The maximum term length with HSBC is 35 years

  • The minimum loan size is £10,000

  • They do not have a minimum income requirement

  • The maximum income multiple offered is 4.49, for both single and joint applications

  • For joint mortgage applications they will accept up to two applicants income towards income calculations

  • HSBC mortgages are portable, subject to criteria

  • Minimum age on application is 18

  • Maximum age at end of mortgage term 80 years (75 for interest-only)

  • Overpayments of up to 10% allowed without early repayments charges (ERCs)

How to compare HSBC mortgage deals

Whether you’re an existing customer or are considering a mortgage with them, it’s important to compare all HSBC mortgage deals to see which one best suits your needs. 

HSBC offers certain remortgage benefits for certain banking customers, however being a current customer of HSBC won't guarantee approval of your application. It’s also possible that other lenders may have lower rates available to new customers. 

Using a mortgage broker like our award winning online mortgage broker partners at Mojo mortgages, can help you secure the right mortgage for your circumstances. They will also be able to compare HSBC mortgage rates with those of other lenders to ensure you don’t miss out on more competitive rates elsewhere. 

HSBC mortgage reviews

Looking at a lender’s reputation and feedback from existing mortgage customers can help you to decide whether they’re the right fit for you. 

Trustpilot and Which can both give you a good feel for lender performance and customer satisfaction. 

HSBC currently has a Which review score of 68%.

How do I apply for a mortgage with HSBC?

HSBC mortgages can be applied for in a number of ways, including in branch, by phone or online.

Our broker partner Mojo mortgages can also help you to apply for an HSBC mortgage, as well as providing you with tailored advice and helping you to make a successful application.

Compare HSBC deals

Mortgage with HSBC FAQs

Uswitch is not a mortgage intermediary and makes introductions to Mojo Mortgages to provide mortgage solutions. Uswitch and Mojo Mortgages are part of the same group of companies. Uswitch Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) under firm reference number 312850. You can check this on the Financial Services Register by visiting the FCA website. Uswitch Limited is registered in England and Wales (Company No 03612689) The Cooperage, 5 Copper Row, London SE1 2LH. Mojo Mortgages is a trading style of Life's Great Limited which is registered in England and Wales (06246376). Mojo are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and are on the Financial Services Register (478215) Mojo’s registered office is The Cooperage, 5 Copper Row, London, SE1 2LH, and head office is WeWork No. 1 Spinningfields, Quay Street, Manchester, M3 3JE. To contact Mojo by phone, please call 0333 123 0012.